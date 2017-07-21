Compare How this U.S. Woman Got Rejected with My Experience in Canada.

A video appeared on my Facebook feed yesterday that nearly brought me to tears. It showed a young, pretty black woman recounting her experience at a club, in which all the black men chose to dance with non-black women and virtually ignored her. “They don’t love us,” she cried on her camera phone. I had to do a video about it, and contrast how my experience in Toronto differed so startlingly from hers. This is important because she and I are virtually the same–brown skin, “regular” black women, in shape, natural hair.

A little more background on this young lady: she has a biracial child and was married to a non-black man but divorced him when she became “woke” aka black male identified. I know little more about this woman’s personal story, but it looks like she divorced her husband to get with black men and only got a crumby T-shirt.

I must admit, I’m confounded and saddened by her need of approval from a group of men who date and marry ANYBODY, while she trashed her family to chase them exclusively. I don’t know anything about the ex-husband, but I fail to see how this was a better deal. You’re now a single mother chasing men at a club that don’t want you…for what?

What are your thoughts all on this?

