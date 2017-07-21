Beyond Black & White

Compare How this U.S. Woman Got Rejected with My Experience in Canada.

51 Comments

A video appeared on my Facebook feed yesterday that nearly brought me to tears. It showed a young, pretty black woman recounting her experience at a club, in which all the black men chose to dance with non-black women and virtually ignored her. “They don’t love us,” she cried on her camera phone. I had to do a video about it, and contrast how my experience in Toronto differed so startlingly from hers. This is important because she and I are virtually the same–brown skin, “regular” black women, in shape, natural hair.

A little more background on this young lady: she has a biracial child and was married to a non-black man but divorced him when she became “woke” aka black male identified. I know little more about this woman’s personal story, but it looks like she divorced her husband to get with black men and only got a crumby T-shirt.

I must admit, I’m confounded and saddened by her need of approval from a group of men who date and marry ANYBODY, while she trashed her family to chase them exclusively. I don’t know anything about the ex-husband, but I fail to see how this was a better deal. You’re now a single mother chasing men at a club that don’t want you…for what?

What are your thoughts all on this?

  • kaydenpat

    She was married to a non-BM and left him because she became “woke” (whatever the hell that is supposed to mean)? Really? My sympathy is extremely low. Marriages are hard regardless of who you marry so to divorce for a frivolous reason is beyond my comprehension.

    Hope her experience opens the eyes of other BW in regard to appreciating your relationship regardless of the race of your partner.

  • Phyllis Pierce

    I felt really bad for this young lady yesterday. My heart was broken. Now to hear she HAD what those of us who are following this blog want and she dumps him for fools that don’t even want her. I wonder did anyone talk to her before she did this. And guess what? Now you’re “woke”. From the looks of it, you are also lonely, depressed and rejected. This is what “woke” will get you!!

    • Presence

      If they did talk to her, it probably didn’t do any good. You know how it is when you are happy, some of your “friends” are jealous so I’m guessing no one was talking her out of it.

      Stay woke my a$$. She should have stayed married.

      • Phyllis Pierce

        And let us not forget the high esteem the black man collective holds for the single mother!! So, what do we have: a foolish young woman who is a single parent. And that child is by your white ex husband. Does she really believe that fact that she was married going to make anu difference? They are going to eat her alive!!

      • Dixie Rect

        But what if it was just a bad marriage? I see a lot of people launching off their opinions of the “woke” comment and not really knowing the various reasons why her marriage ended. A lot of assumptions.

    • Trinigirl1

      Really wish never to hear that word again- woke!
      When talking about certain men- woke is the updated word they use to F–K you with. Woke my behind!

      • Phyllis Pierce

        Exactly!!!

  • Presence

    Oh wow, she was able to escape and came back. She looks great to have a child…

    But wonder who or what convinced her to do that.

    Guess she is having second thoughts on her decision to divorce (especially if nothing else was wrong in the relationship…

    So black men love to attempt to convince you and your friends to date black men but when you ask exactly what black man you should date, it’s crickets! They have no answers. Or it’s wear weave, don’t wear weave, lose weight, gain weight, wear this makeup, wear that makeup. Jumping through hoops just to get someone to notice you.

    When she started listening to Blackistan about her life choices is where she messed up…I still feel sorry for her.

    Many black dudes don’t entertain you until they see you with a dude of another race which is probably what happened to her.

    Happens to me almost every day at work and outside of work.

    She probably needs to see if you ex husband is single.

  • Rocky Road

    This is a bit confusing. I can’t view the video. Is this a club whereas all of the men are black and practically all of the women are non-black? If it was not all black men, was she getting approached by non-black men and rejecting them? I mean, clubs are somewhat like churches. They tend to segregate and you have “black clubs” and “white clubs”. If she was at a white club, wouldn’t common sense dictate that the sprinkle of black men who are there are there because they are looking for non-black women? I mean, when white men go to black clubs, they go to meet black women. If she was at a black club, it would be almost impossible for all of the black men to only dance with non-black women. Black men go to black clubs to meet black women.

    • Tovah

      Yeah I see where you are coming from! There are so many angles to look at this. And honestly the fact that she left her husnand alone is enough to dismiss this whole thing. Even if she were married to a black man and left him to swirl because she thought it was somehow a trend to be a part of she would still get the side eye.

  • Neb16

    I mentioned my reaction to this video under another comment. To summarize what I said, if she dressed more modestly and went to a more diverse nightclub, then she will have a better chance. But to find out that she had an interracial family and she threw all of that out for some pro-black bs makes me question my own empathy toward her. Why would she return to the very men who collectively hate her? Was she pressured to do so? If anything, I feel bad for her child and ex-husband. There are women out there who are decent and not brain-washed who would love to have what she had.

    • Tovah

      I hate to say it but empathy wasnt my first response. I agree with you on all fronts.

    • Trinigirl1

      Bingo!

      But to find out that she had an interracial family and she threw all of that out for some pro-black bs makes me question my own empathy toward her. Why would she return to the very men who collectively hate her?

      • Neb16

        What makes it worse is her divorce makes her single with a child. Some guys would see that as baggage, especially the kind of man she wants. It’s not impossible to find someone as a single mother, but she will have to take more into consideration. I hope that she gets some counseling and some emotional support before she starts dating again. She kind of broke down in that video.

  • Jay Fenton

    I think some women are actually afraid of success with a man.

    There’s no hope for some women. My mom used to tell my sisters that there were women in this world who actually “enjoyed” being miserable. Everyone knows a woman who likes (?) to be abused and even beat up by a guy. Women seem to understand this, but men NEVER do.

    I remember a girl who said she divorced her husband because “he was boring.” I asked my wife “what does THAT mean.” She said “she probably always knew what he was going to do.” I guess that a deal breaker for some women. Three months after her divorce she met a guy, got pregnant without marrying him, he disappeared and she seemed perfectly content.

    Is this a psychological woman’s problem or was she just a crazy exception? Funny thing was that she was a very bright women. Her family had money and she could have gone to college and made something of her life. Not only that, she was damned good looking. A lot of guys would have been very good to her, but she didn’t seem to want that. Maybe she just wanted a challenge. I’d appreciate anyone who has a take on this.

    And women wonder why men don’t understand them and don’t want to commit.

    • Phyllis Pierce

      Unfortunately, it’s being just plain stupid. With a side order of youth is wasted on the young! No other way to explain it.

    • SunRay(e)

      Some women are content being unhappy and struggling. The struggle life gives them something to overcome. I don’t think that they consciously pursue it. It’s like a woman falling for a “bad boy” like this woman did instead of being happy with a guy who was dependable and consistent. I guess the predictability of her husband was not enough for her. Strange and sad.

  • Trinigirl1

    I’m being ‘impatient’ again but some women like being victims( they’ll even create circumstances for it) and some of us kinda like saying but “oh, no” This is what I said yesterday and what I’m saying today about her and women like her.

    Yesterday’s post:
    She is a prime example of ‘what you focus on, expands’
    I know that concert ticket was more than $25.00, why do BW continue to support men who have demonstrated a complete lack of regard for their humanity? Didn’t Chris Brown get charged with domestic abuse?
    The kind of YBW/BM he attracts to his concert are perfectly fine with the dehumanization of BW- is that the only place YBW have to go these days to enjoy themselves? What am I missing?
    There is literally a whole world of men waiting to meet viable women, none of them are at the Chris Brown concert and they’re not hanging out at clubs. Where did women ever get the idea that they would meet a man of substance at the club/concert?
    I’ll expect pushback on my comment and the idea that I don’t understand what things are like for young BW out here but….
    This public display of self-pity and the general ‘uplifting’ of these men is a key reason why so many BW find themselves so disparaged by BM and others.
    While I understand not all of us had mothers who taught us certain things (self included) like our true worth as women-it isn’t impossible to pick up the basics from other spaces.
    Yes, therapy that’s what’s needed and a whole lot of it for a lot of BW, who knows maybe that will help some see the light. This is just plain sad and crazy to put on the net, it will now follow her forever.

    Followup thoughts:
    Why do so many BW behave as though nothing else exists of value other this type of sh*t that passes for music? I love a good beat as much as the next person, still love shaking a ‘tail feather’ as the saying goes but as women you gotta be super mindful about the type of energy that you surround yourself with. Also she has a bi-racial son, let’s be real here, she’s not thinking at all. She wants to pull BM? Around a biracial boy? Talk about exposing your child to the dangerous resentment of BM and possibly physical harm and no I don’t think I’m overstating this- Gawd! BW! Get that girl some therapy and I mean quick, hope someone reaches out who can really help her.

    • Phyllis Pierce

      On the one hand, I do envy younger women in that they have more options. On the other, life was a lot simpler when I coming up. And the music was way better!! You didn’t have jackasses making their millions dogging the women of their own race!! Andyou are right: girlfriend better watch black men around her child!! Doesn’t look good from here.

    • chest_nut61

      See Trinigirl, this kind of response is EXACTLY the reason I missed you over the last several weeks. 🙂

    • Glenda Thomas

      Ok you get no push back from me. This child is that a child. She is so immature. A thinking woman would not be at that concert. Jeepers . Need workshops for these 1/2 grown girls.

  • charlotte

    Jay, wish I could answer, but have no reasonable explanation. Interesting, my mom used to say the same thing to me too.
    Part of me is curious as to why/what motivated her to marry the father of her child in the first place. You would think the people “who woke” her would have tried to stop her then. Sad.

    • Phyllis Pierce

      Misery loves company, dear..

  • PJDean

    This young woman divorced her non-Black hubby because she became “woke?” I call B.S. She divorced him because she ALWAYS wanted to be with a Black guy. She should have waited a little longer. She’d have the same thing she’s got now. Single motherhood. Even worse, she’s equating her worth with getting a guy’s attention. She probably acted the same way with the non-Black man that she discovered wasn’t what she wanted. Now, she’ll focus on bagging a Black guy who will not be interested in her and she’ll set herself up to be unhappy. This isn’t rocket science. She will continue to be stuck in unfulfilling relationships until SHE sees and feels her self-worth. And self-worth it is not tied to a partner. She needs to step away from men for the moment until she views them in a realistic light. I think the women who write these types of letters, just like the monthly ones from many non-Black guys with esteem issues, don’t want guidance; they want a quick fix. They want someone else to tell them what to do. Well, there are no quick fixes. She’s got a lot of work to do and attracting a man is the least of it.

  • smartacus

    She got “woke” and then dumped her non-black husband?! WTF? I hope this isn’t true, and that there was something actually wrong with that relationship to cause her to end it. It’s just crazy if she blamed her husband because racism exists in the world.

    As for the prejudices that are out there that work against black women in the dating world, I mean, they’re real. She’s not making them up. There is colorism from some black men, and there are negative racial stereotypes that keep some non-black men from giving black women a fair shot, romantically speaking. It’s worthwhile to acknowledge that this does happen and black women are not imagining these frustrating dating issues.

    But at the same time, it’s really important not to blow this up in one’s head and magnify it to the point that it seems that everyone has those attitudes, because that’s just not true at all. It seems like there are some black women who have fixated on those prejudices to the point that they become too discouraged to be able to even get out there and try to meet men, or their envy toward those who don’t have to deal with these issues has curdled into hate for white women or Asian women or whomever. Maybe Christelyn was running into some of that, with her last article, about the folks who got mad at that Asian woman she featured in the video.

    The unhealthy internalization of this junk can start early. I saw a video on YouTube in which a woman is trying to convince her darker-skinned 12-year-old sister that it’s okay to look the way she does. The sister swears she’s “too black” and wants to be lighter.

    • Neb16

      I learned in the Facebook comment section of this article that her husband cheated on her, so she left him. I don’t know how true this is. I find her husband cheating hard to believe.

      • smartacus

        Could be true. Who knows? Infidelity is definitely a better reason for ending a marriage than “wokeness.”

        • Neb16

          I agree. I rather her leave him due to cheating on his part than for her to leave to join a social movement(“woke”).

      • Dixie Rect

        Why is him cheating hard to believe? Men of all shades and colours cheat on their spouses.

        • Neb16

          The act of the husband itself is not hard to believe. It’s common knowledge that men sometimes cheat on their wives. Bringing it up when it’s implied that she left him for a different reason is hard to believe. That is an important detail left out. Also the person who said this in the comment section of Facebook didn’t give a link to where she said her husband cheated on her. I like to give people the benefit of the doubt until I get more information. So I treat it as rumor, until proven otherwise.

    • jubilee

      It’s up to the DAD to tell her she’s pretty. .women really can’t do this, even though they try.
      And the RAP culture pushes light skinned BW, and not darker BW

  • EthioPride23

    This story is a mess!
    1). If she wanted black men, then she should have gone to an all black club
    2). If you go to a mix club don’t be surprised the black men their don’t want you, there is a reason why they went to the mix club.
    3). Stop going to clubs to find decent men (regardless of the color)
    4). I went to a Farmers Market event and saw 6 black couples. Go to places like this rather than a place where people get drunk and have one night stands.
    5). Shame on you for divorcing your husband for illegitimate reason
    6). Instead of chasing men in a club, return back to mend your marriage (if possible)
    7). Stop butchering the English language by using words like “woke” in its improper context.
    8). Get therapy. That’s what you need right now, not a man
    9). Sigh!

  • EthioPride23

  • Oaktown Paul

    Young people make mistakes. So I do not judge because I cannot say I did better when I was younger.
    My heart goes out to the young lady because, in her situation, the margin for error is thinner than it should be.

  • applednl

    Where did she say she divorced her ex husband because she became “woke?”

  • Neil Marsden

    Well i’ve had a good nights sleep and i’m now woke and ready to spend the day with my beautiful wife. Did i use woke correctly ? LOL.

    • Jay Fenton

      From the Urban Dictionary:

      Woke

      Being Woke means being aware.. Knowing whats going on in the community

      (Relating to Racism and Social Injustice)

      Person 1: Stop bringing racism into everything

      Person 2 : Your clearly not woke

      • Neil Marsden

        I prefer my version mate but thanks anyway.

  • EthioPride23

    I was at a soccer tournament yesterday. My daughter’s team was playing a Canadian team from the Ontario area. I was immediately impressed by how diverse the team was compared to US teams. But I was tickled when a couple of pretty dark brown girls, who had that “Caribbean” look you so often see in black Canadians, walked past me talking in heavy Canadian accents, plenty of “eh?” and words like “house” sound like “hice”

  • Susie White

    I watched the video again. Once again, the marketing analogy comes to mind. Black women are products, Men are the market. If your product isn’t selling, change the market or change the product. Black men generally prefer lighter skinned women, long hair, big behinds. She’s going to have to wear those weaves & do those squats to even enter the race.

    I won’t comment on the skin color except to say this: there’s a reason so many bw in Africa, the Caribbean & the States lighten their skin. Oh, & she must contour the hell out of her nose! All this seems like a lot of work though. Instead of changing the product, why not change the market & become open to men of ALL races? & also quit hanging out at hip-hop bars! No one is going there to pick a regular bw as a wife

    • Oekmama

      Your contouring comment cracked me up! I don’t know how to contour, but I just thought she looked very tired.

      I had to watch the video again as well… And I don’t think this woman is interested in finding a mate. I think she is interested in going out and counting how many men are into her. To stroke her ego. Because if her only goal was to go dancing, and she acheived that, then why is she sitting out by the roadside wiping away tears?
      Plus at about 1:10, two BM walk past and their lady companions both were lighter skinned and had long hair. When she saw them, she had to rub her teeny weeny fro and look away.

  • Oekmama

    You know what I think? Maybe this young chick kinda slipped into wifehood and motherhood without really experiencing life. Without experiencing the struggle and hardship that the average BW has to go through. Guilt can be a powerful motivator, especially when wrapped up in the ‘only struggle =woke’ idea. Maybe she thought she would have no problems because she is built like a model. What I’m seeing is her narcissism clashing with reality. So her plans are to go to Toronto, maybe that will patch up her bruised self-esteem a bit.
    I just hope for her kid that she doesn’t allow just anyone around him. BM have no respect for other men’s kids unless that Dad is still very much present and active in the child’s life.

  • Rene

    Can someone explain to me why this commenting system keeps eating my comments? I learned from a while back to save my responses just in case but having to repost a comment about 10 times before it sticks gets really annoying.
    edit: and now when I complain, it’s sticking…apparently the commenting system marked two past comments as spam so I don’t know if it had anything to do with that.