BB&W Exclusive: “Loving” Author, Sheryll Cashin has Special Message for Black Women

Check out the interview we did with Dr. Sheryll Cashin, author of the recently released, Loving: Interracial Intimacy in America and the Threat to White Supremacy. Towards this end of the interview, you’ll learn a surprising tidbit about Dr. Cashin, and a special message for black women regarding interracial relationships.

Check out our previous post on her theory about interracial intimacy here.

