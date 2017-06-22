BB&W Success! Here’s What Happens When You Follow QOTW Advice!

Just this morning I got this note, and I smiled from ear to ear.
Hello again!First of all I’d like to send a million thank you’d to you and the people who read your blog. You wrote about me a few years ago and gave me some great advice and I’m happy to say I’m in a committed relationship with plans to be married soon to an amazing man that treats me better than i could ever imagine! I am now 27 he is 29 and we both live in Dallas, TX. I am the medical student that had a hard time being approached by men, just to jog your memory. Here are some pictures and I hope it brings you joy to know you helped me so much and helped me to learn more about myself and others. Thank you so much again and I hope to hear from you soon!!
I’ve just stumbled upon your YouTube page and have recently visited your website and I’m so glad to have found you. I have some questions as to why I don’t seem to get approached by men.
I am a 25 year old grad student applying to med school this year and I’m active in my church as well as stay physically active and have a pretty busy life. I’m interested in interracial dating but I’m clueless on how to go about it. Any help would be so greatly appreciated. I mainly would like to know where I can go to meet some great guys that are open to it. I like in Atlanta, GA. I know I know the south isnt a good place for that kind of thing but I have seen many many interracial couples when I am out and about and would like to know how I can get one. Lol thanks and I hope to hear from you very soon.
GIRL! It is a SIN that you don’t have anyone. First, you need to buy my book: “Swirling: How to Date, Mate and Relate, Mixing Race, Culture and Creed.” Then you need to heed the advice from the young ladies, because I’m about to post this question on the blog.