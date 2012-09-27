Beyond Black & White

Ann Coulter: White Men Who Date Black Women Are “Freedom Riders”

Frequent Fox News contributor and far right political pundit Ann Coulter is promoting a new book, thus we can all expect to get served double doses of extra-hot foolishness–otherwise known as “Quotes from Ann”–over the next few weeks as Ms. Coulter makes her rounds of the media.

On her visit to a Fox News morning show to promote “Mugged: Racial Demagoguery from the Seventies to Obama” Ms. Coulter said to Steve Doocy, the host that Democrats “have a lot to be apologetic about.” Doocy weakly agreed.

But Coulter saved most of her ire for the folks over at MSNBC. Besides claiming that MSNBC host Chris Matthews “doesn’t have any black friends” and didn’t invite any black people to his sons’ wedding, she said Rachel Maddow behaved as a sycophant to the black guests on her show but treated the white guests as if they were nothing special.

Once Coulter was on a roll, she threw mud at Lawrence O’Donnell and Bill Maher, the host of “Real Time” on HBO: “These are not people who have black friends, who know black people,” she continued. “Oh sorry, except for Lawrence O’Donnell and Bill Maher, who date black gals, so they think they’re freedom riders.”

The funny thing is, I doubt that Ann Coulter has any black friends. And even if she did, shouldn’t she know that having a token black friend is not evidence that you are not a racist?

Can someone contact Ms. Coulter to let her know that 1) the 60’s are over and thus there are no more freedom riders taking segregated buses in the deep South to protest segregation, and 2) slavery is also over and it is no longer acceptable for white women to refer to black women as “gals,” unless they are all characters in a Victorian era play running far off Broadway.

Ann, stop now, or you will never be able to get your soul back from that deal you struck with the devil so that he would help you sell books.

[Source: The Huffington Post]
Jamila Akil is a senior editor at Beyond Black and White. Follow her on Twitter @jamilaakil or email her at jamilathewriter-at-gmail-dot-com.

  • I don’t think she has to work hard to be distasteful – I think it comes naturally. U.G.H.

  • Zindzi_Zenani

    LMAO!  No, she didn’t call em “freedom riders.”
     
    The sad thing about Ann’s new book, and some of its premises, is that…eerily, SOME of it is spot on.  A lot of white liberals have promoted this false history about democrats and republicans (amongst many other things) and they simply aren’t true.  You KNOW that, as a group, you are messing up if I can agree with Ann Coulter’s hateful behind about you.
     
    Now, she can miss me about all this supposed “white guilt” she says White America felt and feels.  *smh*  I’m not buying that…if white America felt so guilty about how it treats “minorities,” a lot of things would be different in this country. 

    • Jamila

       @Zindzi_Zenani “The sad thing about Ann’s new book, and some of its premises, is that…eerily, SOME of it is spot on.”
       
      Every so often, I actually agree with Ann. But unfortunately she buries her nuggets of truth under so much garbage that most people outside of the far right won’t find it worth the effort to dig for those nuggets.

      • MixedUpInVegas

         @Jamila  @Zindzi_Zenani
         Yeah, and every once in a while, even an old, blind sow finds an acorn (my granddaddy used to say that about nlikely occurances.)

        • MixedUpInVegas

           @Jamila  @Zindzi_Zenani
           *Unlikely

        • Jamila

           @MixedUpInVegas  @Zindzi_Zenani Yep, and even a broke clock is right twice a day. 
           
          Old sayings are the best. 

  • kiki100

    Don’t get what the big deal is. My only minor issue is the term ‘gals’. And it’s minor.

    • Jamila

       @kiki100 So you think that white men who date black men are ‘freedom riders,’ i.e., dating a black woman is such a political act that any white man who does so is on par with people who chained themselves to segregated lunch counters or rode buses knowing they would be arrested? 

      • Brice Cameron

         @Jamila  @kiki100 
        I think she was making fun of the two people she mentioned, implying that they felt that way and ridiculing them for it.

        • Jamila

           @Brice Cameron  @kiki100 I hope so. Sarcasm doesn’t always read well when you can’t see the person. 

  • AlsatiaWatley

    At least she didn’t say ‘chicks,’ that always kind of bugged me.

    • shericeidawson

       @AlsatiaWatley “Gal” is just as insulting it seems like it may be a nicer word for “pickaninny. She seems to be screaming for attention! She is pathetic!

  • Ann Coulter was dating Jimmy J.J. Walker from Good Times for awhile.  So she is very familiar with black men at least. ( sarcasm added)

    • Jamila

       @ReneeMoore I doubt they were seriously dating each other. I can smell “publicity stunt” all over that. 

    • Zindzi_Zenani

       @ReneeMoore Hell to da naw!!!!!  Oh, I just DIED laughing!

      •  @Zindzi_Zenani Yes she did. I was shocked too.

  • The_Boss

    Freedom riders?? Some people don’t know when to stop…

  • Karla00

    Sorry but “IT” got exactly what she wanted….
    Controversial remarks = Free publicity = Increase in sales

  • Law Wanxi

    “I doubt that Ann Coulter has any black friends. ”
     
    Or any other kind of friends, for that matter. 

    • grrlysquirrel75

       @Law Wanxi For realz!

  • Blanc2

    Counter is best understood when viewed as an entertainer/comedienne as opposted to a political commentator.  In the entertainment world, as they say, as long as the name is spelled correctly there is no such thing as bad publicity.  Coulter has found her schtick and will say/do pretty much anything, always remaining in character, so long as it draws ratings and sells units.  It is best to simply ignore her.

  • VintageNarcissa

    Lol! I don’t bother with any of this nonsense because there’s a special place in hell for people like her. 

  • Imani

    I find that she will always try to create some kind of controversy in order to sell her books. Of course it’s election time so this snake was bound to rear her ugly head….

  • LaSteph

    Ha! Isn’t this the same witch who refused to diss Bill Maher on Fox News because he was a “true and loyal” friend? And glowed while talking about going out to dinner with him because she was a “cheap date”? Lady, please take all the seats in the now empty Olympic stadium. No need to throw shade on black women just because of unfulfilled lust. 

  • m008

    Words fail me to describe how I feel about that … woman.
     
    She got in Whoopi’s face this morning, apparently.  I can’t imagine she got far with that tactic.  I have to find that clip.

  • Brice Cameron

    Bunch of white folks calling each other racist.  Politics is a funny business.

    • EarthJeff

       @Brice Cameron “Bunch of white folks calling each other racist.  Politics is a funny business.”
      TOTALLY agree with you here.  White politicians can not get elected without support of “minorities” (of which, soon enough, is a group white folks will belong to.. can come soon enough) or “black vote” (hate that term) and the way that they do that is to paint their opponent as racist, or at least MORE racist than they are…

  • I saw the clip of her on “The View” yesterday.  It was really funny, in a sad sort of way.  The reportage was mildly interesting, until it came to Fox’s coverage, which was hilarious:
     
    Hollywood Reporter says: “The conservative provacateur appeared on The View on Thursday, entering a den of daytime TV liberalism”… 
     
    Huffington Post says Ms. Coulter “…ruffled Whoopie Goldberg’s feathers”…
     
    ABC News called it a “heated discussion”…
     
    And finally, Fox Noise … er, News (yeah, right) calls it “mass hysteria”. 

  • jillodelight

    I’m tired of both liberal and conservatives competing with one another in regards to who is more comfortable around “the blacks”. I remember Coulter even saying “our blacks are better than their blacks” (she was bragging about Herman Cain lol) Haha, people keep bringing up Bill Maher’s dating preferences: first Wayne Brady and now her.  And it’s always about their blackness. Ann Coulter dated a black guy and Wayne Brady’s ex was Asian, but nobody ever brought up their color.Hmm.

  • DeepWater

    Skeeza Coulter appeared on The View earlier this week and I loved it………Whoopi, Barbara, Joy, Sherri, and even Eliabeth H (conservative one) challenged this woman’s mess…….Coulter hung in there through their eating frenzy………Whoopi was ready to skin the woman alive, bwaaaahhhhaaaaaaa.    Baba WaWa dug into her about her book and her later statements……Skeeza kept on rollin’ with outrageous rhetoric about “The Blacks” (The Romulins, The Klingons anyone?) and dixiecrats and what rethugs’ incarnation is now, which she didn’t come up with other than who they don’t and won’t represent……. it ended on a kind of funky note to with Baba sayin’ “well, thanks for comin’, anyways” in midst of continued “discussion” while going to commercial.  
    It was a gooooooooood laugh.

  • FriendsofJay

    Coulter has always been an eyesore on television.  She’s what used to be called a rabble rouser.  I often wonder how she can talk so fast and so much without taking a breath.  And I’ve only met two other people who had such irritating voices as hers.  The catty bitchiness just flows out of her.   However, she has a following.  I was recently in Sam’s Club and a woman, who must have been in her 80’s, in a wheel chair, was almost in tears because she couldn’t find either Glenn Beck’s or Ann Coulter’s new book.  I found them for her and she couldn’t thank me enough.
     
    As to her opinion of WM who date BW, she would probably be appalled at a WM my age who had dated a BW in the 70’s, when that wasn’t done.  I can just see her watching me and my black girlfriend holding hands, shaking her head in disbelief, maybe even coming over to give me a lecture on racial purity—-in Wagnerian tones at triple forte volume.  

  • Brenda55

    Stop being so hard on my Ann.
    Dude washed out at La cage aux folles and has to make a living some kind of way. 
    Pop political books sell. 
     
     

  • Blackberry

    I’m still not quite clear on a few things:

    1) how does she make a living ?
    2) she is still relevant? What is she actually contributing that permits her to be on my tv?
    3) when did she join the GAT-DL crew?

    …okay back to my regularly scheduled programming or not listening to Ann Coulter.

  • She’s aging well.

    • Brenda55

       @TheZitaZitomihr How can you tell?

      •  @Brenda55 Well I don’t see any wrinkles or anything, most women have them by their 50’s but she’s doing fine. 

        •  @Brenda55 Nevermind… botox. Just thought about that.

        • Brenda55

           @TheZitaZitomihr Her secret is that she has a draw string at the nape of her neck that she tightens before she comes out in public.  It’s rolled up  and stuffed in the back.  Unfortunatly it pushes her adams apple out which is why her neck looks like that.

        • I just imagined that and I cannot stop laughing! LOL Weren’t they seeling somthing like that.. but it was from the forehead.. it was on GMA. 

  • Wait. I agree with the overly flattering black people and treating white guests like the ordinary. It is off putting because it seems the smart white person is just ordinary and smart black people are out of the ordinary. 
     
    I think she was trying to be funny when she said that about the man thinking he’s a freedom rider.. unsuccesfully. 
     
    I guess she’s trying to say that republicans AND democrats can be racist and that a republican shouldn’t be labeled racist just because they are republican. 
     
    I think she should just quit politics and sell stuff. She looks she would sell good handsanitizer. 

  • temple

    All i can do laugh when she talks. Didn’t she date that black guy (J-J) from that show – would that make her a GOOD TIME gal?

    •  @temple Did she temple? DID SHE? JJ is hilarious.. I can’t even.

    • Bren82

      DYNOMITE!!!

  • Veron

    This woman is awful.  She was a guest speaker at Wellesley during my sophmore year, and half the school protested her arrival.  The school kept the date, and she showed up anyway, and spent the entire time bashing women’s rights, spewing anti-choice insanity, and suggesting that we were all better off married at 18 and having babies than getting an education.  At first, students were inflamed, but then it was like… wait… she came to an all women’s college to bash women specifically? Either that’s mighty convenient, or this crap is a scripted bit.
     
    She just jumps on whatever she thinks in getting attention or relevancy at the moment, and spits vitriol for negative attention.  I don’t think she has an opinion on anything in real life.  She’s just found a profitable niche and she’s sticking to it.

    • PumpkinSpice

       @Veron  So basically she’s a real life troll. 

  • I just vomited a little in my mouth.

  • Kia

    If it werent for women’s rights, ann coulter wouldn’t be be on tv, have her book deal, or even be allowed to have an opinion.

  • Kia

    It’s strange that ann coulter bashes women’s rights because if it werent for women’s rights, she wouldn’t have her degree, be on tv, have her book deal, or be allowed to voice her political opinions.

  • I suspect that Ann Coulter doesn’t believe a lot of the rubbish she spouts, like most TV and radio motormouths. She just knows that spouting outrageous stuff will  get her attention and ink.
     
    I am reminded of how Dennis Rodman got all that attention for “marrying” New York. He showed up at St. Thomas’s Church at 53rd Street and 5th Avenue in a bridal gown and was surrounded by media. He stood at the same bridal entrance that Mariah Carey and Tommy Mottola stood under at their wedding. I said, “No good can come of this,” when both Rodman and Carey stood on those steps, and such was the case.
     
    I said that both times because if you look closely at the lover’s knot sculpted over the bridal door, it’s done as a dollar sign, a practical joke by the sculptor to refer to all the moneyed weddings that take place there, and the marriages for money that the church hosts. The church, discovering the joke, good-naturedly let the dollar sign remain.
     
    So I said that a marriage conducted under the sign of the dollar would come to a bad end, and so did Rodman and Mariah, separately.
     
    Back to Ann Coulter, as I say, I don’t think she believes some of the more outrageous stuff she prattles, but the rest of it she does.
     
    Just remember that she will be forgotten like all the other media pundits of previous generations: nobody remembers Hugh Johnson, Westbrook Pegler, Dorothy Thompson, Jack Gould, or Heywood Broun any more. Or even Walter Winchell. They were part of their times.
     
    A hundred years from now, nobody will remember Jack Anderson, for that matter. Does anybody remember who he replaced, and what was the name of that column under both writers?
     
    Answer: Drew Pearson, and it was called the “Washington Merry-Go-Round.” By the time Anderson died, he was in less than 100 papers.

  • Elle21

    It pains me to say this, but I sort of see where she’s coming from. I *believe* what she’s doing is calling the Democrats out on their own cultural/racial ignorance; basically saying, “hey, you all are just as bad as we are, don’t get it twisted.” and in some ways for quite a few its true. No blacks at the son’s wedding = no meaningful relationships or bonds formed with us. Not truly branching out and letting us into his personal circle. Fawning over us while downplaying whites = thou doth “fawn” too much. (these are only two example of the overall trend) All of this while wholeheartedly thinking they are living post-racially.
     
    The difference in her type of ignorance and the ignorance she’s calling Democrats out on is that at least the Democrats are trying to call attention to inequalities and injustices. Her kind just steps over it like gum on the sidewalk.
     
    What I had a problem with was the part about white guys dating black girls. Thats nothing but her not seeing why any man would date us. Thats just hateful and obviously naive 😉

  • ieishah

    Has anyone seen Ann Coulter on Bill Maher’s show? There may be a bit of hateration and jealousy at the root of her comments here. I’d bet a dreadlock she’s got a crush on him. And I love my hair.

  • MissFLondon

    I loather her, but she makes a good point. Even a broken clock is right twice a day!!!
     
    Maher is known for his love, not for black woman (a la DeNiro) but his love of black strippers, prostitutes etc.  He might be into white knight role playing with these downtrodden women, which may be why he constantly asserts that Obama/ Wayne Brady aren’t black enough.
     
    Perhaps the only other black men he knows are the ones from whom he bought his dates??

    • DeepWater

       @MissFLondon  “Perhaps the only other black men he knows are the ones from whom he bought his dates??”
       
      Dayum, “son”, that is cold………………bwaaaaaaaahhhhhhaaaaaaaaa.

  • millhousedempsy

    I don’t think Ann intends to be cruel. It’s just that she has discovered a market that she can speak to and induce that segment to buy her books. I read somewhere that she pulls down about 25 million a year. Who wouldn’t be tempted?
     
    An unintended consequence of her presence on the national scene is that she proves on an almost daily basis that in our great nation, “delivery”  (the ability to turn a phrase,)  takes a front seat over “substance” (actually knowing something about that of which she speaks.) every time.
     
    For instance, I saw her on a talk show a couple years ago where she got into an argument with the host over the role Canada played in the Vietnam war. Ann insisted that Canada was our staunch ally and fought with us side by side against the communists. She didn’t have a clue about the thousands of young American men who fled to Canada  in order to avoid the draft. The host tried to correct her but Ann insisted. 
     
    Oh and about Bill Maher: I read somewhere that he is packing at least 9″. Now I don’t know it that’s true. But if it is, it would go a long way in explaining why he has so much self-confidence.

  • violationofprivacy666

    The writer of this could have never guessed that JJ Walker and Ann Coulter would end up dating. Oh man, this is hilarious.