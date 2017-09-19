Beyond Black & White

Chronicles, Musings and Debates about Interracial & Intercultural Relationships

You are here: Home / *Special* / What the Cuss? / Anti Swirlers, Please STOP Sending Me Fake News!

Anti Swirlers, Please STOP Sending Me Fake News!

| | 12 Comments

I recently got not one, but TWO emails from a hysterical woman…

How sad is this???? Watch “BEAUTIFUL WOMAN HATES MOM BECAUSE SHE BLACK. SHE WISH SHE WAS WHITE” on YouTube

I hadn’t looked at it right away, then circled back to look.

At first I was outraged, but then I became suspicious. The entire scene looked like someone out of “Imitation of Life.” The things that she said, and how her flat accent “suddenly” changed to a country twang, along with using a lot of 1950’s Jim Crow talk and I immediately knew something was fishy.

Didn’t take long for me to discover I was right. All the answers to everything can be found in the comments section.

 

Looked up the link, and…yeah.

Take note of her television credits.

Funny I was just reading this morning about how the Russians used bots, fake news, and social sharing to propagate made up conspiracies and outright lies. The New York Times piece said we are a In this paranoid, polarized and ill-informed subset of American news consumers, and this is proof of it.

News like this is able to propagate because there are people who WANT the news to be true, so they don’t cross check. They just hit the share button and spam email folks like me in order to elicit some hysterical response. Because surely…my work with Swirling will create more monsters who hate their dark-skinned-domestic-worker-country-fried mothers. Surely this is proof I should just pack up and leave.

I’m gonna need for folks to use the brains God gave them and begin to think critically about the news they consumer and help distribute. Stuff like this only serves to cause discord between the races, which was no doubt, the objective. Shame on “Justice with Judge Mablean.” I will never, ever watch that show for appealing to the darkest, base emotions of humanity.

Follow Christelyn on Instagram and Twitter, and subscribe to our You Tube channel. And if you want to be a little more about this online dating thing, InterracialDatingCentral is the official dating site for this blog

Support Our Community
BB&W Merchandise
  • Rocky Road

    Reminds me of the fake racist 92% study.

    • simplylois

      Tonight, I was at office depot buying a chair. I forgot the discount paper in my car. I was already tired from walking around wal-mart. So, when I returned to the store my eyes met with a 30ish looking ww. We looked at each other and I turned my head to continue walking toward the check out line where she was standing. I was standing there about a minute when the cashier said, ‘next’. She walked toward the cashier and LOL this 60ish ww who was standing in line behind her moved closer to the register rather than waiting in line. I thought, ‘What?’ ‘Come on.” I know I was tired looking. Maybe the younger woman thought I was going to start something. IMO, stereotyping, gheez. I cannot stand women who put on an act of fake shock and surprise. Office depot has more men working there than women. So, why act as if something was going to happened.

  • simplylois

    I agree do your research before believing everything on tv.

    Hmm, at this moment my local tv station 54 program hosts are talking about Terry Crews blogging about why his kids can’t be consider white since they have a white grandparent. They are also talking about that biracial young lady who won her university’s crown. Of course, the bm on the show is on her side; but, what if it was a biracial man? The bw said, “It might be an issue if the biracial young woman only was black when it benefited her.

  • VivianDarkbloom

    OMG, Chris! Janeva is my friend from high school! She has posted several Facebook statuses about her acting career and how all the roles she plays for those court shows are fake. I’ll be sending her this piece right now!

    • Christelyn Karazin

      Yeah well she’s fodder for “proof” for the anti IR folks who’ve been trolling me with this mess. Tell her “thanks,” in as sarcastic a manner as you can.

      • Phyllis Pierce

        I wonder do those people ever get tired? Don’t they have better things to do then stop black women from seeking happiness?

    • DonRice

      If she sends a response, Vivian, would you consider sharing it here?

  • DonRice

    To be honest, I used to watch Judge Joe Brown and Judge Mathis, and I know a lot of folks who like Judge Judy (though I never did). But I’ve suspected for a long time that at least some of these courtroom shows were fake.
    While this isn’t proof that all of them are, it is proof that this one
    is, and it’s entirely possible that most or even all of the others are
    as well.

  • Bierbasstard

    Proud skeptic for the majority of my 51 years.

    That’s my biggest problem with the current state of media. The whole “if you say it enough, people will begin to believe that it is true” narratives create nothing but turmoil.

    • Phyllis Pierce

      What’s amazing to me is that there are so many people willing and ready to believe the worst when they see it!! And how they will use it for their own ends!!

      • Bierbasstard

        This is too true.

        I like to believe that most Americans are middle of the road and just want to live well. Stop all of the political posturing and just do what is right and best for us all. Living in MD I see Bush and Miller doing anything that they can to oppose a Republican Governor then do a 180 and pass items when a Dem gets elected. There is too much benefit for them keeping us “lower folk” squabbling among ourselves.

        • Phyllis Pierce

          Exactly. I live in MD as well (PG County). And as I usually lean towards Democrats, I like Larry Hogan. He has a lot of common sense and that I can appreciate. It’s realIy classism plain and simple. Those at the top want to stay there, regardless of what color they are talking about.