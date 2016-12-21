Beyond Black & White

Check Out My New Series, “Black People On YouTube Be Like…”

If you’re not yet a subscriber to my YouTube channel at this point, I just don’t know what to say to your anymore. Maybe we need to reevaluate our relationship or something. I mean, you not subscribing means you’re missing stuff like this…

NATruthstudent
NATruthstudent

Great show, Christelyn!  I'm looking forward to further episodes!

FriendsofJay
FriendsofJay

Chris, I showed your video to my wife.She said “that girl should go on the stage.”She thought you did the impressions with a great deal of enthusiasm.So do I.

NATruthstudent
NATruthstudent

@FriendsofJay Your wife is right, Jay.  And the best part is those impressions were actually fairly accurate.  If they're exaggerated at all, it's not by very much.