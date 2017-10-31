25 Years of “Dating,” Two Kids, No Ring. Why Do We Do This?!

I get so depressed when I read stuff like this.

I’m 61, African American woman, who is often told I look in my mid to late 40’s. I’m not so sure about all that, but I’m sometimes approached by younger men…sooooo.

I was with the same man for nearly 25 years when he decided he didn’t want to be married. Sad, but life must go on. Both my children are grown & successful.

At 130 pounds, I work out, eat well and up until six months ago my hair was bra strap length. Now I wear a big fluffy afro…love to do things I teach middle school and I am an aspiring romance writer. I was involved with a black man who was 30 pounds over weight & although he spoke well, was a successful business man, he didn’t have degree. Which after a awhile, he seemed to resent I have two. He also was not a physically attractive man. He even told me shortly after we met he “…didn’t think a woman like me would be interested” in him because he was very realistic about his looks. I wanted to know him from the inside out… But as we went on he seem to become less “realistic” & bold enough to develop a pattern of trying to minimize me as a person…question who would buy a book I wrote, said I was too old to start playing golf or start a new career and even said I was too old to even think about running a 5k…even though I can run a mile and a half without training.

Well, we’re over…And your video was spot on. Some men seem to think they can be physically, sexually, socially.. medocre AND entitled.

Women like me and my friends don’t want a broke down or broke man for that matter…We want a man who doesn’t allow his age to become an excuse to not live his best life. I’m not taking care of myself to take care of an “old” man…

You’re absolutely correct…not just young women, but older black women must not limit their possibilities for meeting her soul mate either. I now realize the man I and many of my friends are believing for may not be black. But he MUST show up with the appearance of a life well lived. AND NO DRAMA! I have a 25 year old son whose an accountant (not in jail or on drugs)& a 34 year old college educated, married stay at home mom daughter. Two little adorable grandsons. My life is light and lovely…I would be interested in a guy of any color who vibes with me on that. I pray, I eat & I love…

Thank you for what you do, Christelyn! Continue to be bold..and beautiful. Blessings to you!