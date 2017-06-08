Dating: 6 Things You Can Do to Increase Your Chances of Meeting “The One”

While online dating has changed the game, it’s not for everyone. Some of you prefer some alternatives. Here’s a few tips on how get your dating game going offline and IRL.

Your place of work: If you’re college educated this is relatively easy. But even if you’re not, you can pull this off, but with a little extra effort. For example, working at a man’s retail shop in a fancy part of town, waitressing or hostessing at a high end restaurant, or working at an exclusive gym are all possible options.

Education: If you’re pursuing higher education, attending exclusive private or public schools will allow you to meet people from a variety of backgrounds and races, and is an amazing networking opportunity that you may never again in your life have…so take advantage of it! You don’t even have to bury yourself in debt..lots of colleges and universities have job enrichment courses full of (mostly) gainfully employed people, and hey! while you’re hanging around campus anyway, why not go to the coffee shop or hang out at the quad and…see what you can see? Or better yet, position yourself to be seen.

Volunteering and Charity Work: The higher classes us philanthropy as sort of a status, and banquets, parties, mixers and concerts revolve around their orbit. Volunteering at these events are an excellent opportunity to rub elbows with successful men of all races. It’s how Meghan Markle met Prince Harry! You get to do good, look good, and meet good people. So what not good about that?! At the very least, it’s an opportunity to beef up your resume.

Attend Charity Events Yourself: No need to drop thousands for a place at the table–if you look, there may be a lot of affordable events open to the public that are fun and give you access to exclusive circles. These events give you an opportunity to dress up and try out your networking and mingling skills, and meet people you might not otherwise. If you can afford a pair of $50 shoes, you can afford to drop the same amount to gain access to high caliber men, can’t you?

Subscribe to your local paper. This is an often overlooked, but essential part of keeping abreast of the events and powerful movers and shakers in your area. It’s also a great resource in which to draw topics of conversation when making small talk with new people, or on a date with a potential mate.

Take up sports that attract a lot of men, like golf, sailing, skiing and snow boarding. I was amazed at the amount of single men available at the resort when my husband and I took our kids to hit the slopes for the first time. Even better–you have to at least be gainfully employed for such activities, because they’re not cheap. If you don’t have the skills, take classes and maybe pop by the bar with your cute ski, golf, or sundress and mingle a bit before you leave. You’ll have plenty to talk about, and you can play the “damsel in distress” who needs a few extra pointers by a handsome man (haha).

