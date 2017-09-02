bell hooks: “All White Men Are Eager to Rape Black Women…”

Frequently, the best things that come our Google hangouts are the comments. One such comment below:
I’ll just contribute this again: “While negative images of black womanhood are used to impress upon white men their undesirability as marriage partners, the belief that all white men desire from black women is illicit sex prevents black women from seeking such unions. Just as whites have not been interested in myths and stereotypes black people perpetuate about them, there is little discussion of the fact that the idea that all white men are eager to rape black women continues to be a widespread belief in black communities. Of course this belief was once based on the actual fact that for many years large numbers of white men could and did sexually exploit black women. The fact that this may no longer be the case has not caused black people (and in particular black men) to change their attitudes, largely because many black people are just as committed to racial solidarity as white people and they believe it can best be maintained by discouraging legalized union between white men and black women.Black men have a vested interest in maintaining existing barriers which discourage black female-white male marriage, for it eliminates sexual competition. Just as sexist white folks used the idea that all black men were rapists to limit the sexual freedom of white women, black people employ the same tactic to control black female sexual behavior. For many years, black people warned black females to beware involvement with white men for fear such relationships would lead to exploitation and degradation of black womanhood. While there is no need to deny the historical fact that white men have sexually exploited black women, this knowledge is used by the white and black public as a psychological weapon to limit and restrain the freedom of black females. Black females who have been socialized by parents to feel threatened or even terrorized by contact with white men often have difficulty relating to white male employers, teachers, doctors, etc. There are many black women who have a phobic a fear about white male sexuality as the fear white women have traditionally felt towards black men…” ‘Ain’t I A Woman’, bell hooks
This issue, the VESTED INTEREST in keeping white men and black women apart, is the reason why the Pros and Cons: White Men is going to be so powerful. Five profiles of different white men from various parts of life and from all over the United States telling their stories privately because they truly desire black women to see their hearts, and see who they are, and knock down those barriers.
With all the energy dedicated to keeping us apart, you again have to ask yourself, who benefits? What group benefits if black women maintain their suspicion and fear of white men? Who benefits from black women’s fear of being fetishized more than addressing VERY REAL ISSUES affecting black women EVERY DAY? Who are we NOT looking at when we continue to be distracted by the wrong thing?
