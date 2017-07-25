Black Women Addicted to Drama. One Possible Reason for It.

I’ve been blogging on relationship issues of African American women for nearly a decade. One thing I have never quite been able to escape is certain black women addicted to drama, constantly prepped and ready for the next juicy tidbit of gossip and scandal. It would seem almost cyclical, like the phases of the moon. I’d get up in the morning, fire up my Facebook or Twitter, and find a flurry of tags ranging from small disputes to people outright questioning my “true motives,” tons of retaliatory YouTube videos claiming I am the Antichrist’s handmaiden.
Yesterday I lamented this out loud on a YouTube stream, and one fan made a comment that brought me to a halt.
corsican lulu17 hours ago
christelyn and everyone here, u should look up “peptide addiction” which is when our bodies LITERALLY get hooked to anything we are exposed to for a long period of time and for a lot of people especially in the black community its getting addicted to negativity. christelyn, compared to a lot of black women, u live a pretty good life, not to say its perfect cuz thats impossible, but still, its pretty positive….so u just wont understand people actually, (unconsciously of course) getting addicted to negativity, where we feel comfortable! in ur case christelyn, ur body is addicted to positivity so u are where i wanna be and u just wouldnt understand that negative addiction at all….
The hypothalamus part of our brain is “a little mini factory … that assembles certain chemicals … PEPTIDES … into neuro-peptides or neuro-hormones that match the emotional state we experience on a daily basis. … There’s a chemical for every emotional state we experience. The moment we experience that emotional state, in our body or our brain, that hypothalamus will immediately assemble the peptide and then releases it to the pituitary and to the blood stream.” … The Peptide DOCKS onto our cells … and “changes the cell in many ways.”…The science behind this Peptide phenomenon was fascinating, but what I found even more fascinating, and also disturbing, was that fact that: “We BRING to ourselves situations that will bring the biochemical craving of the cells by creating situations that meet our chemical needs.” That’s where the addictions comes in, emotional addictions, that most people don’t even know about or understand.
