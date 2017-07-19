Beyond Black & White

Black Women Have “Bad PR.” What One Commenter Says to Do.

Sometimes, you get a comment that’s so golden, it needs to be it’s own blog post. This came from a subscriber commenting on yesterday’s video about a young black woman intimidated by Asian women.

Can I just offer a different angle to this thing. PR. When you are a minority, PR is so important. The way the media portrays Asian women directly influences how Asian women are perceived. There are many many people who will go through their lives without ever having any significant relationship or even contact with a black woman. So what informs those people’s opinions about us? Media. The same goes for Asian women, their portrayal in media is what informs most people about them. And when I say media, I don’t just mean TV, all media including folklore. Asian women have the best PR after white women. The wonderful Asian woman didn’t come first, the PR did. Not knocking Asian women at all, but think about it… WW2 put Asian women on the map, before they had even been in the west long enough to get a reputation for good or bad. They were already seen as the mystical geisha. The quiet, submissive, sexually compliant geisha. That appealed to a lot of men in an era where modern women’s lib was starting to gain steam.

On top of starting at the high point of “geisha-desirability” Asian women have never had bad PR. Not even white women have escaped bad PR. Black women have terrible PR. We have a looong history of bad PR. From slavery and going back even further. I cannot express in words just how bad our PR is. It’s not that Asian women are more beautiful they just have much better marketing. Now that I’ve suggested a problem, might I suggest a solution… So what’s a girl to do? Think of yourself as a product and all men in the world as the market. As a black woman, you are a product that has had bad marketing but not bad results. Perhaps there is some overriding idea about you, like how Japanese cars had to overcome the stereotype that they were junk to gain decent market share globally. (Funny I should use Asian products as an example). So you’re trying to break into a market that’s saturated with two domineering products, like Apple and Samsung.

What I would suggest you do, is to go where your competition and your “bad cloud” is lightest. The over riding negative opinions on black women are your bad cloud. I think that at this moment in time, black American women are getting , how can I put it… “negative shine” in Europe. Because there are a lot of poor African women over there as refugees and many of them working as prostitutes, there has recently been created or recognized, a distinction between Black American women and black African refugee women. It’s unfortunate that this shine must come at the expense of our down trodden sisters but I say grab onto it.- And I’m African.

When I am in Europe, well dressed and well put together, nobody believes that I am African. They believe I am American. No matter how much I try to tell them. I am seen in a different light. I’m treated like a lady, men fall over themselves to be useful to me. Trust me, I am highly visible and in a positive way. I don’t club or go into shoddy neighbourhoods at night and always make sure I am dressed to high heaven, so I’ve never been mistaken for a prostitute. I am spoken to with respect, even if I don’t speak the language well, Italian- in this example. Compare this to Asian women in Europe, in Italy, I saw some Asian tourists, I didn’t hang out with them or anything, but I didn’t see them turning any heads either. They were a group of women of “marriageable age”. Not to say no one found them attractive, but the “geisha mystique” was not exported as much to Europe as it was to America. Option 1 You as a product, should go to a place where you can carve out your own slice of the market with all the advantages you can gather and as few of the disadvantages as possible.

I think Europe is a good place for a Black American woman to be right now. Option 2 If you insist on remaining local and want to battle it out in this market, you are going to have to seek out your market share. It will be very specific, or in other words niche. Niche market does not mean go find a Black Women Fetishizer’s Club. It means you are looking for a man with a certain kind of mentality. In short, you are looking for an independent thinker. One who is not so susceptible to PR and marketing as well as one who is not so beholden to societal norms. I can’t say exactly who this guy is but I know a good number of them do exist. A lot of them are independent business owners or creative types, contractors that sort of thing. Surprisingly, what I seem to be observing is that a lot of them aren’t liberals. As an outsider looking in, it appears as though the modern liberal is very much a follower. They all love the same things, all hate the same things, all think the same “free spirited” way. – gross generalization of course but if I were to put money on it, I’d say this niche market you’re looking for, a good portion of it may lie in the conservative guy demographic. Now remember, every time you feel insecure about Asian women, it’s just marketing. Know your worth.

  • Tootie

    Just for the record, my husband and I are liberal and we attend a liberal church in a liberal town w probably better than average number of black women w white men unions (which is why we live here). Bash liberal men all u want but u can thank a liberal for many of the things that allow minorities to attend the schools they wish to attend and live where they want to live.

    • Gemma

      I didn’t derive any bashing of liberals in this post just some food for thought in which the commenter noted. Regardless of being a minority or a non-minority, one still cannot just simply live and go to school wherever they wish.

  • Oekmama

    An interesting marketing perspective. I don’t like to think of women as objects, but the analogy is interesting. If we take it further, we could distill it and say it’s at its core a question of branding.
    Young, healthy, educated BW may want to present themselves as a luxury brand, which is what the poster clearly does when she is in Europe.

  • Presence

    This posting is inspiring. Also seeing a lot of the comments mention Europe, I definitely have to go soon! Glad she mentioned that she dressed great and was not mistaken for a prostitute, this is what many people say to deter black women from thinking they are desirable in Europe.

    “men fall over themselves to be useful to me.” I feel this way in some places, and I think it’s important to realize when men are and aren’t doing this for you.

    I love when men go out of their way to be helpful to me. It’s such a turn on.

    • oceanspray

      I am currently on a bus from Paris to the Netherlands. At the EU border crossing check point, an older white gentleman was “falling over “himself to help me….got a chair for me and all. And he didn’t know my nationality either!

      This occassionally hapens in the US but not like here. I really enjoy the hyper visibilty and desirability that well dressed black women enjoy here.

      • Phyllis Pierce

        I am so jealous of you right now!!

        • oceanspray

          Don’t be jealous! Just make it happen. Once you actually fly over, it’s cheap to get around over here. If you book your flight like a year in advance it will also be fairly cheap.

  • lisa586

    I too have noticed that in America, creative types tend to be more into or open to black women. However, these types are usually liberal.

    • chest_nut61

      I’m a very non-creative, conservative Engineer. 🙂 So I guess I’m some kind of anomaly. LOL

      • simplylois

        You are creative in an engineering imaginative way; how to make part A fit into part B?

    • fleiter69

      Very creative, mostly conservative writer.

    • sljohnson

      I’m creative and conservative. I am also an Engineer and I am currently serving on my church’s Board of Elders and will lead the board next year. While our church is very conservative and very white, my Bride was welcomed with open arms.
      I call myself independent minded, sometime my wife calls me stubborn…and I agree with her on those occasions; she’s brilliant so I’d be a fool to disagree with her assessment.

      • John from NY

        I’m not an engineer, but am creative and conservative too.

  • chest_nut61

    While encouraging BW to always keep an open mind and increase their options, I continue to resist the narrative that a BW must look outside the US to find non-BM who would be open to dating them. I do agree that there are challenges here based on history and culture, but this is a big country with a lot of diversity in people and in local customs. I do believe the writer is on to something with the whole marketing thing. That makes a lot of sense.

    • MySmile

      Thank you. This is why I think that last paragraph/option 2 is so important. While I encourage travel (and look forward to European travel myself), and think BW should travel more, .realistically, most BW aren’t going to move to another country or even spend significant time there to find a mate. Not knocking any of this advice though!

      • chest_nut61

        Totally agree! There are certainly BW who can and will travel and who could certainly meet the man of their dreams in another country. But you’re right in that realistically, most people in general (not just BW) are not going to have the means to move to another country, or stay there long enough to meet someone and get to know them well enough to know they are “the one”. As of 2016, there were 323.1 million people here in the US. The majority should be able to find a suitable life-partner without going abroad.

        • MySmile

          Totally agree about most people in general aren’t going to move to another country ..either because they don’t have the means, don’t meet requirements, or because they don’t want to be that far away from friends/family/ their home country. I just said BW because the article was focused on BW. There are certainly those who will. I think at the very least though, travel could help many BW feel better about themselves and give them a new confidence!

        • Phyllis Pierce

          I sure hope so!

        • oceanspray

          So then why are so many black women single in the US then, if there are so many (323.1 million) to choose from? Why are a lot of open-minded, swirling black women still single in the US then?

          I have been to four vastly different countries in Europe and the vast majority of black women here are married or in long term relationships with either white men or black men or other men. When people find out I’m single here, they literally DO NOT believe it. It blows their minds. I’m going to start asking people their opinions about that black bacchelorette: I bet money they would not understand why a woman like her would even need to go on television to find a husband. That fact is commentary in itself; if the options are so many why is SHE single?

          It’s also not so race focused here, and there don’t seem to be bizarre gender wars between black men and women. Actually, the black men here seem more put together than the American varities too (i.e. they have solid careers-often in engineering- and are family orientated, actually marrying their girlfriends). They would be an option as well.

          So the proof is in the results. You are talking theory. Yeah, in theory we should be able to find someone in a large and varied country like the USA. But have we? I find that American men are all talk when it comes to being serious about us. If they wanted black women, they would be marrying us up. The stats and the anecdotal evidence are telling the truth.

          • chest_nut61

            “So then why are so many black women single in the US then, if there are so many (323.1 million) to choose from?

            That’s a very good question and, while the answer is surely very complicated, I suspect there is one. I don’t believe that the answer is “American men, specifically American white men, don’t find black women attractive and aren’t interested in dating or having relationships with them”.

            I did some reading before writing this response and people have done studies and surveys showing that many black women simply are not open to dating outside their race. Those that are more open-minded and would date outside their race, often believe that no other race of men would be interested in them. There are issues of self-confidence, etc. as well. These are all things that have been discussed here on BB&W so I’m not saying anything new.

            Equally there are issues that non-black men have that may prevent them from considering a BW as a potential mate. I’m certainly not suggesting that the problem is all with BW. But both sides need to move in the direction of toward each other, not away from each other. Clearly although the numbers of BW / non-BM pairings are low proportionately, there are still a lot of them. It can and does work.

            My problem isn’t with BW seeking a non-BM by whatever means necessary in order for her to find Mr. Right. I simply see moving to another country as a drastic measure. And I also believe that for the vast majority of women (not just BW), it is not financially and or realistically possible to move to another country. If one wants to help the most BW as possible attain happiness, offering unrealistic options doesn’t help so much. Certainly it should be mentioned as an option, but with the caveat that it’s not going to be the solution for most.

          • Neb16

            This. I’ve come come to the conclusion that as black women we need to do whatever it takes to win. In our large population in America, we are the most single women. Even when we are open to other races of men, we have to deal with men who say they like us, but they won’t ask us out and on top of that they place the responsibility on black women to change.

            All I can tell other other black women is that you are the ones who are living this experience. No other group of people on this planet has to deal with what we go through. Don’t ever let anyone tell you how to play this game of life. Nothing is too extreme. My best friend’s love is from Europe. They met in her city in the US. She went to visit him in his city and she was really happy. She made it work and I am happy for them.

    • Oekmama

      I agree with you. Which is why the poster also encouraged BW to open up further to non-BM who may identify as conservative.

    • applednl

      I’m glad someone said it; as someone who lives in “Europe,” i completely agree. Big encourager for black women especially to get out there and travel but reminded that travel is indeed a privilege that not everyone can afford.

  • pioneer woman

    I was thinking about this issue of branding and marketing this morning. Not only is it a matter of black women’s pr being in the garbage, but it is about the media we consume about ourselves that influence what we consider to be our possibilities.

    The inspiration for this line of thinking came from a recent NYT Modern Love column, a

    Modern Love Podcast: Cynthia Addai-Robinson Reads ‘I Need to Woman Up and Do This on My Own’

    This was an essay first published in 2006, in which the author, Asha Bandele (a well-known and celebrated Af-Am author) wrote about becoming a prisoner’s wife. She was a young college student teaching poetry to prisoners who fell in love with an inmate.

    All I could think of, was really? Why is this old essay from eleven years ago being resurrected now? Is this the image black women want of themselves? Who is telling them this is an story they should be thinking about?

    • Neb16

      I wouldn’t be surprised if this woman is an NBABM woman. Only they will take a black felon over a man of other race who doesn’t have baggage. If we are going to tell our own stories, then we need stop making ourselves look like victims.

      • pioneer woman

        Exactly, she probably believed in “saving the brothers.” The author of the piece acted as though this just “happened,” she just happened to be in an environment where she would meet a felon she decided to date, and she just happened to be in a shitty situation of having a child by him that she had to raise on her own.

        No, things didn’t just happened. There was no reason on earth for a young college woman to be in a prison teaching poetry to felons, men who are likely to have the skills to manipulate vulnerable and naive women into “falling in love.”

        There is an old saying, you are the company you keep. So if you are going to be hanging around with felons but not have other outlets, don’t be surprised.

        • Oekmama

          Blowing my mind! How do you let yourself get in a situation where a prisoner can be proposing to you? Teaching poetry is a noble undertaking, to be sure, but perhaps the young lady was not in a stable mental situation herself.

          Edit: I went back, found and read the article. She admitted that she had no plan for herself, and at 23, had already had a failed marriage behind her. It turns out that she divorced him sometime after the child was born. I would say the article is required reading for young women, to take control of their lives, and not let themselves be put into boxes they may not want to be in.

  • Neb16

    The other day on Facebook I was talking to the ladies on C&C about Rachel Lindsey’s pool of men on the show. I told them if I were her, I’d ditch everyone, go back to Norway and meet someone there because Scandinavian men would love a woman like her. There are men from other countries all over the world who would love her and women who look like her. Rachel embodies the best qualities in black women. She is loving, empathetic, gracious and carefree along with being beautiful and successful. Someone like her should not have to go on a TV show to find a husband. However, this is America. We don’t appreciate something until it is gone. If black women like her extend their choices to include quality men from other countries, then American men would have to compete with them for black women. If Europe treats black American women better than the US, then go where you are loved, appreciated have more choices. If a woman found the love of her life in the States, then that’s good too. However, everyone’s experiences are different and one size doesn’t fit all. Of the women I know who are paired with men from other races, majority of them are from Europe, their parents are from Europe or they are nonblack men of color. I only know two who are with WAM.

    • Silver Roxen

      Amazing comment!

    • Neil Marsden

      You may not even have to go to Europe to find a man , he may very well make the journey to you. From personal experience it’s soooooooooooooooooooooooo worth moving 3652 miles for. But what do i know i’m just a man living the American dream and she just so happens to be my wife.

    • Phyllis Pierce

      I agree whole heartedly with this. I have a feeling the man I am looking for is European. And as I live in an international city Washington DC, I need to know where to find him. But just in case I can’t, a trip to Italy is im order!!

      • Neb16

        Yeah. If I ever date a white guy again, he will most likely be European or non-American. I am very lucky to live in a metropolitan city, so it’s easy to have contact with men from all over the world. Southern California is the place to be when you want to meet people from other countries. When I went to school in Northern Nevada, I was still able to meet students from other countries. However, if you live in a city that is not diverse, I would suggest pen pals. Reddit has a section just for pen pals.

        • Phyllis Pierce

          Thank you. I have never been on Reddit, so I will check this out.

  • Oaktown Paul

    Mods. Informed by Disqus my comment was labeled as “Spam.”
    Damn, pretty harsh label for a comment!!! lol

  • Singer1234 singer

    Okay sorry I do not agree that Asian women are marketed in a positive manner. Asian women are marketed as a fetish. They are marketed as being push overs and highly sexual. “Me so horny, me love you long time”. If Asian women are viewed the same as white why are they not big in Hollywood? Black women will complain about the very thing Asian use to their advantage and that is being fetishized.

  • EthioPride23

    She just dismantlement her entire thesis. The PR is that Asians are successful in marriage, but the truth behind the PR is false! Mixed kids between AW/WM have the highest criminality rate among any mixed children. The propaganda tells you one thing but reality says otherwise. Just like the PR says black people are violent but George Zimmerman is still walking around free. He should have been dead a long time ago according to the PR. I don’t want to be a fetish for a “tight vagina” and “push over.” BW seriously need to stop being so easily brainwashed. I will look to true, genuine Christian marriages before i look up to Asian or any marriage structure.

    • Neb16

      This. I respect Asian women’s dating strategy, but other than that, I do not envy them. The kind of men they attract have no social skills at all or something is just “off” about them. I also heard Asian and Eurasian men say that Asian women are the most selfish, cutthroat women a man can ever be with. But if you talk to white men who date AW, they will say that Asian women are the entire package.

      When it comes to femininity, I’d rather look up to African women or black American women of the past, because they are closer to what I am. African, Latin and Western femininity is more “womanly” or mature than Asian femininity. Also, I wouldn’t want to to be know for a tight p, either. That’s worse than being known for having big butts. What if you don’t live up to that stereotype by not having a tight p?

  • MySmile

    “In short, you are looking for an independent thinker. One who is not so susceptible to PR and marketing as well as one who is not so beholden to societal norms.”

    This is KEY. My bf is a tech nerd 🙂 but is assertive,and kind of has a f*** it attitude about what most people think. He introduced me to his parents soon after we were together. Some of his family is WASPY/conservative (side note: his parents love me but are Trump supporters). He revealed that one of his cousins asked him “so what kind of black girl is she?” and other questions expecting him to justify why he was with me (that part went over his head until I explained it). He told them I was beautiful, smart, etc and he is in love with me. Not saying my bf or relationship is perfect..Plus he’s not a social justice warrior or anything..just a guy who does what he wants…though I can tell he is trying to navigate some things that are new to him. He’s dated and been attracted to a variety of women, but it’s his first close/more serious relationship with a woman who happens to be black. You need someone who is still happy to be with you regardless. Some men are so weak, they will change their tune or break up with you at the slightest hint of dissaproval from someone, especially if they are a close friend or family. So BW should either be with someone who lives on his own terms and/or whose friends and family approve of the relationship. (friends/family haven’t been an issue for me in most cases..I’ve dated several white guys and most of them have .but it hasn’t interfered with the relationship)..but watch out for those guys who refuse to stand up to someone for who they love. And honestly, I feel most men, if they love you enough, are willing to

    ” As an outsider looking in, it appears as though the modern liberal is very much a follower. ”
    Agreed. I live in a pretty liberal city (Austin) and I find this to be true about many white liberal men..well, what I call “uber liberals”. Too much of a passive follower for me.. My bf is more of a libertarian I guess and I’m “independent”.

  • MySmile

    “In short, you are looking for an independent thinker. One who is not so susceptible to PR and marketing as well as one who is not so beholden to societal norms.”

    This is KEY. My bf is a tech nerd 🙂 but is assertive,and kind of has a f*** it attitude about what most people think. He introduced me to his parents soon after we were together. Some of his family is WASPY/conservative (side note: his parents like me but are Trump supporters). He revealed that one of his cousins asked him “so what kind of black girl is she?” and other questions expecting him to justify why he was with me (that part went over his head until I explained it). He told them I was beautiful, smart, etc and he is in love with me. Not saying my bf or relationship is perfect..Plus he’s not a social justice warrior or anything..just a guy who does what he wants…though I can tell he is trying to navigate some things that are new to him. He’s dated and been attracted to a variety of women, but it’s his first close/more serious relationship with a woman who happens to be black. You need someone who is happy to be with you regardless.

    Realistically, most people care to some extent what others think…but Some men are so weak, they will change their tune or break up with you at the slightest hint of dissaproval from someone, especially if they are close. So BW should either be with someone who lives on his own terms and/or whose friends and family approve of the relationship. (that hasn’t been an issue for me in most cases..I’ve dated several white guys and most of them have closet racist family members…but it hasn’t interfered with the relationship)..

    ” As an outsider looking in, it appears as though the modern liberal is very much a follower. ”

    I live in a liberal city (Austin) and I find this to be true about many white liberal men..well, not just liberals…what I call “uber liberals”. Too much of a passive follower for me.. My bf is more of a libertarian I guess and I’m “independent”.

  • pioneer woman

    I’m a bit late returning to this thread. Earlier, I was talking about the importance of having uplifting stories about ourselves and our possibilities. I’m doing more freelance writing nowadays, since this is something I feel passionate about.

    So in any event, my first novel has come out on Amazon.com (bf/wm interracial romance):

    https://www.amazon.com/dp/B074LCLYFR