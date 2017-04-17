Beyond Black & White

BB&W Fan Tells of Sobering Racial Incident with his Wife

A long time fan of my You Tube channel wrote me this yesterday:

Hello,
I love your videos and watch almost every one.  We live in a very white state.  3.5% of our population is African American.  Luckily as an IR couple we have had very few issues except my family.   After 7 years together I don’t even notice the looks anymore.  Two weeks ago I had a sobering experience, or at least my wife did.  I was being escorted by wife to get an outpatient surgery.  The nurse told my wife to wait in the waiting area until I was done and they would come and get her when I was waking up.  As I was waking up the nurse asked me if I was ready for my wife to come and sit by me, yes I was ready.   After some time she arrived, but she was upset.  After some time se told me what happened.  When the attendant went out to page my wife, calling for the wife of James, my wife stood up next to her ready to follow her.  The Staff member put her hand gently on my wife’s shoulder and said “Oh no, not you honey”.  My wife had to insist that she be escorted to me.  The nurse again called for the escort person to James.  When no one else stepped up she brought my wife to me.  I am sure the employee felt some shame in her mistake, for the offence was clear.
I complained to the office manager and she assured me there would be additional training to staff.  I don’t know if this is a case of racism of just an issue of ignorance.
I can imagine there are couple out there that have had much worse experiences that we just had.  I would like to hear your advise to us mixed couples on dealing with public perceptions.  How to prepare for them and how to avoid them.
Thanks “J”
You want my advice? Pursue sanctions against the nurse and the hospital. Why? In this day and age when interracial marriages make up 15% of new marriages, there is NO EXCUSE for that nurse’s–and by extension, the hospital–to treat your wife like there’s no way she could be married to you. Going through surgery can be a stressful experience, and there’s a reason why spouses are allowed and encouraged to be there when patients awake from anesthesia. These days, with all this awareness of treating all couples with dignity and equality, a HOSPITAL, which serves the ENTIRE community has no business employing pushy nurses with outdated, bigoted ideas. To me, a verbal apology isn’t enough. I would demand an apology letter and take this incident to the hospital president. This type of presumption from hospital staff should not be tolerated and be called out. This is not 1955.
  • PhillyGirl

    Good advice..sometimes letting things slide is the same as letting HATE fester. I think the Nurse should be fired. I know it’s harsh but I think she knew what she was doing, particularly as I’m sure the couple came into the hospital together. I think that was the Nurse’s way of making a statement and trying to deliberately make the wife feel uncomfortable and “less” than.

  • Tootie

    Something similar happened to a black woman who is a medical doc. She showed her hospital ID to flight attendants so she could assist w a sick passenger on a flight: Dr. Tamika Cross, a 28-year-old black OB-GYN at a hospital in Houston, took to Facebook and described flight attendants doubting her credentials as a physician when she raised her hand to offer help to an ill passenger. “She said to me: ‘Oh no, sweetie put your hand down; we are looking for actual physicians or nurses or some type of medical personnel. We don’t have time to talk to you,’

    This incident w preventing the wife from seeing her husband is really bad. If God forbid something went wrong, they would be delaying next of kin to be in the room or to make decisions for the patient. I think the paperwork must have been in order where they indicated she was the spouse? They should give the hospital a hard time about this. It is definitely lack of training on the hospital’s part.

    I remember going to pick up my son at daycare when he was two years old. The kids were napping. I told a teacher that I was there to pick up my son in the nap room. She hurried away without getting his name and walked out of the room with a bleary-eyed black child and handed him to me. I said ” he’s not mine. I’m looking for..” and she hurried back and got my white looking son out of the classroom for me. This was a huge problem!! The teacher didn’t know the school’s community clearly because there are multiracial families through adoption, birth, etc. all over the place. So, yes, incidents like this should be addressed.

    • simplylois

      Keep in mind bw are not supposed to be pro interracial dating/marriage.
      Of course that thought is changing. Although the nurse was incorrect for placing her hand on his wife; I believe she should be reprimanded not fired. Calling a potential client “sweetie” is demeaning.