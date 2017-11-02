Beyond Black & White Has a Singles Page and a New Event!

At long last, it’s here! You’ve asked..and asked…and asked…and asked…so here it is. The Beyond Black & White Singles support/connection group.
Ground Rules:
- Be considerate of others.
- Abuse will not be tolerated, and we reserve the right to remove your membership if you don’t comply.
- We’re all adults, but keep it classy. No nudity or sexually suggestive material.
- Upon receipt of your membership payment, you will receive the link to the private group via the email you used for payment.
We want this to be a true community, and we’ll from time to time have live hangouts where members and get to know each other, and eventually, with enough members, arrange live events in various cities.
The first will be organized by Connie, one of our admins. Join the group now so you won’t miss the live stream and maybe meet someone special!
Follow Christelyn on Instagram and Twitter, and subscribe to our You Tube channel. And if you want to be a little more about this online dating thing, InterracialDatingCentral is the official dating site for this blog.