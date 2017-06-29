Can We Talk About Bladder Leaks for Black Women, Ladies?  #Ad

I was excited when Always Discreet contacted me about spreading the word about their products made specifically for light to heavy bladder leaks that will protect you in way period pads can’t. This includes liners and pads in addition to bladder leak underwear. No need to blush—who hasn’t had that sinking feeling after laughing too hard or sneezing? This issue definitely hits home for me and I’ll tell you why. But first, did you know that 1-in-2 African American women 18 years and older experience bladder leaks, but only 1-in-9 use protection for such a purpose?

I can understand why. It’s not something most people are comfortable talking about. Take it from someone who has actually used (and needed) them. I was diagnosed with uterine fibroids in my mid-twenties, and these orange and golf ball-sized growths have always caused pressure on my bladder to some degree. The fibroids often expand in size and multiply, and I oscillate between feeling like I have to constantly pee to other times when I sneeze or laugh hard and all of a sudden it’s time to change my drawers.

Until my uterine fibroids are resolved, bladder leakage at inconvenient times is a possibility and I may need to keep Always Discreet handy under the sink where I keep my girly things. It’s a good thing I know how comfortable and yes…invisible they are under clothing, even tight things like yoga pants.

Regular Pads vs. Always Discreet…What’s the Difference?

Some of you may have the same issues I have, and I know because black women have remarkably high rates of uterine fibroids. You might be thinking a pad of some various size or length would suffice, right? Nope. Here are the highlights as to why Always Discreet is what you should be using:

—Absorbency – Always Discreet has RapidDry™ technology that turns liquid to gel, so that Always Discreet pads can absorb 4X more than Always Ultra period pads of similar size and Always Discreet liners absorb 2X more than the leading menstrual liner.

—LeakGuard protection – While menstrual pads have wings, Always Discreet pads have full-length Double LeakGuards™ that help stop leaks at the legs where they happen most.

—Odor Protection – Always Discreet’s OdorLock™ technology helps trap and neutralize the odors specific to urine. That’s something menstrual pads don’t have.

—Thinness – Always Discreet pads are up to 45% thinner than the leading incontinence brand.

Comfort – Always Discreet underwear has a 360 FormFit™ design with a contoured core hugs your curves for a smooth, comfortable fit, unlike bulky adult diapers.

An added bonus is that Always Discreet comes in liners and pads and underwear.

So after all that, you’re not embarrassed about using protection for bladder leakage, right? Eh; I suspect you still are, but perhaps a bit less so and informed enough now to know what you’re looking at when you see Always Discreet.

This post was sponsored by Always Discreet, but the opinions are all mine.