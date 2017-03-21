Black Women Interested In Dating Other Minorities: Remember to Go Where You are Celebrated!

Beyond Black & White

I recently read an article about a black woman living in Switzerland who love Bollywood movies so much that when she discovered that some of her favorite film stars were available for an autograph event, she rushed to attend. But when she arrived in the long line with other fans, she got a very disheartening wake up call. Fabienne Menoud, a 26-year woman of Haitian decent, wrote this open letter:

I am a girl from Haiti and have been a fan of Bollywood since I was 14 years old. I discovered Bollywood through my lessons at school and with the movie Bend it like Beckam. I am now 26 and my passion for Bollywood has only increased with time. 

If I decided to write an open letter today, it is to point out the challenges in being a Bollywood fan of another ethnicity. 

I have at least 100 CDs of Indian movies, several Hindi learning books and some on Indian culture and travelling to India. I also convinced my mother to add three Indian channels in our TV box because of my love for Bollywood movies and Koffee with Karan.

However, I am sad to say that it is not easy for me to be a Bollywood fan. I had many bad experiences where people did not take my love for Bollywood seriously because of my ethnicity and color. 

For instance, when a famous star was shooting for the pilot of her show abroad, I went to meet her along with my cousin. We were the only black people in the line. A guy from her team came to us and began questioning us. He asked how we know of the star! I was shocked as he did not believe that we are genuine fans of hers.

Another time, I went to IIFA, Madrid and was attending a presscon on behalf of a French media where I was working. A lady looked at me in a strange way and began questioning me. Though I explained I am from the media, she gave me queer looks. At the end of the presscon when I asked a couple of celebrities for pictures, they just walked away. I was shocked and wondered why it happened!

During the media interviews at IIFA, each celeb was in a room were media could interview them for a few moments. Imagine my shock when the bodyguard let everyone enter except me. People behaved strangely all through the event. They would look at me, laugh at me and some kid even tried to kick me. 

My friend and I were the only two black people there and we felt terrible being left out like that. 

When I went to watch Ae Dil Hai Mushkil recently, people were staring at me like I was an animal!

See, there are no rules about who should love what! My passion is India, I love listening to Bollywood songs. I love Deepika Padukone and have a t-shirt of her. I love Indian food, I’m learning Hindi and I’m black, Haitian and proud! 

You should be proud that people like me like your country, your culture, your industry. That we want to meet you to tell you that we love you! Do not look at us in a weird way just because of our skin color.

We are in 2017 and even if you think that only Indians are Bollywood fans, you’re wrong!

For their part, many Indian outlets featured her letter to call attention to their community’s own prejudice against other minorities. Some of the comments from Indian people are worth highlighting:

While we’re talking about this young lady’s film preference, it’s not a stretch to imagine that she also has a romantic affinity for Indian men. And as many black women mistakingly assume that dating other minorities might be “easier,” the fact is that other ethnicities have their own prejudices and bigotry. As always, it’s best to keep your options open to ALL men, otherwise exclusive minority dating my be like finding Trina Turk at Ross Dress for Less. You might find it, but you’ll have to sift through a lot of mess first.

  • cocoafly

    I’m not surprised by how this young woman was treated. I went on a date with an Indian guy. We were talking on the phone about Black actors and I mentioned Wesley Snipes. He basically said Wesley Snipes wasn’t Black to him because he was successful. I told him he believes negative stereotypes of Black people in media, and associates Blackness with deviancy. i asked him if I should assume all Indian men are like Raj from Big Bang Theory. Should I assume they’re all awkward, unsexy and have no experience with women. He got quiet. That night a video popped up on my FB newsfeed about racial stereotypes on TV. I text it to him and never returned his call.

    • lexdiamonz

      Indian people are probably one of the worst groups in regards to caste and colorist…especially in a India…but my husband is Deshi and is absolutely wonderful..to each its own but GOOD thing you didn’t waste your time with that fool…EVERY minority in America seems to they are better than AA’s and it is high time to show them that they are NOT..we built that Sh*t…lol..they best NOT get it twisted…

      • cocoafly

        I checked him so I think he learned something.

    • Pesha

      Outrageous. It is so hard to believe that you are talking about an adult person. I do hope he learned something from you.

      • cocoafly

        I think he did learn something. He was new to America. He had only been here a year. It’s funny because he was as dark, if not darker than me. And he still thought he was better than Black people.

        • Pesha

          Honey,
          America will teach him .

  • rockinK

    ” My passion is India, I love listening to Bollywood songs. I love Deepika Padukone and have a t-shirt of her. I love Indian food, I’m learning Hindi and I’m black, Haitian and proud!

    You should be proud that people like me like your country, your culture, your industry. That we want to meet you to tell you that we love you! Do not look at us in a weird way just because of our skin color.”

    She’s 26? Surely there is a typo and she is 16.

    Between the ages of 12-16 I was completely obsessed with Ireland. Each time I had to do a school report I did it on something related to Ireland . She sounds like the 12 year old me. My obsession sort of disappeared when I got busy with the college application process, college, and later– real life. My first international trip was to Ireland. Loved it.

    I suspect I am supposed to speculate about Indian people, race, racism, colorism, and etc… make hypothetical statements about large populations of people I’ve never interacted with and so on…

    If you are obsessed with India, go visit India.

    This person sounds like a weird shut in creeper.

    I mean, someone gave her a funny look when she was doing her job?

    “Another time, I went to IIFA, Madrid and was attending a presscon on behalf of a French media where I was working. A lady looked at me in a strange way and began questioning me. Though I explained I am from the media, she gave me queer looks. At the end of the presscon when I asked a couple of celebrities for pictures, they just walked away. I was shocked and wondered why it happened!”

    Maybe she had her tongue hanging out when her Sexy Indian Obsessions walked by.
    Maybe she was a crappy journalist.
    Maybe she was dressed inappropriately.

    There are a million and one speculations–

    So, basically she’s upset that Indian celebrities don’t want a 26 year old Haitian groupie? Correct me if I am wrong.

    • lexdiamonz

      Your comments are distasteful and uncalled for a young BW is sharing her personal experiences and YOU jump in giving unsolicited advice that ….NO ONE asked you for..and you are also assuming who she is and what she wants based on NO personal knowledge of HER life..so..based on your comments..I shall ASSUME you are disgruntled, ignorant DBR BM..or a “hater” ..people like YOU are the main “soul snatchers” of young women’s hopes and dreams..there see wha hat happens when u ASSume..

      • rockinK

        Oh, hi, Lexdiamonz!

        I see your comment, I’m responding. Please imagine a random African American woman shrugging, that’s what’s happening right now.

        I’m bowing out of this discussion, not because I think your point has any validity, but I don’t consider it worth my time to sling mud with you. I have additional valid points to make, but I don’t care enough.

  • chest_nut61

    Based on what I have learned from being here on BB&W, I’d suggest that BW aren’t really universally “celebrated” anywhere. The one place they should be is the BC, but apparently that isn’t even the case.

    • Christelyn Karazin

      When I say “go where you’re celebrated,” I don’t mean a geographical place or group…I’m talking about where you and who you find the appreciation and love from, on an individual basis.

  • Oekmama

    Well, there’s not much the young woman can do about how the people look at her. And to say what you think they were thinking is just that: what you were thinking. But people will look, because you aren’t what they expect.
    As a professional journalist though, Ms Menoud maybe wants to reconsider how she puts herself forward in these situations. RockinK has made a valid point. I don’t know how she dressed or acted. But I will say this: where is your press pass? Oftentimes, waving your Press Pass or asking directly for their PR person (by name) helps those people, bodyguards, whatever to know that you mean business and that you are there for a purpose. (Btw, it is the job of the bodyguard to be alert and on the lookout for all possible threats)
    Let us say, that Ms Menoud writes a well-read blog about everything Bollywood for Swiss readers. If she goes to an event, then she can go in that capacity. If that guy came up to her in the line, how cool would it be to tell this guy “I am Fabienne Menoud from the Blog Swiss Bollywood, we have 2,000 followers, can you give my card to the actress and the PR person? We would love a quick interview” instead of “ohmigosh, why are you talking to me? Yes I am a fan, yes I bought a T-shirt!”
    If she keeps channelling her love for Bollywood, then she becomes a voice that they cannot ignore. Yes, we know that India has caste and colorist issues. But that shouldn’t stop Ms Menoud from following her dream.

  • Trinigirl1

    Wading in the deep here. No one group of people/ethnicities have the market cornered on their stereotypes about BW. Assuming what the author wrote is true. It’s worth considering a couple of things. When we as individual BW are dealing with others, folks who are different from us, how are we being? Now, of course it’s only my experience but so often BW function with that ‘invisible chip on the shoulder’. It’s there even when we think it’s not.
    I mean the other day at an event (I shared the hair story on another thread) there were a couple of BW who spent a fair amount of time doing the glare, the eye roll, pretty much every time I interacted with someone, that kind of behavior is pretty hard to miss, we don’t hide our disdain very well, our mouths can be saying one thing but our body language is saying something completely different. I’ve been in countless situations with East Indians from varying parts of that sub-continent, most have been respectful towards me and some not so much, Indian women like others can be ‘protective’ of ‘their’ men, in much the same way other groups of women are about theirs. We’ve been hired to do jobs by East Indians from the diaspora (they have that as well) some are very cloistered they only ‘work with their own’ and some are not. It all depends and in the end many times, I think much depends on the person and how they’re interacting with that group. I’ll be honest and say I do find it a little surprising she received that treatment, given that she mentions she’s from Haiti, I’d be more inclined to believe she was treated shabbily if she said she was from the States. At least that’s what I have observed. Chris is right however it isn’t about a place as much as it is about acceptance and celebration of black womanhood. You can find love or hate for us on any corner of this planet.

  • lisa586

    I believe it. Indians have the lowest outmarriage rate in both Canada and England. The reason for this is that the community strongly encourages racism, even against whites (hey, at least they’re consistent!)

  • smartacus

    I am not surprised that other people were so surprised at her being such a hardcore Bollywood fan. I was honestly a bit shocked at her interest while I was reading this, lol. It doesn’t seem like Bollywood has crossed over in a huge way here in the US with people outside its original target audience; most fans are still Indians. I would think things would be similar in Switzerland. Of course, that doesn’t justify people at these conventions shunning her or being rude to her because she is black.

    And it is indeed a misconception that racism is this thing white people do to non-white people and all groups besides whites are free of prejudice. That’s definitely false. Bigots come in all colors.

    • jubilee

      IMO, the whites seemed to be the LEAST colorist and/or racist these days

    • Semizotu

      Anecdotally I don’t know about now, but I have heard stories from African friends about the popularity of Bollywood films in Africa (which may be what inspired the growing “Nollywood” thing in Nigeria)

  • dtfamu89

    Yep. I believe her. A few years back my friends and I went to Singapore on vacation. The zoo there had a night excursion and a few of us decided to go. Apparently, they had a few tourist groups from India there as well. We paid our money, went in and sat at one of the shows. It was like Colosseum seating with the actual stage down in a pit-like area. We had amazing seats, front and center. I noticed that, although the stadium was packed to capacity, no one sat in our empty row. It was weird. In fact, no one sat in our row until this couple came rushing in and were thrilled to get such good seats. They were Scots. As the night went on, Many Indians would stare, cut their eyes, or outright laugh in our faces. Never in my life have I been so self-aware and thoroughly uncomfortable. Now, Singapore does have a large population of Indian decent and while I did experience some rudeness from time to time, it was no where on the level that I experienced from those tourists from India itself. I’ve always wanted to see India, tour the Ganges, and visit the Taj Mahal, but I am hesitant to do so. In fact, I’ve just had a good friend of mine return from visiting there (Jamaican American) and she said this Indian Government official at the airport actually grabbed her chest in a very inappropriate way. I know that we should not judge an entire nation and people based on a couple unfortunate incidents, but I have refrained from booking a trip there in favor of other locations that I felt would be easier for me to travel, meet the locals, and have a good time.

  • Neb16

    This was really interesting to read. I always wanted to go to India as a country to visit, but I changed my mind because the poverty and suffering would bother me. Like Latin Americans, Indians are a mixed bag when it comes to dealing with them. They are either really nice and kind people, or they are really rude, misogynistic and racist. I haven’t met one that is in between. It’s very disheartening to love all aspects of a culture so much, only to find out how people of that culture have no respect for you because of their racism.

    I’m subscribed to a woman who discusses her experiences dating Middle Eastern and Indian men, and she’s black. She only dates nonblack men of color as she refuses to date white men due to her experiences and her lack of attraction to them.

    • jubilee

      also.. i wouldn’t date others who have a weird religion….
      it would only have to be CHRISTIAN..
      MUCH of this colorism IS from the HINDI RELIGION in some cases
      the CASTE SYSTEM goes by color

      • Neb16

        I agree with you, although I’m not religious myself. I would date a Middle Eastern man or an Indian man, but I’m a VERY western person. I’m very liberal, very libertarian and although I don’t like American culture (despite being American), I really love western culture and philosophy. I consider myself to be a very open-minded person when it comes to other people’s cultures, but I’m a very individualistic person and Eastern cultures seem to go against everything that I’m used to.

        I think a Middle Eastern or Indian man from the West would be better for dating. If they are Christian and do not believe in the colorist caste system and you are Christian, then it can work.
        I used to eat at this Indian restaurant, and I was surprised to find out the owner was Christian. I thought he was Hindu.

      • Bierbasstard

        So any religion other than the one that you were raised to believe in is weird? What a wonderfully xtian outlook smh.

        • jubilee

          x is shorthand for CHRIST.. although many christians don’t know that one..

          • disqussings

            True. Like those that say “Put the christ back in christmas”.

            I guess the t that I put in xtian was redundant.

        • Violet Verdict

          That is so sad because Zen Buddhism from Japan is beautiful.

          • Bierbasstard

            Exactly. More about self enlightenment and discipline than following some arbitrary “rules” set down by a bronze age nomadic tribe trying to find a way to rule over others.

      • smartacus

        I don’t think that’s correct. The caste system and colorism are separate from the Hindu religion.

        The caste system is really a rigid class system with ancient origins. It’s like the old system of aristocracy in Europe, in which there is no social mobility and people’s life chances are totally determined by what sort of family they are born into, nobleman or commoner. Indians born into their “priest” class or “governmental” class were set up for wealth and happiness; those born into their “laborer” class or “untouchable” class were screwed.

        Colorism has both class origins (dark skin is a sign you have been working outdoors because you’re a lower-class field laborer) and racism origins (white British people
        ruled India for about 200 years).

        • jubilee

          perhaps, but they DID HAVE this before EUROPEANS came to the country

        • Violet Verdict

          Wait, I have to clear this up because to claim Hinduism is not the caste system is historically inaccurate.

          The caste system is created from the Hindu religion by the light Mogal invaders who wrote the Rig Veda to keep the darker Indians away from the lighter Mogal Arabs before the British showed up. To keep in power, they used the caste system embedded in Hinduism. The oldest book in the world has colorism against the lowest caste. Hinduism IS colorism. Ghandi even commented on it and tried to change the rampant colorism and his challenge was because it had been in place for thousands of years. In addition, Ghandi also said the Indian race was superior to the “African race”. Hinduism colorism plagues every other group in India like the Sikhs, Buddhists and Muslims who don’t even practice Hinduism. Please Research before leaving misleading information! That being said, date whom you want. Just don’t change the history and sadly current state of Hinduism. I am not saying all Hindus are colorist but it very notable, especially in India. No matter what you feel a class in the history of Asia will tell you otherwise. Yes Bollywood actors are handsome but as a culture that is 80+% Hindu, colorism is slithering around in full force. That being said go find guy if so inclined. A Sikh Indian man will have the least colorism. His religion teaches that all castes are equal yet the Hindus treat them accordingly yet their beliefs are men and women, race and gender being equal.

  • Shirley06

    I love this one! I live in a community with lots of families from India. Love the food, music, and clothes. My husband’s aunt (she’s white) goes every year she loves so much! But, yes, growing up around Indian families I also know that they work mightily trying not to I.D. with black people–especially black Americans. My mom was good friends with a few Indian women at work. They would trash black Americans hard but would say my mom didn’t count because she’s an immigrant. But, letter writer doesn’t I.D. as American but I think her black skin is enough to raise suspicions apparently.

    It’s a confusing place because husband’s aunt tells me, “OMG they would LOVE you over there.” And wasn’t there a black woman on youtube talking about how popular she was out there just walking around? On the other hand, a young American man of Southeast Asian descent wrote this wonderful essay about how passionately anti-black American his Southeast Asian family and many people in his community are and how they trash black people regularly. I wish I could find the article.

    I’m sorry she had to experience this weirdness. Truth is, especially in the U.S., immigrants from this region buy into the racial hierarchy all the way and they see black folks as being at the bottom in the U.S. and pretty much internationally. I had a college professor in her early 30s who said that after 9/11, her family fretted that now people who looked like them would be at the bottom–replacing black folks–like the were the new n-words. SMH. And YET, my husband’s aunt would love for me to go with her one day as they would LOVE me.

    • simplylois

      “…….but would say my mom didn’t count because she’s an immigrant.”
      Don’t you just love it, somehow your Mom is so different.

  • kaydenpat

    I feel sorry for the Letter Writer but hope that she at least visits India one day to experience it for herself. I personally know and have BW in my family who are married to Indians (from the Caribbean and India). But of course there are anti-Black Indians. That can’t be denied. Remember Sparkle?

    Hope she pursues her passions and then moves on, if necessary. We are allowed to change how we feel about things so she may eventually decide that focusing so much on Indian culture is no longer of interest to her.

  • Chocolate Diva

    I had an Indian roommate and while she was a good person, living with her made me realize how thoroughly colorist Indians that grew up in India can be. She would casually refer to fairer skin as “clean” most of her beauty products from India had a whitening component to them. In India the darker folks were traditionally of the lower castes so they are treated accordingly.

    Many of their Bollywood stars are very light or biracial and held up as the beauty standard. The Indians I’ve met who grew up here tend to not have these beliefs or at least they aren’t hard core about it. They’re much more likely to relate to black folks as fellow people of color.

  • Pesha

    The few experiences I have had with Indian people have not been nice. I had a Dr. that was Indian and one appt. with her was enough. She could not disguise her attitude. I know you can not hope to judge a country by the actions of a few but I can tell you I would approach someone of this background with caution. What is it like going through life making yourself feel validated by being a bigot ?

    • AlenaCraig

      I have an Indian woman doctor and she’s wonderful; however, in my experience, the wanna-be-whites (no matter where they’re from) are always worse than the average white bigot. Way worse. They want to prove to whites that they are better than Blacks by mistreating BP, in hopes of gaining White acceptance. They seem to think ethnicity is a club you can join. SMH and LOL

      • Pesha

        That happens so much. Such a sad move.

  • Semizotu

    I used to be the only sista at the Russian poetry readings — in Russian. You want to talk about some staring. Eventually they got used to me. I was there to try to improve my Russian.

  • Tina

    i would advise BW to not waste their time dealing with men from India they can be darker than you but still be racist as all get out. They are also not very attractive in my opinion. Why would you waste your time dealing with this stupidity.

  • kwesyeb

    where are these empresses that some of us are looking forward to have, to adore and worship?…..Black ladies please learn to know your geographical areas where you can have your peace of mind …….kwesyeb334@gmail