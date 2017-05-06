Boston…Sigh. Another Racist Incident at Fenway Stadium

Boston continues to be an enigma to me. It’s one of the most liberal-voting cities in the United States, home of some of the best colleges and universities in the world, and it’s STILL racist as hell. How it is possible for both these factors to co-exist? Can we blame the Irish? Somebody please explain…

Calvin Hennick wanted to take his biracial son to a Red Sox game. They were playing the Orioles. A Kenyan woman was singing the national anthem, and a white, middle-aged man leaned over to Hennick and said the singer “n*gged it up.”

He looked at the man, I imagine he blinked several times, before he asked, “What did you say?” Bastard had the nerve to repeat it, and say he stood by his statement. That was, until a stadium official booted his ass out and permanently banned him from the place.

I’ve been to Boston to take my kids to see where their dad went to college. It’s a gorgeous place, full of history. There are buildings hundreds of years old. We went to such a pub for lunch, our interracial family in full effect. There were stares galore. The baby needed the bathroom, and so I took her. On the way back, I overheard two white men say, “Well she’s cute though.” Sheesh.

I was joking about the Irish, but I wonder if there’s something to it. While it might not be widely reported anymore, the Irish used to be the n-words of Europe and were treated no better than slaves. Read, How the Irish Became White. After they successfully integrated into white society, they, like many groups previously oppressed, because ultra bigoted towards minorities. It’s a classic, “oppressed becoming the oppressor” situation. And while Boston votes blue, they’re socially red AF when it comes to minorities, and neighborhoods are divided along racial lines. It’s really shameful, and it’s part of the reason that black women who live in the area have a hard time meeting and dating men of other races. I often advise them to branch out to neighboring states…the bigotry is practically part of the sidewalk, I’m sorry to say.

If there are any interracial couples living in the Boston area, please come in here to weigh in.

More on How the Irish Became White…