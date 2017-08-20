Beyond Black & White

Confederates Vs. Patriots: Why I Think Our Founder Statues Should Stay.

Le (big old) sigh. I can’t believe I’ve been driven to write this, but I think it needs to be said. First, I’m all for the recent initiatives for the removal of Confederate generals on state and public property. But the suggestion by some black activists to remove statues of George Washington and Thomas Jefferson are not only arrogant and ill-thought, they might even be dangerous. This is why the left keeps losing–they go too far.

Let’s face it. Countries evolve. No country on earth has escaped both benevolent and sociopathic leaders. There are no leaders anywhere who have not spilled blood. But perhaps from all those leaders, there were legacies of greatness that lead to the country’s longterm success, and thus allows for the people to commemorate such heroes. So they get statues, okay?

Confederate generals lead an army that sought to dismember the United States so they could continue a practice that brutalized and dehumanized millions. Confederates are losers. And if they’d won, black people like me could have still been in chains. And forget about the coming together of races for friendship, marriages and working relationships. The lack of progression into technology (e.g. the cotton gin) might have stalled the meteoric rise of the country to the superpower it became. Historians argue that the Civil War was both about the question of slavery and the economic and technological future of America.

What’s the point of having a statue of losers who sought to tear apart the very fabric the nation? Are there any statues of Saddam Hussien being erected since he was killed? Did Mussolini (aka El Dolce) get a school named after him? Does Pol Pot have a monument somewhere? Then why are we paying homage to leaders who lost and would have run our country into the ground? Losers, psychopaths, and traitors shouldn’t get statues.

To me, this is only common sense. But then the left takes it too far, and are suggesting that all statues of past leaders who were once slave owners come down. Let’s put this into historical context, shall we? Slavery was commonplace with wealthy landowners who needed to work people into the ground for free. Yes it was disgusting, and many wealthy men like Thomas Jefferson wanted slavery abolished even though he directly benefitted from it. Both Washington and Jefferson sexually exploited their slaves, and their progeny has proliferated (thus all the Washingtons and Jefferson last names black folks have). But both of these men, despite their flaws, worked incrementally to create a more perfect union. Abraham Lincoln freed the slaves, but he thought blacks were unequal to whites and frankly didn’t care for them very much. Should the Lincoln Memorial get a wrecking ball? Again…the men were not perfect, but the worked incrementally to achieve to a more perfect union. Confederate generals literally tried to do the opposite.

The demand by loud-mouthed television shit-starters to remove all our nation’s flawed men who moved us a little be closer to perfection is not only dangerous, but polarizing in a way that non-blacks who might agree with Confederate statues being removed into siding with the Alt Right, all because because black leftists just want to get rid of everything that tells the story of the United States in a way they don’t like. You alienate your allies because you push too far, and you’ll be left cleaning up a lot more than salty tears because you keep losing elections. You might be cleaning up blood in the streets.

STFU. All of you.

Be sensible, lefties. Taking down statues of Rebels who literally wanted to form a different country makes logical sense. Taking every statue down of the dead white men you don’t like will leave you with a very weak well to draw from.

Seriously. Pick which hills you’re willing to die on, the STFU about everything else. We don’t become perfect by re-litigating the economic decisions of dead men. Now it’s up to us to carry the torch and evolve to a more perfect state.

  • Ronnesha Claiborne

    I agree.

  • Susie White

    In my job, I negotiate a lot. Negotiation 101: Everyone has a hidden agenda. Neither the black activists nor ‘alt-right’ racists give a fig about statues & flags. The black activists resent being subjected to centuries of disrespect without any consequences. In comparison, Jews were tragically persecuted for a decade & got apologies AND compensation from Germany.

    I’m not only talking of slavery. Jim Crow. Lynchings. CIA flooding black communities with crack. Black drug addicts being jailed & mocked while we now watch sob stories of poor white moms on heroin. Black drivers being killed by the police while Dylann Roof who murdered 9 black people was calmly arrested…& fed…

    The alt-right guys are just scared of being treated like POC (people of color) have been. All their complaints are things POC have endured: loss of culture, being replaced, immigrants taking over etc. I believe in the power of protests because we would still be drinking out of different fountains if our parents hadn’t marched. However, if you want true power then build your community,acquire money & education. Just ask the Asians.

  • cocoafly

    Is there a link to this discussion with the 3 people above?

  • chest_nut61

    Thank you for saying this, Chris. I am from the north and could care less about Confederate troops including generals or anyone else that have statues erected to them. I have no respect for people who fought against the United States for the purposes of keeping slavery and I while I wouldn’t advocate for their removal (I am not the type to go out and march, etc.), it wouldn’t bother me in the least to see every last one removed as long as it was done legally.

    However, I think it’s quite obvious that removal of Confederate statues isn’t the end game. As you rightly state, there are calls for removal of any references to Washington, Jefferson, Lincoln, etc. Not only statues but names of places like colleges and cities (Washington, D.C.). And the end game for *that* is nullification of the Constitution. See, because they were slave owners, the Constitution is “fruit of the poisoned tree” and must be obliterated. That’s the logic and this (the freedom of speech as contained in the Constitution) was the basis of my defense of the rights of the protesters in Charlottesville to *speak*. If the Constitution is eliminated, then it would be OK for the counter protesters to engage in violence in order to suppress their speech.

    I wholly agree with your “more perfect union” message regarding these men. There is far more going on here than the simple request to remove Confederate statues via lawful means.

  • Brice Weyer

    I think most of the people who want to conflate the removal of confederate statues with the removal of statues of the founding fathers are those who don’t want the confederate statues taken down. Their goal is to obfuscate the issue. Those on the other side shouldn’t help their cause. Also, I don’t think that all of the black people with the last names Washington and Jefferson, etc. are descendants of those men. Freed slaves only had the last names of their previous masters. If they didn’t want that name, they had to choose another. Many chose those names because those names were well known and thought to have some prestige.

  • Phyllis Pierce

    I agree.