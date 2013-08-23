Beyond Black & White

The Curse of Thug Culture

I think things would be much better for Black people if thug culture would just disappear. Wouldn’t it be great if you could turn on the radio or TV or be in the presence of Black people without hearing the n-word (from other Black people)? Wouldn’t it be great to not see Black men looking like they are too stupid to dress themselves properly with their pants sagging showing their behinds? There is something wrong with popular Black culture today. It has been co-opted by a thug loving, prison loving, crime glorifying, education shunning, and lawless underclass (underclass not poor) that has no intention of fitting in with society or advancing the lives of Black people. The last point is highlighted because it is the most important point. Thug culture is a style of music, fashion, so-called “art”, and an attitude that does NOTHING to advance the lives of anyone who consumes it. It only makes the producers of this music, fashion, and art rich. Many of the thug culture stars are ex-cons or men who have publicly acknowledged committing crimes. Much of their music and films are about crime, admiring criminals, and dressing, speaking, and acting in ways similar to prison inmates. They call showing the world their reality.

Slim-Thug

Let me give you an example for comparison. There are some White folks who are obsessed with serial killers. They read about serial killers, watch documentaries, buy paraphernalia, and even write to them in prison. But you won’t find many White folks or academics saying “that’s just their way of showing their outrage with the system”, or “that’s their way of expressing themselves”, and “it’s just entertainment”. Most people will think the mentioned behaviour is bizarre, unhealthy, and may mean that the obsessed person condones murder or may want to murder someone.

Here is another example. There are some White people who are into goth culture. They dress in Black, paint their skin white, get piercings, dye their hair black and unusual colours, they dress is unusual ways, wear Black lipstick, make and listen to music and poetry about death and depressing things etc. Goth culture involves a style of music, fashion, art, and an attitude just like thug culture. But do most White people think it’s “normal” and are there academics and influential community leaders promoting and defending the culture? Not that I’ve noticed (other than people who support freedom or speech, expression, fashion, and art in general terms). But no one will say that if you don’t like goth culture then you hate yourself, you are a sell-out, and you need to embrace it. Most parents don’t think it’s healthy and question if there is something wrong that made their children turn to that culture.

Here’s one more example. When rock and roll first emerged it was rejected by many in society. It was called the devil’s music and was associated with sex, drugs, and crime in the minds of people who disliked it. One can not deny that some of the music was about sex and drugs and did promote acceptance of those things. Rock also involved fashion, forms of art, and an attitude. But was most rock music about crime? Was it about ex-cons promoting their lifestyle? It was definitely rebellious but no one would say that rock music is mostly about criminals and the underclass. Rock culture was associated with young people but older people were not pressured to like it. If someone disliked rock music they were not called “un-White”, self-hating, or sellouts. White people are also allowed to freely dislike heavy metal, speed metal (scary), opera, country music, techno, disco and whatever music and White culture they want without being called self-hating or being pressured to like it.

The point of these examples is the the Black “community’s” treatment of thug culture is very strange when compared to White people and to other cultures as well. Hip hop culture didn’t start until the 1980s so it is a recent cultural addition. So why are people acting like hip hop and thug culture are such an important expression of Blackness? Are rock music or goth culture important aspects of being White? No. One might say that older forms of art and expression are more relevant (e.g., classical music). Music like calypso, reggae, and traditional Latin and Asian music are regarded more highly than modern, synthesized pop music. Also, classical music, calypso, reggae, and traditional music doesn’t focus on crime or the underclass. But that isn’t the case with Black folks.

Our problem is that thug culture is being associated too closely with average, mainstream Black culture instead of just a small aspect of the culture. It’s a problem when that thug culture is so strongly associated with crime when Black people are having so many problems with high crime rates and being thought of as criminals. It’s a problem when your rejection of thug life is seen as self-hating and a rejection of being Black instead of just a rejection of a particular lifestyle, music, fashion, and art. Black people should have the freedom to choose whatever culture they want that advances their minds and spirits…I don’t think thug culture can provide this advancement. I think it’s time for thug culture to be pushed outside of the mainstream and listening to it should be cause of parent’s concern. It’s time to stop acting like the culture is harmless and doesn’t imply anything about the mental state of the people who listen to it. There is something wrong with Black people who like to use the n-word and listen to it in their music. There is something wrong with women who listen to music that is misogynist and made by ex-pimps (e.g., Ice T), child abusers (e.g., R. Kelly), former drug dealers (Jay Z), and gang members (Snoop Dog) and men who at one point made the streets unsafe. There is something wrong with people complaining about the Prison Industrial Complex yet dressing and acting like they are a part of it. There is something wrong with feeling threatened on the street and then listening to the very people who are threatening your safety. It is not normal and it is not healthy.

  • missbumblebea

    *standing ovation* I will continue to fail to understand why individuals will promote and support such a destructive, nonsense “culture”. The thing that burns my beans more than anything is the fact that people will try to pin my disassociation with this culture as a negative thing. They say I am denying my culture and forgetting my ancestors. I am always stunned by the level of stupidity in that statement. The thug “culture” has absolutely NOTHING to do with me; I want no parts of it.

  • “There is something wrong with people complaining about the Prison Industrial Complex yet dressing and acting like they are a part of it.”
     
    I think that sums up things pretty nicely.

  • mzsunshine

    Great article.  I wonder what is the media’s fascination with Snoop?    Does the media embrace him because they feel the majority of black community embraces him?  This is of great concern to me because I feel that society views the black community through the lens of the rap/hip hop culture and honestly this saddens me.  You do not see ex-gang members from the Asian community (yes they have gangs) endorsing products or embrace by the Asian community.  You don’t have proud misogynist white males embraced by the white community.  What other ethnicity upholds a male music artist  who sings  ” I had a good day today, I didn’t have to use my AKA” on his own people…. I know that song is very old but that is when I stopped listening  to rap.
    Of course, when the black community is called out on it by reputable black males like Bill Cosby and others, they are shouted down as being allies with the racist white society.

  • mzsunshine

    @missbumblebea
     The thug “culture” has absolutely NOTHING to do with me;
     
    ……or your ancestors.

  • Brenda55
  • michaeeld

    Even if i agree that the thug-culture contributes to the problem, it is a symptom of the problem not the cause of it. If you want to understand what went wrong with the black community and how this cultural dysfunction became the norm, you need to go back and study what happened in the 60th and 70th. I suggest you start by reading the “Moynihan Report”. But if there is one thing you can point your finger and say that is the source of all of our misery, it is the destruction of the black family structure.
     
    Also, when talking about Black culture, it is important to distinguish between race issues and class issues. Yes, there are some negative patterns that impact our culture in a disproportionate manner, but many of those concerns are more closely correlated with how Blacks have been disenfranchised on a larger scale. Poverty is the issue. Not “Black-ness.” Differentiating between the two is significant. The fact that a higher percentage of Blacks live closer to the poverty level —while facing systemic racism and being disconnected from uniform core culture values or religion— is largely the issue at hand. Second, while we all experience freedom of choice, we must also be fair in assessing how circumstances shape one’s perception of options. It is blatantly ignorant to state that an entire group of people simply chose to be perpetuate a cycle of poverty.
     
    What is the case is that racism, drugs and poverty created a cocktail that has ravished the Black community post integration. A lack of Black-owned businesses in our own communities hindered our ability to create opportunities for those financially crippled by racist hiring practices, leading to a lack of hope, opening the flood gates for rampant drug use.When daddy can’t provide, he passes on that hopelessness. He leaves. He hurts. When momma isn’t supported, she passes on that hopelessness. She looks for love where she can get it. She doesn’t cherish her most precious gifts. When kids aren’t raised and nurtured, they look for it elsewhere: like gangs,in each other’s pants and by making babies.
    Now asking folks who came from broken homes to just “fix themselves” is like expecting a car to run efficiently with a dying battery: You might get close to your destination, but it’s highly unlikely you’ll make it all the way there.
     
    If we want to create change in the Black communities it has to start with the belief that there is hope for a realistic better life for all parties. Parents instill hope in kids. They set standards. rebuilding the family structure, owning businesses, creating a strong community have to be priorities.
     
    In conclusion; both the cultural and economical aspect of the problem have to be changed simultaneously.

  • Excellent post!  I couldn’t agree more!

  • zipporah

    Elegance, I COULDN’T AGREE MORE…. it seemed IMO to come out as early as 1971 with the SUPER FLY syndrome, the ‘actin white’ meme if you don’t think pimpin  and talking country is ‘black’, etc.
    now, it has infected most of black america, and the saddest thing, are 3 BLACK BOYS who killed  a man just for fun AT 15, 16, and 17 years old! on top of that, TWO MORE BLACK THUGS perhaps 16 & 17 yo beat an 88 yo white man to death! (both are only on some type of media, like WORLD NET DAILY, etc.)
    ladies, who are going out with rainbeaus, MAKE SURE HE KNOWS HOW TO PROTECT HIMSELF! (maybe with a conceiled carrying permit?) you dont want to end up like the Pietzak family. Also there is a loony BM in homeland security, who wants to prepare for a RACE WAR…?

  • zipporah

    denial is RIGHT!!
    besides, i’ve heard Australia wants to boycott the US because of the guy who was shot was on a visa, and getting a college education here…

  • zipporah

    …..and the WHOLE WORLD WATCHES….sigh…

  • zipporah

    the thug culture came along with the BLAXPLOTATION films with SUPER FLY etc…….and disco, when it morphed into c/rap..I’ve heard the early stuff wasnt like this, but it still was considered street, and I even thought it was going to be a fad…until it got WORSE with NWA, and the rest..

  • Patriarchy

    Thug culture is males looking for positive role models in a community where the father is not there.

  • LorMarie

    “The point of these examples is the the Black “community’s” treatment of thug culture is very strange when compared to White people and to other cultures as well. ”
     
    For me this sums everything up. For the life of me I can’t understand why clothing and a lifestyle associated with prison, yes PRISON is popular among young  black males.  It’s almost like “you aint a man” unless you’ve been to prison or at any rate, celebrate thug life.
     
    A rapper from my neck of the woods had a huge going away party. Guess where he was going…to prison. I should also mention that there was a shooting that ended in a fatality very soon after the party began. That is the first time I have ever heard of a “going away to prison” party. 
     
    the treatment of thug culture is strange indeed!

  • Kitana Grey

    @missbumblebea Agreed. Our ancestors used to be classy and on point, even when they were treated the worse. This garbage being displayed now is something that does not go along with my heritage.

  • Kitana Grey

    @missbumblebea *worst

  • SapphireWolf

    @zipporah 
     
    I’d like to ask a question based on this ” MAKE SURE HE KNOWS HOW TO PROTECT HIMSELF! (maybe with a conceiled carrying permit?)” 
     
    Assuming he is carrying concealed, and god forbid that he has to use the firearm to protect himself, you, or your children, The worry that I have, is that the occurrence could very easily be turned into a trial similar to the one that occurred not far from where I live, one that most likely everyone in the US is familiar with, the Trayvon Martin trial.
     
    I ask this only for thought.

  • Brenda55

    I know that there are folks who get more than a little upset by articles like the one above.
    They seem to feel that those who write and agree with the sentiments expressed here are just writing off a sub-set of our fellow human beings and that may be indeed true.
     
    We are told to try to understand.
    Reach out your hand, roll up your sleeves, give.
    Do more.
    There but for the grace of God go I.
    You can’t escape. 
     
    Right?
    Then we get to the story below. 
     
    Do you have any idea how many times a person has to read a story like the one below before they get so desensitized by the whole business that they stop bothering to care? 
     
    I mean read this story.  Here is a young man that could not be reached by his own family so what the hell is a non-family member, essentially a stranger, supposed to do?
    We have our own families and concerns to deal with. Our own lives. 
     
    Stories like the one below play out almost daily in a city like Philadelphia and you know what?  A lot of us just don’t bother reading them anymore. I know I don’t.  Does not seem to matter whether one does or not. Does not seem to change anything.
     
    What is the honest truth is that those of us who are not caught up in the pathology that creates situation like the one recounted below are thankful that for that fact. And contrary to all of the pleading, dire predictions, threats and  most of us who are not caught up in the pathology will spend most of our lives viewing this from a distance. Just words on the news. We will also spend most of our energies maintaining that distance and why not? Close proximity does not seem to have any effect on the train wreck that are some people’s lives.
     
    Teen doesn’t survive another brush with death
    http://tinyurl.com/l9tkw4l

  • GoldenGirl8293

    Funnily enough, I was reading a fashion blob and they were featuring Miley Cyrus. She was wearing torn white shorts, lots of jewelry, and a white tee that said ‘Ain’t Nothing But A G Thing’. Most of the people commenting just said she looked bad. A couple bashed her for ‘appropriating’ black culture. I wonder if there’s something wrong with me but when I got to those comments, in my head I was like: ‘white people want to take the association of gangsters from us? And this is a problem?”

  • Brenda55

    Well that didn’t take long.
    The front page of this morning’s NYT:
    “Like many others, he was trying to find his place in a Bronx neighborhood scarred by poverty, drugs and crime, where guns were easy to come by and settling scores could become a way of life. He was surrounded by family and friends who tried to protect him, yet in the end he chose or was lured into the wrong crowd.”
     
    http://tinyurl.com/mrw7qbb
     
    I bet if I really tried  and I did a survey of most of the major papers I will find stories just like the two I have posted. Always the same story with the same unfortunate outcome.
     
    Now why am I posting the stories above?
    I am making the point outlined here in Elegance’s article
    ” It’s a problem when your rejection of thug life is seen as self-hating and a rejection of being Black instead of just a rejection of a particular lifestyle, music, fashion, and art. Black people should have the freedom to choose whatever culture they want that advances their minds and spirits…I don’t think thug culture can provide this advancement.”
     
    It is not self hating.  It is common sense to move away from that which is damaging.  It is also common sense to make sure that your own situation is stable before you even think about wading into “fix” the causes that lead to stories like the ones that I have posted. Quite frankly keeping your own situation stable and not adding to the problem is as much as a lot of us can do and that is just fine IMO.

  • 500and50

    From – http://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/when-australians-gave-back-their-guns/2013/08/23/108458dc-0c09-11e3-8974-f97ab3b3c677_story.html?hpid=z3
     
    Former deputy prime minister Tim Fischer warned Australians to “think twice” before traveling to the United States because you are “15 times more likely to be shot dead.”
    “This is the bitter harvest and legacy of the policies of the [National Rifle Association] that even blocked background checks for people buying guns at gun shows,” Fischer said. “I am deeply angry about this because of the callous attitude of the three teenagers, [but] it’s a sign of the proliferation of guns on the ground in the U.S.A. There is a gun for almost every American.”
     
    An interesting article for those who are wanting some background on our gun control measures after the Port Arthur Massacre.
     
    I am not politically the same as Fischer, but I have to agree with his sentiments in the above statement.

  • Brenda55

    @500and50 I hope you post this on the tread about this crime also.
     
    It is interesting how our two nations are seeing this event. Conservatives playing the race card to avoid the conversation that they don’t want to have.

  • @ironcowboy “I’ve been broke, but I got out of broke, because I am not a poor person.”
     
    This!

  • onmywayup

    @LorMarie Going away to prison party? Now I’ve heard everything…

  • 500and50

    @Brenda55 Personally I see it as an attempt by the right wing to find something to use against President Obama, the way it’s being reported in some sections of the US media.  Fox News going to George Zimmerman for an opinion?  Are you kidding me?
     
    Overall the common denominator for me here in Australia is guns, not race or ethnicity.  If there were no guns, perhaps the boys who did this might have driven up and beaten Chris Lane to death?  Perhaps, but he might have also been able to run off or call for help.  Or perhaps they might not have been so brave if they were to attack another person face on.  All I know is that Chris was jogging and he never saw it coming.  A gun was involved and now he’s gone, and soon the boys who did this will likely be charged and jailed for their crime, and their lives too will be cut short.
     
    I am at a loss really.  I don’t know the full facts, and I don’t want to point fingers.  All I know is I feel safer for the gun laws we introduced here in Australia.  I used to do shooting at gun ranges, but I quickly came to the decision that my enjoyment of that was worth less than other people dying from gun related violence, from being assaulted or raped at gunpoint, robbed or threatened, or people accidentally shooting a family member, committing suicide with a gun, or having a child kill themselves or another child when they accidentally find the weapon in the house.
     
    This whole tragedy is being used by the right wing as a tool, but the truth of it all is that the US has an inordinate amount of gun related crimes and death each year, and nothing seems to be being done about it.  The right wing want to use this as a weapon against President Obama.  They have no interest in seeking to fix the problems that surround this case, no plans to implement any gun controls, so who cares what they say.
     
    The man killed was white, the three boys were black, mixed-ethnicity and white.  This isn’t a race issue, this is a gun issue.

  • Vaporeon

    I think it’s sad that black culture is often associated with a niche, thug culture. Many black individuals in my circle don’t particularly care for it.

  • @Tiffanyku “Emulating thugs isn’t a good thing. But if we have to get rid of thug culture then we should also get rid of mob/mafia culture. ”
     
    I commend you on your derailment capabilities. I would like you to try and tell the average hard working Italian familiy that being a gangster with Mafia connections, or an overly tan drunken idiot in New Jersey is an accurate and accepted part of their culture.
     
    No dice. This is just plain foolishness. 
     
    “If we have to get rid of thug culture”
     
    Have to? Does it HURT you to get rid of criminality and foolishness?

  • DWB

    @Brenda55  @500and50 Playing the race card — no. How about returning some of those race cards littlering the table after Trayvon?
     
    Or in the health care debate? I remember all the good feelings we had when Bill Clinton tried to takes over healthcare — if only Obama were more than half white then we’d all embrace socialized medicine.
     
    /sarc

  • Christelyn

    @Dandelion100  @Tiffanyku No to mention “La cosa nostra” has been around for centuries….it’s not even a comparison. And Dandelion is right–the mafia does the exact OPPOSITE of what black thugs do. They don’t want anyone to know they even exist.

  • Christelyn

    @Toni_M  @Tiffanyku OMG Toni…you’re…I love you.

  • Christelyn

    @The Working Home Keeper WHK, LOVE LOVE LOVE your new avatar!!

  • DWB

    @Christelyn   @The Working Home Keeper BEAUTIFUL!!!!!

  • @DWB  @Christelyn  Thank you!  <3

  • SparklyAquaMetaphysics

    Wow, great reasoning! Please get this to Russell Simmons pronto. So exhausted with his defense of ignorant part of this “culture”. He is one of our strongest apologists.

  • @Toni_M  @Tiffanyku excellent

  • dani-BBW

    @500and50  @Brenda55 “All I know is I feel safer for the gun laws we introduced here in Australia.  I used to do shooting at gun ranges, but I quickly came to the decision that my enjoyment of that was worth less than other people dying from gun related violence, from being assaulted or raped at gunpoint, robbed or threatened, or people accidentally shooting a family member, committing suicide with a gun, or having a child kill themselves or another child when they accidentally find the weapon in the house.”
     
    Interesting you say this. It is so noble and unselfish but I don’t think many Americans who grew up in a gun culture – by that I mean, avid hunting, sport shooting, etc – are willing to trade what they see as a right for the safeties you mentioned. It’s almost like what if basketballs were guaranteed in the US constitution and then criminals were suddenly bludgeoning people to death with basketballs, and people wanted to ban basketballs, which are such a beloved sporting apparatus. That sounds absurd and it’s kind of how some Americans see any attempt to crack down on guns. Plus, the fear of government totalitarianism, which has been around since America rebelled from England. And the self-defense angle. And the number of guns already out there in a country of 300+ million.
     
    Just totally different dynamics. I doubt handguns and rifles will ever go away in America, but I think we can do something about assault rifles.

  • @Christelyn   I had to pipe up. Just because it’s my b-day and I won’t be as active today doesn’t mean I could let that slid.
     
    Y’all have fun. o/

  • DWB

  • GoldenGirl8293

  • Conor Flannery

    I haven’t taken a poll or anything, but it’s my feeling that a lot of normal men of various shades have discovered that most of these “thugs” are sheep dressed up in wolves’ clothing. They’re not tough, they’re not hard, they’re just playing dress-up with the clothes, the chains and the tattoos, etc. They’re 12 years old, but in a full-grown man’s body.
     
    Yeah, there’s some hard-core criminals in the group, and that’s the problem – they’re cheerleading the glorification of their own criminal, dysfunctional lifestyle because, hey, who doesn’t want to tbe the center of attention and the object of other’s admiration? And these young (and not so young) black men are giving it to them. The women, recognizing the alpha males in a group when they see them, follow suit.

  • mzsunshine

  • @Tiffanyku 
    There is no music industry or set of “musicians” who are getting rich off mafia music. There is no mafia music. When something bad happens to White or Italian people the media doesn’t ask for the mafia’s commentary. Mafia people are not writing dating books and telling women how to keep a man. If a white person doesn’t like mafia films or shows they are not called self-hating or sell-outs (a lot of Italians were actually against the Sopranos). Little kids are not running around dressed like mobsters or talking about how cool the mob is. Mob fashion is not a trend. There are plenty of differences. White folks might watch a mob movie or show but they don’t try to look , talk, or act like mobsters or make actual mobsters rich. There is no epidemic of the mob holding the White streets hostage and doing drive-bys and recruiting young White kids into the mob. Those are just a few differences between the way Black gangstars are treated compared to White ones. 
     
    If White folks want to eliminate mob movies and shows I would not protest. They keep those things as entertainment not as role models they aspire to emulate.

  • tonyrog

    @Elegance  @Tiffanyku I agree.

  • BWC

  • BWC

    @Tiffanyku Most thugs/wrappers emulate Tony Montana and  the movie “Scarface”.  See how often they reference him in their lyrics and have movie posters/images in their videos.  I guess they didn’t see how the movie ends. lol.  That or they are proud/happy to go out in a “blaze of glory” no matter the cost to themselves and those around them.

  • Lannie

    @Toni_M  @Christelyn
  • Brenda55

  • EarthJeff

    @Christelyn   @Toni_M  @Tiffanyku “OMG Toni…you’re…I love you.”
    What is the female equivalent to Man-Crushing?   Girl Girl Love?

  • EarthJeff

    @Toni_M  @Christelyn  “because it’s my b-day”
     
    Happy Birthday….  Come on over here and get your Birthday….. Hugging.

  • EarthJeff

    @Brenda55 The daily reality of these stories …….. yet every one I read still breaks my heart.

  • @EarthJeff  @Christelyn  Hands above the waist, please. ;D

  • Brenda55

    @EarthJeff So true but at this stage of my life I just can’t.  So it’s scan the head line and move on to the next story.

  • @Tiffanyku  @Toni_M ” Sorry but this is one black chick who will not jump on your bandwagon.”
     
    Sweetie, you are ALREADY on the bandwagon. It’s called “Sister Soldering, Ride Or Die Chick”. You will sit up here preaching about how everyone needs to give THUGS a chance (I think you need to go and look that word up and understand what it means…) because of Italian stereotypes.
     
    This isn’t about music and fun. This is about a CULTURE OF CRIMINALITY. Promotion of murder, exploitation of women, drug dealing. Really….does that strike you as something to protect and aspire to?
     
    It’s one thing to sing about it, but when people “live it” because they think that’s blackness and keeping it real…there is a problem.
     
     
    If you want to promote criminality, racing to the bottom, being a hoodlum, that’s your choice. Yes, I disagree with you. And I’m happy to be on the side that doesn’t look to make excuses for the people that are taking the lives and resources away from non-criminal black people.

  • @Suburban Soulgirl  @Tiffanyku But when people want to do wrong and be wrong, they will overlook that fact. Ironically while being mad at non-black people for assuming the worst about their sorry selves. It’s not enough to run with ugly black stereotypes, you have to co-opt some from another group altogether.
     
    Unbelievable.

  • onmywayup

  • MilkChocolate

    Thank you! It kind of bothers me that THIS is the face we are putting out there for people to see. Other cultures are looking at us and laughing. They don’t see the Janelle Monaes, the Ben Carson’s, The Lianne La Havas or the Corrine Bailey Rae’s of our culture. Their seeing the Lil’ Waynes and the Drakes.
     
    What really bothers me is the White people now trying to emulate it. Miley Cyrus even said Black Culture was the inspiration for “We Can’t Stop.” She says she “wanted something that just felt black.” So twerking, grill wearing, drug using, and slutty clothing is suddenly “black?” Ke$ha was acting like a ho in her music video for “Crazy Kids” wearing cornrows, chains, and a grill.
     
    It seems like America seems to take its whole mainstream culture from minority cultures. I can’t really think of anything in mainstream culture that wasn’t at least influenced by black, Asian, Native American or Latino people. Now R&B is becoming super popular, and so is Rap. Jazz was popular at one point, so was Rock and Roll, and so was Blues. White hipsters are obsessing over Bob Marley and Reggae.
    Native American tribal print was/is a popular trend in fashion.
    Rock and Roll wasn’t really the best example to use in this article considering Black people started that too…

  • MilkChocolate

    I used the wrong they’re in  this comment. So embarrassed. I never do that.

  • MilkChocolate

    @Toni_M  @Christelyn
  • KinkyBottleBlonde00

  • @Tammy_Ghalden  @reem11 
    If you can’t tell the difference between these songs you insist on posting and thug culture glorifying gang banging, going to prison, and calling all women prostitutes then you did not understand the point of this post. I don’t care about the intricacies of the history of hip hop I am talking about how people react to Thug music and culture today compared to how White people reacted to unusual interests, arts, and fashions adopted by some White people. If one didn’t like the style, art or fashion it didn’t matter but with Black people if you don’t accept thug culture or hip hop for the matter then you are accused of hating yourself and hating Black people. Black people are pressured to embrace anything that Black people do even if it is stupid and makes them looks like criminals or fools.

  • @Tammy_Ghalden  @reem11 
    This post is about thug culture today, 2013 not 80s songs.

  • Brenda55

    @Tammy_Ghalden  @Elegance  @reem11 
    This is also my memory of early hip hop and rap.  It was fun party music.  It came along a tad after my high school days in the 70’s but my younger sister .now age 46, was heavy into it growing up. I heard a lot of it around my parents home.  It was fun.  Then it changed.
     
    I agree with you that it has  been co-opted by this whole thug culture which was always a sub culture in the BC and quite frankly the genre has suffered for it. All of it now sounds like a monotonous platform for bad language and crass representations of black people, particularly black women. It is low, base and totally unimaginative.  We used to do better than that.
     
    Hip hop and rap are now nothing more than  hollow, cheap to produce opportunities for product placement fronted by artist running shell record labels that can be shuttered at the whim of the major record companies that really own them. My sister who loved the early stuff no longer listen to what has now become crap.
     
    I make no apologies for saying that I think that rap and hip hop in it’s current form sucks and is not worth my time, dollars and support.  There are far too many entertainment options out there world wide for me to access than to waste my time with the nonsense that AA and their backers are trying to sell as music. AA and their backers who fully expect my support or at best silence just because I’m AA also for a form of music that has been co-opted by thugs and never had my best interest as a black women on their agenda.
     
    These are people who I would have avoided and shunned throughout my day to day life and I’ll be damn if I will invite them into my home in the form of the music they produce. Listen to what you want.  Defend it if you must but rap artist and their fans  are not fooling anyone with discriminating taste and standards that current rap and hop hop represents anything that is positive for AA. It is not even very good music these days from a race of people who used to produce some of the best.

  • BWC

    @Tammy_Ghalden  @MilkChocolate Hi Tammy.  Just curious if this link is the only place where you are getting your information.  I think this report is skewed. Music/musicians are wrongly slotted in certain categories.  Also, different groups of people are more apt to actually purchase their music as opposed to illegally downloading, rip/burning it or buying bootlegged copies.  These would no show in Soundscan’s reports.  There is plenty of new rock music coming out. Muse, Black Keys, Mumford and Sons, Kings of Leon are all hugely popular.  I prefer local college radio http://www.wtmd.org/player/index.html to find new music like Alabama Shakes and GAry Clark jr.

  • BWC

    @Brenda55  @EarthJeff True this^.  My J just doesn’t watch the news anymore.  She says it depresses her too much.  She’s really empathetic and seeing stories and being around sad people can throw her whole system off.  Mentally, emotionally, and physically.  Me, I’m like you Brenda, just desensitized to it all.  We are just trying to build our little piece of peace in this world and shut the rest out.

  • BWC

    @Tammy_Ghalden @MilkChocolate That is not what I said. Economics leads to such activity. Some have more disposeable income than others. People do what is needeed to gain access is all that I meant. Now, some people are just rude and like to beat the system(illegally download) or profit off the hard work of others(bootleg and, of course, record company execs ;-). This happens across all races, nationalities, and music genres. I wasn’t denigrating rap fans. I was making the point that rap is still very popular despite what official record sales show. Streaming is, also, very popular among younger people. Maybe Rhapsody and other like sites have stats that show different numbers.

  • DeepWater

  • MixedUpInVegas

  • Brother Adam

    @Lili2009  In some ways your kids thoughts of the US is the world’s thoughts of Jamaica and Reggae/ Dancehall… My daughter says she hates reggae but loves dancehall… she has a friend who is into Electro… but that is not the electro of the eighties that I am used to. I am eclectic and love all music and I do listen to the thug beats and such to see is there something actually coming from the music or is it simply noise?
         Perhaps the fact that early thug music and rap music was o well accepted by the mainstream as an expressionist form became it’s downfall, as it did explode on the scene in MTV and BET, as some of the first good videos, other than Michael Jackson… when so many artists seemed to be avoiding the video part of the music, thinking it was a fad. But artists are even now making statements in the music. If you listen to some of the pop music today, it is almost as baseless as much of the thug music but occasionally you get something pointing out the problems of the world and suggesting changes.
    Besides, Thug music did bring out one of the best suits I ever had the pleasure of wearing, the Phat Pharm brand of Jeans suits… Shame they disappeared because they were comfortable, affordable and made me look good on my Yamaha Vision…

  • Patricia Kayden

    “Our problem is that thug culture is being associated too closely with average, mainstream Black culture instead of just a small aspect of the culture.”
     
    Exactly.  Regular Blacks are too often stereotyped as part of the thug/ghetto culture.  I guess I’m way too old to understand the appeal that thug life has for young Black people.  I would rather emulate wealthier Blacks like the Obamas, the Cosbys, etc.

  • Patricia Kayden

    @SparklyAquaMetaphysics Perhaps he supports thug culture because that’s how he makes his $$$.  He seems to have no moral compass as seen by the Harriet Tubman video that he was forced to take down.

  • Patricia Kayden

    @Tiffanyku Are average Italian-Americans living the “mob life”?  Are they stereotyped as being part of the mafia?  Not that I’m aware of.  You have to remember that Italian-Americans are White and therefore part of the larger White culture.  You cannot say the same for Blacks who adopt the thug culture.

  • Brother Adam

    @MilkChocolate  so what if the black music is the roots of the white music in mainstream US culture? At least it is a way out of poverty that does not require drugs. And the black culture has influenced more than cooking, as my own stomach greatly appreciates, having had a delicious pork roast last night… but does not get the credit it deserves. Things like people getting mad because our favorite syrup has a black woman on the photos… or that Skippy Peanut Butter and the Peanut Man were inspired by a certain black man dressed up to get an award for developing Peanut butter along with so many other uses for peanuts…

  • Brother Adam

    @Christelyn   @Dandelion100  @Tiffanyku 
    Sorry but anyone who grew up in Central Jersey knows that the brotherhood exists and that if you see a trio of limos running down the street and no hearse is with them then you need to head the other way… because witnesses disappear also…

  • Brother Adam

  • aNameWithinaName

    @Conor Flannery Maybe they shouldn’t be seen as “sheeps in wolves clothing” but normal men choosing to express themselves as they like. I wasn’t aware that attire meant you HAD to be a certain way. If that’s the case then many a young white male today should be into devil worship and blood sacrifices.

  • aNameWithinaName

    @Christelyn   @Dandelion100  @Tiffanyku Did you guys honestly just prop up a defense for white criminality ? For the MAFIA no less ? Please look up guys like the ice man, they’re just as bad as any black criminal. Hundreds of murders have been taken place with the goal of preserving their criminal empires. And that man alone has more bodies than a serial killer.

  • aNameWithinaName

    @Toni_M  @Tiffanyku I think this idea that all blacks indulge in criminality is in and of itself foolish. And only serves to echo the negative views of white conservative racists.

  • aNameWithinaName

    I think your first mistake was relating “Hip Hop” with Thug Culture. True. Hip Hop did in fact start in the streets. And yes Gangster Rap is a sub-genre of Hip Hop but I think it’s quite obvious that the entirety of Hip Hop is more than just Gangster rap and even a passing interest in the genre could reveal that. What with several of the most popular rappers TODAY being the furthest from gangsters or being involved with criminals.
     
    Even then there are Gangster Rap artists with things to say. The Saigon’s and Immortal Techniques of the world manage to keep their edge without sacrificing a message of some sort (not that I believe music has to have a “message” to be good).  I also notice that you completely ignore what caused Hip Hop in the first place and why it is considered an expression of Black youth and their anger towards things (particularly young gangster rappers…) 
    During the rise of Gangster Rap, Crack use was prevalent and American Ghetto’s created from white flight in inner cities were deteriorating and this combined with corruption, failing schools and a lack of access to any real economic mobility created an environment for Hip Hop. This is part of the reason WHY it’s seen as youth expression. I don’t think you can really speak on Hip Hop without this very important context. 
    I also believe that enjoying a particular genre of music or dressing a certain way doesn’t mean you cannot critique your government or express grievances with the way things are handled, if that’s the case I shouldn’t be able to watch films like Black Hawk Down or enjoy videogames like Call Of Duty because I actively oppose what I think are unnecessary wars.

  • aNameWithinaName

    @Elegance  @Tiffanyku And you don’t think this is a failure on the part of the media or the american people who look at a musical genre as a way to stereotype blacks in mass instead of working on fixing any issues prevalent in society ? Are you serious ? What rappers are writing books telling black women how to “keep a man” ? What people are calling black people “Sell outs” for not liking Hip Hop ? What people consider criminals “Role models”: ?I mean think of what you’re saying. Can you with a straight face say say that the millions of black people in this country all endorse a criminal culture ? Do they ALL find themselves begging to languish away in a prisoncell because they like to listen to “Lil Wayne” ?
    It’s a completely absurd position to take if you ask me, not to mention that
    many of these media outlets, record labels and websites are all controlled 
    and owned by white men. BET being a prime example of this……

  • KendraTaylor

    I think the problem here is that since White Americans are on the top of the power hierarchy they get the ability to use and enforce individualism. You like country music? You like rap? You like heavy metal? You’re just an individual person that has your own interests and dislikes. For minorities where the power dynamic is constantly in flux, they don’t get that opportunity or enforce it. You don’t speak Spanish, you’ve clearly lost your roots as a Hispanic person. You talk “White”, you clearly aren’t Black (Native American, Asian, Latino, fill in the blank here) anymore.
     
    I was performing a few weeks ago at this lounge for bellydancing  and afterwards they went back to playing rap music. I used to like rap, it’s very easy to choreograph to for hip hop, but this new stuff…it horrified me. There isn’t even a difference between regular rap and Gangster rap now. It’s all about getting chicks to suck you off, cheating on them when you find someone hotter, murdering competition, and/or talking about how big you are. More appalling was that women were dancing…no, scratch that, grinding to this. It was the most misogynistic music I’ve ever heard and women were bent over letting some random strange guy to grind up on them. I remember Chris Rock talking about this issue. That women will dance to songs that clearly treat them as sexual objects that can be disrespected at all times, and when asked why they do so they say, “But he ain’t talkin’ about me though! ” But….that in itself is a contradiction. You have young men (regardless of race in this case since rap is now globalized) listening to themes where women are there to sexually satisfy them, to maintain a level of beauty that doens’t apply to themselves (I’m thinking of a line by Lil’ Wayne from Drake’s YOLO “i only go down if you keep your grass cut”), and focuses on sleeping with as many women as possible clearly deranges the male listener’s view of women. You start glorifying these people who have multiple baby mamas and are focused on sexual gratification rather than love, then it’s very easy to hate women or to be entitled to think that they owe you sex.  
     
    Rock music has talked about sex (Hello Warrant’s Cherry Pie!) but it was more glorifying the woman (or man if you listen to Halestorm), appreciating her effect on the singer, rather than a narcissistic tale of  how you’re the best and how they should be lucky to share your bed.
     
    Never in my life had I been so appalled by the rap of today. I’m only 23, but seriously, I looked like Don Draper from Mad Men when he heard the Beatles for the first time. WTH is going on!

  • KendraTaylor

    @Dandelion100  @Tiffanyku What are some movies or dramas about the Yakuza? I’m really fascinated by crime history and although I’m fairly knowledgeable about the Italian mafia in America, a little about the Russia mafia, I know absolutely nothing about the Yakuza besides the fact that they’re in limbo between being an egal and legal organization.

  • KendraTaylor

    @Brother Adam  @Christelyn   @Dandelion100  @Tiffanyku Is offing witnesses still a thing on the East Coast or is it the culture of witness intimidation that prevents people from talking? I know that the mafia in Sicily -the father of the groups within the US- has moved onto fraud within the medical insurance industry.

  • KendraTaylor

    @Patricia Kayden  @Tiffanyku When I think of White American culture, I think of people who don’t have a distinct culture. They might be able to trace an immigrant family member from generations ago, but as far as traditions, food, languages go, there’s something lacking. Just like White Americans like to group different African descendants as Black (Jamaican, Hispanic, African American, etc), doesn’t mean that they themselves would  automatically label themselves as such. I have a lot of Italian friends as well as French friends who would say, “I’m not White, I’m French….I’m Italian, etc.” That’s just my two cents though.

  • DWB

    @KendraTaylor I appreciate what you said, but one part confuses me:
     
    “For minorities where the power dynamic is constantly in flux, they don’t get that opportunity or enforce it.”
     
    You then go on to explain that a very rigid definition of “Blackness” and “Latino Heritage” is in fact being enforced. In the past white people had tried to control other white people and enforcing segregation and white “supremacy” by ostracizing whites for listening to “black” music or having black friends.
     
    Is the same kind of thing not also going on now in these other communities now?

  • ladyofmagic1974

    @Lili2009
     By reading some of these post as a Black American Female I am also highly disgusted of the “thug culture”, but at the same time I am also highly tick off of certain Non-American Black who wants paint all of us with same brush.  There were occasions that I had to get some so-called non-American blacks in line to let them know that just because the media and certain American blacks chose to live up to every negative sterotype about AA doesn’t mean every BW is a rump shaking, uneducated, lazy, pot smoking multiple kids from different father harpy.

  • Brenda55

    @ladyofmagic1974  @Lili2009 If you are honest you will admit that AA also have negative stereotypes that they spread about non-american blacks. I know that stuff is out there because I have heard it.

  • KendraTaylor

    @DWB What I was trying to say is that for minorities (Asian/Native American/Black/Hispanic) their motivations/trends/influences, etc are relegated in a collectivistic, “We” type of systematic approach, while the mainstream White Americans have the ability to be separated as individuals.

  • DWB

    @KendraTaylor I understand that, I am just asking who is collectivising who?
     
    We know that outsiders tend to stereotype and put people into boxes, but who has the MOST power to insist that black people stay inside their “box?”
     
    IOW: Who is most likely to tell you “you’re black, you can’t do (say, think, listen) to that?

  • KendraTaylor

    @DWB I would say that the White American community started categorizing and the Black community reinforces a lot of those same categories. From an outsider perspective and ignoring the ramifications of economic status, White people were able to be independent people, while their Black counterparts were analyzed as a sum of parts instead. Both groups are able to put boundaries within their group, but it  seems (to me anyway) that Black people suffer more from it. on a higher scale.

  • Hallyu Love

    This post is so spot on Elegance. Good job.

  • Hallyu Love

    @KendraTaylor 
    “I think the problem here is that since White Americans are on the top of the power hierarchy they get the ability to use and enforce individualism. You like country music? You like rap? You like heavy metal? You’re just an individual person that has your own interests and dislikes. For minorities where the power dynamic is constantly in flux, they don’t get that opportunity or enforce it. You don’t speak Spanish, you’ve clearly lost your roots as a Hispanic person. You talk “White”, you clearly aren’t Black (Native American, Asian, Latino, fill in the blank here) anymore.”
     
     
    This is so poignant. I feel this way as well. i always found it strange that it is accepted if white kids listen to hip-hop and other black music but if a black kid listens to rock or country and not ratchet ghetto music  then that means that they have somehow lost themselves. It’s a double standard that I hate.

  • Ty Tansel

    yes thug culture is a CURSE for good black folks thank you