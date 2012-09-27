Ann Coulter: White Men Who Date Black Women Are “Freedom Riders”

Frequent Fox News contributor and far right political pundit Ann Coulter is promoting a new book, thus we can all expect to get served double doses of extra-hot foolishness–otherwise known as “Quotes from Ann”–over the next few weeks as Ms. Coulter makes her rounds of the media.

On her visit to a Fox News morning show to promote “Mugged: Racial Demagoguery from the Seventies to Obama” Ms. Coulter said to Steve Doocy, the host that Democrats “have a lot to be apologetic about.” Doocy weakly agreed.

But Coulter saved most of her ire for the folks over at MSNBC. Besides claiming that MSNBC host Chris Matthews “doesn’t have any black friends” and didn’t invite any black people to his sons’ wedding, she said Rachel Maddow behaved as a sycophant to the black guests on her show but treated the white guests as if they were nothing special.

Once Coulter was on a roll, she threw mud at Lawrence O’Donnell and Bill Maher, the host of “Real Time” on HBO: “These are not people who have black friends, who know black people,” she continued. “Oh sorry, except for Lawrence O’Donnell and Bill Maher, who date black gals, so they think they’re freedom riders.”

The funny thing is, I doubt that Ann Coulter has any black friends. And even if she did, shouldn’t she know that having a token black friend is not evidence that you are not a racist?

Can someone contact Ms. Coulter to let her know that 1) the 60’s are over and thus there are no more freedom riders taking segregated buses in the deep South to protest segregation, and 2) slavery is also over and it is no longer acceptable for white women to refer to black women as “gals,” unless they are all characters in a Victorian era play running far off Broadway.

Ann, stop now, or you will never be able to get your soul back from that deal you struck with the devil so that he would help you sell books.

[Source: The Huffington Post]

____________________________

Jamila Akil is a senior editor at Beyond Black and White. Follow her on Twitter @jamilaakil or email her at jamilathewriter-at-gmail-dot-com.