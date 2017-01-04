Beyond Black & White Announces More Minority Men Representation in 2017!

We’ve had our resident “token” Asian guy, Law Wanxi, for years now, and you know how much I love you. But…you’ve kind of cornered the market here, and the ladies are protesting. They want you to bring your friends. Your…male friends, that is. Starting this year, Beyond Black & White will do more outreach to connect with more men of more ethnicities. As a leader in “dating equality” for black women, we need to do a better job of presenting and representing.

The fact is…it’s just harder to get minority men to connect with me, and the vast majority of men who reach out to me are white. It’s not like I skip over the Asian guy and the Latino guy to be up all in the white guy’s orbit, ya’ll just aren’t reaching out. So…here’s your chance. Speak now or forever hold your peace. And miss out on potentially connecting with a really hot black chick. Just saying.

There are some things going on behind the scenes, and we’re working on a mini doc on the pros and cons of dating Asian men, with exclusive interviews with AM/BW families, along with single Asian men who have a preference for dating black women. This will be EXCLUSIVE content so be sure to subscribe to our You Tube channel and join our mailing list.

Once we complete the series, we’re moving on to Latino men, so stay tuned!

If you’re a black women with an Asian man or vice versa, reach out to me at Christelyn@BeyondBlackWhite.com.