Author Jennifer Poe’s Novel “Hola Morocha” Will Have You Dreaming of Buenos Aires

Jennifer Poe, author of “Hola Morocha”

As the last gasps of summer harken the end of the season, on last read you might want to fit in is Hola Morocha, a memoir by author and long-time BB&W fan, Jennifer Poe. Hola Morocha chronicles Jennifer’s impulsive move to Buenos Aires after a painful breakup. At just 22, brave Jennifer embarked to a country to live for six months, with virtually no knowledge of local Spanish. Her adventures are full of hilarity and vivid detail as she walks you through the sights, the people and…the burgeoning love.

As we strive to encourage black women to take bold, calculated chances, this is one adventure we’re getting on board for.

Check out our interview with Jennifer, with the juicy details!

Support a sister and pick up your copy–you won’t be disappointed!

  • smartacus

    This came up on another BB&W thread when people were talking about fleeing Trump and moving to other countries, and someone suggested Brazil. I would not recommend Brazil, just because that country has most of the same faults as the US, only in many ways worse. It is on my “nice to visit but wouldn’t want to live there” list.

    Based on what I have heard, Costa Rica or Argentina seem like more livable Latin American countries. Now, moving to Brazil may have one bonus for black women, in that there are more black people there, so that may provide a degree of comfort for some, whereas Argentina has far different demographics (about 80% white — mostly Spanish and Italian descent — and only 4% black), so you will stick out like a sore thumb there, as the writer said. But if you can get past that, it seems like there is a high standard of living in Argentina.

    • smartacus

      Oh, and I don’t think our calling ourselves “Americans” is really a reflection of arrogance. It’s mostly practicality. Latinos sometimes refer to us as “Estadounidenses.” The English-language equivalent to that would be “UnitedStatesians.” Lol, no way that’s happening. That’s two whole extra syllables! No bueno.

      I’m sure they view it as proof of our arrogance, though, since they view us as arrogant in general. Which is understandable, given how often the US has meddled in Latin American politics over the years.