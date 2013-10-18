Beyond Black & White

Black Male Celebrities Are Dating and Marrying Interracially! There is no Reason for Black Women not to do the Same!

I was going through a recent slideshow on Huffington Post of all of the celebrity marriages so far in 2013 (watch the slide show because you will not believe who got married! Amber Tamblyn omg!). Something really stuck out for me…I think almost all of the Black men who got married had non-Black or biracial wives! BUT I noticed almost all of the Black women also married interracially too!

Seeing this may make the “Nothing but a Black man crowd angry” but it’s reality (not that you have to copy celebrities). Black men are not limiting themselves to Black women so why should Black women limit themselves to Black men? Date whoever you want! Black men have said that it is harder being a Black man than a Black women and White folks get angrier when they see Black men with non-Black women. Yet Black men don’t care, accept those risks, still think they are great, and still date and marry interracially! Their women know the risks but don’t care! Many men will date a woman, regardless of race, as long as she is attractive and pleasant to be around so many men would gladly have you despite the negative propaganda the Black community tells you.

So here are photos of the Black celebrities who got married this year. Ladies, there is no reason to not date out. Just like in Toni’s clever story, The Caged Bird and the Free Bird, Black men are dating out yet telling Black women reasons why they should not. Don’t listen to them and date freely! Alfonso and Angela

 Alfonso Ribeiro and Angela Unkrich

  Ashley and Iddo

Ashley Madekwe and Iddo Goldberg

Chrissy and John

Chrissy Teigan and John Legend

Zoe and Marco

Zoe Saldana and Marco Perego (not in slide show)

Kerry-Washington-Married-Nnamdi

Kerry Washington and Nnamdi Asomugha (not in slide show)

Donald and CaCee

Donald Faison and CaCee Cobb

Halle and Olivier

Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez

Jesse and Aryn

Jesse Williams and Aryn Drake-Lee

Pharrel and Helen

Pharrell Williams & Helen Lasichanh (not sure if she is Black)

Audra and Will

Audra McDonald and Will Swenson

Chris and Tara

Chris Noth and Tara Wilson

Wiz and Amber

Wiz Kaffia and Amber Rose

  • Great post. 🙂
     
    Congrats to everyone seeking their own love and happiness and I wish them all the best. Life is too short to get caught up in other people trying to decide your happiness.
     
    …Also I’m trying to get that wall of text taken care of. XD
     
    Sorry about that all!

  • They all look happy! I’ve got no complaints because I love the rainbow. Everybody should taste the rainbow (let’s not take that out of context).

  • CAPT SMOOTH

    Save room for that picture of me and my future bride Tyra Banks! LOL!

  • @CAPT SMOOTH  I too will be there with my “Chris Hemsworth” of a viking man at my side….(sigh) dreaming the dream, living the life. Oooh I just made a new motto!

  • Freckles087

    In my early childhood years I liked a lot of white boys. But then again, I lived in a predominantly white neighborhood and these were my friends. It wasn’t anything I did to make a statement or piss anyone off. I did it because it felt right. Fast foward to my teens, I mostly dated black males because of the pressure I felt from my black friends in school. As an adult I dated black and white men liked  them. End of story. My point is, when you limit yourself to one thing that is all that you get. Whether it is good, bad or ugly. BUT, when you allow yourself to venture out of the self-imposed box, your eyes are opened to a whole world of amazing opportunity.
     
    I wish that all black women would comprehend this simple concept. More variety = more options. Black men have this down PAT. But black women are still, how do you say? Stuck on stupid. Why should I limit myself to JUST black men? I know I’m pretty damn amazing. Although I have had my share of detractors (the funny thing is they were all black males, never one white guy, go figure). And I believe that MOST (not all) black women and pretty amazing too. Don’t cripple yourself before you can get in the race.
     
    I’m glad this article (with the pictures) was posted. I’ve been trying to get my (only a black man will do) girlfriends to see the truth. Black men refuse to relegate themselves to JUST black women. It’s past high time that black women take the blinders off and get in the game instead of sitting on the sidelines waiting for Jesus to drop their perfect black man out of the sky into their empty, lonely laps.

  • Freckles087

    *because I liked them.

  • CAPT SMOOTH

    @Freckles087 Preach baby preach!

  • Mone_mcloving

    WHY IS kerry washington and nnamdi asomugha there?

  • CAPT SMOOTH

    @DJD2013 You better be careful with Chris, sweetpea! I heard he has a temper! He seems to get mighty thor when things don’t go his way!! LOL!

  • @Mone_mcloving Because it’s a list of all the Black people who got married this year, ALL of them. Yes, almost ALL of the Black people married interracially!

  • @CAPT SMOOTH Looky here Cap’n, he can have whatever temper he wants. All I need is his OLDER doppelganger’s outer shell and voice, and Tim McGraw’s inner being. Maybe a splash of Sean Connery to boot but..I don’t need the actual youngster himself. Wow…Tim McGraw, Chris Hemsworth and Sean Connery…hehehehhhhh…dreamin’ the dream…

  • @Elegance  @Mone_mcloving And in her case, she married inter-ethnically.

  • CAPT SMOOTH

    @DJD2013 If you get to take Tim I get to keep Faith!

  • mzsunshine

    I’m glad to see black women exercising their options. We deserve the best and that can only happen by loving and honoring ourselves . We also should choose partners who will love and honor us as well inspite of skin color.

  • diajones1985

    @DJD2013 @CAPT SMOOTH If you’re taking Thor, then I want the guy that plays Loki, Tom Hiddleston.

  • @CAPT SMOOTH  Fair is fair. Indeed, you keep her.
    Ha! Ha! Ha! The lust for a viking is in my genes! I just got my ancestry results back. 2% Finnish/ Russian, 1% Scandinavian, 3% Iberian Peninsula.

  • @diajones1985  @DJD2013  @CAPT  He looks so much better with dark sandy hair.

  • Amen—blessing come in all packages, all ages and all races of people–The Good Lord made us all—I’m finding out as long as you both are equally yoked in Yeshua it will be a happy union indeed! Psalms 45:2

  • ladyofmagic1974

    Good luck to all the newlyweds!

  • Bren82

    I knew about all of the couples on the list. I wish them all much happiness.

  • Whoa!  Imagine my surprise at seeing the new format here!  I’m not sure I like it, but I suppose I’ll have to adapt.
    The article, as usual on this blog, is right on point for the topic.  It reminded me of a minor episode years ago.  I was walking down the street with a priest friend of mine when we were passed by two lovely young sistahs going in the opposite direction.  I heard one say, “Nice a**, too bad he’s white.”
    I turned around, caught her eye as she watched me, and asked, “What difference does that make?”
    She turned away rather quickly and kept on walking.
    Like I said, a minor incident that happened long ago.  Yet I can’t help seeing how far we’ve come and how for we have yet to go as a society.
    On a side note, for those of you who are interested:
    My book is progressing slowly, but it is progressing.  I have 16 chapters done and 3 more in the works, plus an epilogue. 
    I also have a short story that’s almost finished, based on the idea of love at first sight.  If Chris and the moderators are interested, I’ll send a teaser for posting here in a few days, a week at the outside.
    Now you know what’s been keeping me away.  Like the song says, I got work to do…

  • Universitykid

    I’ve dated interracially as well,(black, white, Mexican) but Idk, as a black man, I feel somewhat obligated to be someone who breaks the sterotype(That succesfull black men only marry non-black). I think its a good thing to date interracially for I feel you truly get an understanding of who and what you truly like and prefer… Its through this process I realized that only a black woman will do for me personally. the physique, and style, there’s just no replacing it to me…

  • DU2

    @Elegance  This>>>>>”Black men have said that it is harder being a Black man than a Black women and White folks get angrier when they see Black men with non-Black women. Yet Black men don’t care, accept those risks, still think they are great, and still date and marry interracially! Their women know the risks but don’t care!”
     
    Exactly!!! that is why when those idiots start in  with the “you  black women sleepin  with da white opressa” I fire back with  “whatever dude, it seems the lynchings have not stopped you from chasing after Becky now has it?”
     
     @Toni_M That  caged bird story is the business!!

  • FriendsofJay

    I’m so tired and outraged of hearing this double standard. Let me put this in the most straight forward way I know how: If a BW defends a BM who dates and marries a non-black woman, yet is outraged when a BW dates or marries a non-black man, she can call herself one of two things:  STUPID or one of the HAPPY SLAVES.  Either way, she’s a damn FOOL. 
     
    How long does slavery have to be over and Civil Rights in effect before you understand that blacks, whites, Asians, Jews, Gays and everybody else are, in their most elemental form, humans just like you and me. I have watched this kind of irresponsible, self destructive behavior in both blacks and whites for over 40 years. In 2013 you’ll actually let color or race keep someone from someone they love because of a twisted ideal, when I would have given anything to be in your shoes back in 1974? If you enjoy suffering and poverty that much, why don’t you just order a nice hair shirt or a long bullwhip (Yes, you can actually buy these things online!)!  It’s rather like a lawyer saying his client is a child molester because he was molested as a child.  I DON’T CARE!!

  • @NATruthstudent Thanks for stopping by. 🙂

  • @DU2  @Elegance  @Toni_M …and this is why there’s a bounty on my head on the west side of Chicago! BM (not all) will start that crap and you’ve got to set them straight. Tsk…

  • MomofIV

    @DJD2013  @CAPT SMOOTH where did you get the ancestry work done?

  • @Toni_M Thanks, Toni. I wish I could stop in more often like used to.  I miss this place.

  • ladyofmagic1974

    @DU2  @Elegance  @Toni_M
     I’ve said something similar to another BM years ago who brought up this same crap I knew that he had WW and Hispanic women on the side (he dated BW in the open).  The only response that jerk had was they did things that “sistas” didn’t do in the bedroom i.e. oral sex.

  • @CAPT SMOOTH Ancestry.com. At present, I’m trying to get my mom from climbing the walls at my discovering 32% Nigerian. I keep explaining its Dad’s side of family- as I can trace her side all the way back to the early 1600’s but…she’s not too happy regardless.

  • FriendsofJay

    @FriendsofJay I suppose I shouldn’t become angry about these things, but how patient and gentle can you be with an advasary when they continue to say that the earth is flat?!

  • FriendsofJay

    BTW, it used to be I only had to sign into livefyre every once in a while.  Now I have to do it for every single comment.  What am I doing wrong?

  • CAPT SMOOTH

    @FriendsofJay
    Did you say the magic words?

  • FriendsofJay

    @CAPT SMOOTH I give up Cap.  What are are the magic words?

  • ZanderSky

    Pharrell’s wife Helen is Ethiopian. Amber is part Cape Verdean and Italian which is basically white and black and she describes herself as biracial/black. Not sure why Kerri and Jesse are there and is Kerri’s marriage legit? I have never seen her with this guy.

  • CAPT SMOOTH

    @FriendsofJay Ebony Goddesses rule! Of course! LOL!

  • @ZanderSky She is there because she is black and she was married this year. YES, it is a legitimate marriage.

  • FriendsofJay

    @CAPT SMOOTH  @FriendsofJay 
     
    Dear Ebony Goddess.  Help!

  • CAPT SMOOTH

    @DJD2013 WOW!! Thank you dear! And it’s not even my birthday! I’m going to have to save that one!

  • CAPT SMOOTH

    White guys get mad at black men with white women because too often there are ulterior motives! A lot of BM pursue WW for BS reasons. 
    I’ve never heard a black woman say she wanted to pi*s off the white chicks by marrying a white guy and most dont think of white guys as some kind of trophy. Some may have a preference for white guys but they won’t settle for one of us because of our skin pigmentation. We are still expected to bring something to the table besides our caucasianism. LOL!
     
    Smart black women keep an open mind about IR dating because logically it gives them more options for male companionship that could eventually lead to marriage. Every time they narrow that group down  with “must be’s” dwindles their chances of ending up with a quality guy.

  • @CAPT SMOOTH “White guys get mad at black men with white women because too often there are ulterior motives! A lot of BM pursue WW for BS reasons.”
     
    And the WW who elect to get with these type of men have their own motives. Like always attracts like and best believe these women are getting something out of it. 
     
    If they aren’t, you’ll never know because face-saving behaviors will take over. It’s why all the OOW studies focus on BW abandoned by BM and not WW abandoned by WM or BM. 
     
     
    Don’t worry about people who are about something shady. They are responsible for themselves just like any other person on the level looking to find their happiness.

  • Moonchild71

    It’s a NEW DAY black women! Be free and date openly who you like… You don’t need permission to be happy!

  • “Black men are not limiting themselves to Black women so why should Black women limit themselves to Black men? Date whoever you want!” I can`t agree with you any more! Not just the celebrities are dating and marrying interracially, but many many black females are open-mind to date someone they like… This is what I saw on the online dating site: http://www.bwwmdating.com/

  • CAPT SMOOTH

    @Toni_M
    I’m not letting WW off the hook. If anybody goes into a marriage with any other motive besides love, they deserve the misery they get.
    There are a lot of people who marry for the wrong reasons. The only people I feel sorry for are those that go into the relationship with a pure heart only to be used as a pawn by someone with ulterior motives.
    I wouldn’t want to marry IR because a BW was wanting pretty babies with “good” hair and lighter skin. I’ve had relatives of the black girls I’ve dated tell me that before. It’s not any better when black guys do it for the same reason or if white girls do it to piss off daddy or if a white guy marries IR because his ego makes him want to prove to the world how enlightened and wonderful he is.
    There is only one reason to marry anyone because those vows (till death do you part) are not just corny words that you have to say in front of the justice of the peace.
    Marry someone when you know you can’t see living your life without them. PERIOD! End of story!

  • Anthony

    Personally I don’t see anything wrong with it at all. I say that as a black man myself.