Beyond Black & White

Chronicles, Musings and Debates about Interracial & Intercultural Relationships


You are here: Home / Thriving / Black Women's Empowerment / Christelyn’s Big Announcement! Swirling Around the World!

Christelyn’s Big Announcement! Swirling Around the World!

| | 32 Comments

This has been a secret I’ve had a really hard time keeping and am really glad I don’t have to anymore!

Remember all those conversations you’ve seen on You Tube about black women leaving the U.S. for greener pastures? Have you ever had the thought that you wanted to pursue men of other cultures out of the United States? Want to see what your average day might look like in a totally new and foreign place?

It’s time for Beyond Black & White to go global. What does this mean? This means we can finally tell more success stories from around the world. We can explore the many dating and relationship possibilities available to Black women across the globe. Men of all cultures, nationalities and races who love and marry Black women.
We want to empower Black women all over the world, to no longer fear finding true love. There are many paths to happiness and we want you to choose THE ONE that’s right for you, whether he’s Brandon from America, Lorenzo from Puerto Rico, Errol from Jamaica, Carl from Great britain, Jean-Pierre from France, Mario from Italy, Alejandro from Spain, Hans from germany, Kwame from Ghana, Kareem from Dubai, Haruki from Japan or Greg from Australia.

Beyond Black & White is now going BEYOND BORDERS! First stop….CANADA!!

 

Sounds great, right? But I need your help! We need your support and financial contribution–no matter how small. This is a big community, so even the meekest of donations gets us closer to our goal! And because this is my FIRST family, I want you to know where your donations will be going towards:

  • Flights and ground transportation
  • Camera equipment: e.g. travel camera such as GoPro, microphones, editing services
  • Small research staff to summarize vital information about our target locales (e.g. education and employment opportunities, demographics, crimes rates, etc.)
  • Lodging and food
  • Studio time
  • Meetups
  • General admin

We currently have a minimum threshold to when we can hit the ground running: $3000.00 (click here to see how much we’ve raised so far). Our first stop is Canada!

Nothing like this has ever been done…not like this. Let’s continue to be innovative, and let’s be the first…AGAIN…to empower black women in a way that we all can benefit.

 

Support Our Community
BB&W Merchandise
31 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest
PaoloP
PaoloP

Another great travel adventure is walking the Camino de Santiago (way of St James), which ends up in the pilgrimage site of Santiago de Compostela's cathedral in northwest Spain.  This journey has been done since the middle ages and after Rome and Jerusalem, Santiago de Compostela is the next most popular pilgrim destination. Once it appealed only to Christians , it is now joined by people seeking spiritual or even just athletic exercise.  


It passes through Spanish cities such as Pamplona, Burgos and Leon before arriving in Santiago de Compostela. For 

older folks who are seeking someone physically active, you won't believe the number of incredibly fit seniors you meet along the way.


If the Swirling tour gets to Spain, a segment on the Camino de Santiago would really be a good fit.



https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Camino_de_Santiago

Shirley2006
Shirley2006

I'll donate on Friday. Several years ago, I was told I should find an interracial community where like minded people could commiserate (this was at an IR conference). In my search, I found your blog and I stayed! Thanks for providing a platform like this. And thanks for allowing all my OT posts! :-)  

TomsDee
TomsDee

Let me know as well when you hit Germany! Love to swirl in Frankfurt!,,

trinigirl1
trinigirl1

OT  BBW Family

Club Deplorable  will be off the air today  12-13-2016 we plan to return to our regular schedule  Tuesday December 20th 2016 at 7:00PM EST.

Trini

ChristieRJohnson
ChristieRJohnson

If you need anyone to shoot, set up audio and edit, let me know.  Seven yrs of sports tv right here.

KawaiiCutie
KawaiiCutie

Omg this sounds so fun. I would definitely like to meet up with some of you ladies in Toronto, I'm located in Michigan and I've been wanting to visit Canada any way Good luck with fundraising, I'll make my donation on pay day lol

Will more details be released during the next chat, like if I wanted to coordinate a road trip there or maybe even take a short flight?

Cloe H
Cloe H

Yay, yay and yay!!!  I'm very excited for your new adventure.  I think it's needed here and abroad.  And frankly the young'uns and some of us old heads could use what you have to offer.  Thank you for your courage. 


Now...I hope you have plenty of t-shirts printed and merch in stock because they are gonna fly off the shelves in support of what you're doing. 

swirlinBeachlady1
swirlinBeachlady1

CloeH,I like what you said about the " old heads" yes we surely can use Chris's help!!! Yippee

Chris, I am overjoyed!!😊

Michael Miles
Michael Miles

I'm willing to pledge free film editorial services for you.

chest_nut61
chest_nut61

I saw this yesterday evening and held off commenting till I slept on it, so to speak.  My only comment would be this:  I think all of what you do is important work, but I think the demographic that can most benefit from your message is young BW.  They are lucky enough to not only get your advice, but hear the advice from the mature BW on BB&W who may have already "been there, done that".  I also think that that "younger audience" demographic (both BW and the non-BM who are interested in them) are the least likely to be able to afford international travel.

Lord knows we need the work you're doing right here in the USA.  I think it's definitely having a positive effect and you're clearly changing peoples lives (based on not only your success stories we read about here, but things like the proliferation of interracial couples featured in advertising, etc.).  So in closing I'll simply say, I hope that the expansion is a success, but that it doesn't take anything away from the focus on people here in the US. :)

FriendsofJay
FriendsofJay

As an old married man I guess I can’t go, but oohhh the temptation!

PaoloP
PaoloP

Great idea!

FYI this page says $3K, GoFundMe page says $30K

Christelyn
Christelyn moderator

@PaoloP No we're going to travel as we go. Once we get to 3k, it's enough of a start to go to Canada. 

PaoloP
PaoloP

@Christelyn  @PaoloP You're welcome. I'll be in Barcelona and Paris next month. My schedule is pretty packed but if I see photogenic BW swirling, I'll [with permission of course] take their pictures and give them your website url. Likewise if I run across BW who say they are up for swirling, I'll do the same.

swirlinBeachlady1
swirlinBeachlady1

PaoloP. Hello and how are you doing? I haven't spoken to you Ina good while but wanted to inquire about your nephew? How has he made out on the dating scene?Paolo, I hope he is doing well along with your family.

Oh gosh Spain and Paris, I surely wish I was there to meet an older eligible gentleman hopefully one day.

Have a safe trip!😊

PaoloP
PaoloP

@swirlinBeachlady1 Hey Beach Lady!  Things are good, we are well, thank you for asking! 

The upcoming trip is a combo of work and pleasure (why go so far if you can't enjoy some of it too,  not always possible but this time it was). Compared to going in autumn or spring (our first and second most favorite times to go) It will be pretty cold, and have shorter days, but hey.....fewer tourists too!


My nephew is doing well. He did go overseas, spending a few weeks in Croatia, Italy and Austria.....Believe it or not, I still haven't seen any pictures, but I can tell he's now become another travel addict. On the dating scene, he's been dating the rainbow and although he hasn't gotten serious yet, it's pretty clear he's made some great friendships with some sweet ladies who have compatible personalities and interests. He is so much happier than he was with the ex girlfriend (she now realizes that they weren't meant for each other). 


I wish you good luck on finding that special man, because indeed they are out there!



swirlinBeachlady1
swirlinBeachlady1

PaoloP, Hi and glad that you guys get to make a trip without all the tourist is a beautiful thing.😊Paolo, happy your nephew is traveling and seeing the diversity out here and hopefully there will be a good choice out here. I am riding Christmas day with my nephew to his sister' s house for dinner. So, glad he got rid of long term girlfriend that, was not right for him. I want to gently tell him he needs to look elsewhere. He is 35 wasted a lot of time with good time party girl and drinker. So we will see.

My best to you all and enjoy the holiday😊

PaoloP
PaoloP

@swirlinBeachlady1 Sounds like you have a nice plan for Christmas. Hope you nephew sees the light. There are many suitable partners out there, best of luck to him.



oekmama
oekmama

Oh! I'm so thrilled you're doing this! You sure know how to reframe the conversation! LOL!

Please let me know when you hit Germany! Would love to see what support I can give.