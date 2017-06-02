“Claws” Is More Ridiculous Black Woman Cartooning

Someone sent me this clip of “Claws” an upcoming show airing on TNT. A summary:

Claws is a midnight-dark, wickedly funny meditation on female badness set in a South Florida nail salon. It follows the rise of five diverse and treacherous manicurists working at the Nail Artisan of Manatee County salon, where there is a lot more going on than silk wraps and pedicures. Claws is about good women caught in bad places with worse men. It’s the story of hardworking women trying to get by in this economy, set against the surreal, bright, gritty landscape of Florida and the luscious, absurd, extreme excesses of the crime world.

There’s a rather unhealthy-seeming interracial relationship component that seems gratuitous and stereotypical, with the white guy playing the roll and “wigger.”

Yawn.

We’re not that desperate for representation.