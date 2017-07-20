Beyond Black & White

Why Are Black Women So Insecure?

Why are black women so insecure?  It’s a comment often used to criticize and marginalize us. The question is thrown around without the benefit of contextualizing the reasons. The onus is solely on us to manufacture security in a vacuum, as external forces beyond are control barrage us contrary messages. And because being secure in oneself, a byproduct of self esteem, can’t be woven from thin air, many of us fail to hit the mark. This absence of an essential element for wellbeing is expressed often in negative ways. We lash out. We overcompensate. We put on airs of false bravado. We are quick to anger.

I saw all this yesterday when I posted an interview Question of the Week and featured a cute and bubbly Asian woman to highlight the fact that we as black women need to stop focusing on how we don’t “measure up” and use more mental, physical and spiritual energy toward cultivating our best selves. The video was harmless, and meant to be encouraging. But there was a handful of my subscribers who are completely outraged that I would have the gall to share my platform with an Asian girl, which in their view, reinforced her superiority over them. The insecurity and inferiority they felt about my guest was redirected to anger and outrage toward me. So I addressed it.

I will be addressing this issue in more depth in a mini-book I’m working on…Online Dating Glamorously. Here’s an excerpt:

 “What if I don’t FEEL Glamorous?”

Good question. Here’s the truth: absolutely every woman has, at some point, doubted herself. Even the most beautiful women falter in confidence about their desirability. I get it. I’ve been there too. Ever heard the term, “fake it till you make it?” That’s exactly what you’ve got to do, because confidence is the cornerstone of exuding glamour.

Now I’m not like other coaches who will give you some rah-rah about how self-esteem comes from within, and you have to love yourself before you can love others. Frankly, statements like that annoy me, because it assumes that you can “go get some self esteem” like you can go down aisle 8 for some shampoo. Oh! Self esteem? That’s all I needed? Well let me go order some on Amazon. Self esteem is cultivated more from what you do, than what you are.

Think about the last time you accomplished something that was really hard—like graduating from college or mastering a new skill. How did you feel about yourself when you completed it? Probably pretty damn good, right? As your further develop, cultivate and refine, your accomplishments and personal growth will make you feel good about yourself.

The Importance of Inner Confidence

Inner confidence is synonymous with what you feel is your personal worth. If you feel worthless, your love comes cheaply, and low-quality men are expert at sniffing out your insecurities and exploit them. If you don’t feel like you’re worth treating well, your tolerance for foolishness is high. You might think, “well, he looks at other women and skips dates with me at the last minute, but he might be the best I can get.” But the more you cultivate your inner self and achieve your personal goals, the more you convince YOURSELF of your worth, and trust me—men pick up on that energy.

Now does that mean you have to run out and get an XYZ degree and eleventy certifications in other to start feeling good about who you are? Absolutely not! Remember, this is about you, and the expectations and goals you give to yourself. Always wanted to start a garden? Do it. Even if it’s a few little pots with herbs. What to travel internationally? Start putting away $20 a week and make it happen. Want to learn a new language or ballroom dancing? What are you waiting for? Once you start completing those small goals for yourself, the more accomplished and well rounded you feel.

  • Destiny

    LOVE this advice Crys!

    I honestly don’t understand the backlash you received from having Geummy (who is cute as a button btw) on your YT Channel show. I just don’t get it. I thought it was a nice gesture, and I love seeing women (of ALL backgrounds, races, and colors) being able to celebrate THEIR unique beauty and sets of traits.

    I just don’t understand being so jealous so as to really get offended of bringing the Asian girl on your show. Are some of us bw THAT insecure?? Like, seriously? YES, society has done a number on us, and we get BAD, negative, stereotypical press about us ALL the time. But the year is 2017…the time is NOW to STOP internalizing those negative messages that have so permeated our society for so long.

    STOP internalizing it! When someone speaks negatively about YOU, it only shows you what type of person THEY are… Remember, it has NOTHING to do with YOU personally. It’s THEM. If anything, we can look at this adversity as a “compliment”. If bw weren’t so “fabulous”, society in general wouldn’t be so hard-pressed to try to bring us down in the first place. Only people who are threatened by others feel the need to put down others 24/7. So there must be something about us that threatens women/men of other races so much.

    But PLEASE ladies, don’t internalize this hate. Don’t allow it to cause you to feel insecure about women of other races. It’s not worth it. We are ALL beautiful in our own ways. We have to believe it. Learn to love yourselves. It’s not easy (I know)…We’re given conflicting negative messages every single day, but we have to push through them and ignore it. Don’t let it even linger on your mind for more than a second. Immediately rebuke it. Just love yourself, and like the article above stated: Start SMALL. Set small little goals for yourself and accomplish them.

    PS–I LOVE the excerpt from your new book Crys, and even though I don’t do online dating, I will definitely check out the book if only for the message it conveys. Thanks again! 🙂

    • Indi

      Better to love one’s unique self than to try to be someone else.

      • Phyllis Pierce

        Exactly!!

  • John from NY

    “But there was a handful of my subscribers who are completely outraged that I would have the gall to share my platform with an Asian girl, which in their view, reinforced her superiority over them. The insecurity and inferiority they felt about my guest was redirected to anger and outrage toward me.”

    I was delighted that she appeared with you, Mrs. K. No matter what your ethnicity is, insecurity is not a good look. But self-confidence (not conceit) can go a long way.

  • SunRay(e)

    I’m really excited that you’re coming out with a new book!

  • Indi

    I didn’t care whether she was on the video or not. It’s your channel, your video, your choice. You make the rules. 😉

  • chest_nut61

    I’m sure there are a lot of guys who would find Geummy attractive and their type. She’s clearly a very nice, intelligent person with a lot going for her. But for me personally, she’s not my type and I wouldn’t give her a second look if I met her out somewhere or passed her on the street. Everyone is different and likes different things. BW really shouldn’t feel inferior in the beauty department to any other women, because beauty is subjective.

  • EthioPride23

    I don’t feel insecure, because my worth is found in Christ not mankind. If others did the same, they will have the same results. Insecurity rises from constantly trying to look like some one else who’s also imperfect. Why not look up to Christ?

  • pioneer woman

    This whole triggering nonsense is insane. I know I’m older and in my 40s, so it is alien to me. Part of living means that we will hear and see things that make us uncomfortable. That is part of life. The issue for me, is how do you respond to it?

    Those women feeling triggered, yes, they are unwilling to hear or see something that might make them uncomfortable, so they refuse the chance to grown and learn.

    I wasn’t bothered at all seeing the video. I thought if the matter for discussion was about Asian women, it made sense for you to talk to Geummy.

    I loved the idea of competing with my best self, because that is what I have been doing all my adult life. One of my favorite joys is to go into my closet and put on outfits that are at least 10+ years old, and they fit me perfectly!

    And as a woman who looks years younger than I actually am, it cracks me up when younger men check me out or even try to talk to me. In my mind, I’m firmly in matron territory, married and of the age to be their mother or a young auntie at least…But they see something different.

    😉

    • Phyllis Pierce

      I’m with you!! While I didn’t see either of the videos, I read a lot of the comments and really didn’t understand why those young (and as a youthful 57 year old, I do mean young) women were so upset. I personally believe the BC has done such a horrible disservice to younger women, that almost anything sets them off. I believe we can learn a lot from women of other races. If for no other reason, if you can’t beat them, join them!!

  • az

    Chris, your response was so good! That video yesterday was pretty innocuous. You and Geummy represented the topic very well. You are right about how bw will create whole narratives about stuff/ppl they have no exposure to. Ladies, work on your self-worth. I know that is easier said than done but you must do the work. Even if you land a great guy, all those low self-esteem issues will spill out and crowd your relationship. A lot of you are already mothers (or want to become mothers). If you’re so easily triggered, what example does that show your kid(s). A man is not the answer to those hurts. You are. Pray. Meditate. Read. Journal. Exercize. Forgive. Get around women (of all races) who are focused on self-care. Find a spiritual mother who can pour into you but do your work so you can be the best self for you.

    • MySmile

      ” I know that is easier said than done but you must do the work. …..A man is not the answer to those hurts. You are. Pray. Meditate. Read. Journal. Exercize. Forgive. ”

      Totally agree. I have a boyfriend now, who is very into me and shows it all the time..We see a future with each other. However, I still remind myself that love can’t make me whole..only I can do that. Love has helped to nourish my soul and heal my wounds..but I can’t put all that on someone else.. Being with someone who treats me well and is not abusive is FORCING me to face my insecurities and problematic way of dealing with relationships (sabotage, game playing, etc). I used to get so lost in relationships, I would never take care of myself the way I needed…and now this healthy, loving relationship is giving me both the support I need and the space to continue to grow on my own and engage in self care…whether it’s working out, reading self help books, more talk therapy, eating healthier, getting a passport, etc….. It’s not “game over” once you get a boyfriend, or even a husband. It is not easy, but it is so worth it.

      • Bierbasstard

        ” It’s not “game over” once you get a boyfriend, or even a husband.”

        This is a very important thing to remember. Obtaining a significant other is never the endgame. In fact, it should be the beginning of a never ending growing process that is shared together.

  • Oekmama

    This is sooo good: “If you don’t feel like you’re worth treating well, your tolerance for foolishness is high.”

    I know Chris talked about this a while ago, these women need to flip the script. We BW are not fighting for men with other BW or with other women. We cultivate our best selves, we are the prize. And worthy men fight to get our attention and to be with us.
    So if we are our best selves and putting ourselves into new learning situations (art, travel, volunteer work, professional circles), then those who are interested will be drawn to us. And others will be drawn to the lovely Geummy. And that’s fine. There is nothing to begrudge.
    All each woman needs is one Quality man. And the more you put your self out there and meet more potential mates, the larger the pool of eligibles you have to vet and whittle down.

    I’m 42, so also one of the older married aunties. 😉