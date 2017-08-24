Beyond Black & White

DeMario the Loser Highlights Black Male Entitlement in Black Female Dating

| | 11 Comments

In a move so blatantly hypocritical, DeMario, the cad of last season’s Bachelorette featuring Rachel Lindsey, the first black bachelorette, suggested that Rachel had a preference for white men from the very beginning. Apparently only black men have the right to have that preference accepted and unquestioned.

In the E&G Podcast, DeMario consistently attempts to position himself as the victim. He mentions that he went through a “very dark time,” in which he must be referring to his girlfriend hookup chic coming on to the show and exposing him, and later the sexual misconduct he engaged in with the shooting of Bachelor in Paradise. Listening to the podcast, 30-year-old DeMario was briefly pissed off that the producers ambushed him with his Bumble hookup, but was heartened with the prospect of sexual exploits.

He says that the more scandal he’s embroiled in, the more popular he became. He says what was all knew, that the producers “focused more on the drama than on actual love.”

Jump to 21:00 and hear for yourself.

The podcaster asks “do you think Rachel was there for the right reasons.” DeMario says that through the two weeks he was present you know she was attracted to white men. “You just knew. She had the vibe.” What “vibe” would that be, exactly, DeMario? Her resistance to follow you around begging you like a puppy? Her refusal to claim from the rooftops that only a “black king” could ever please her? What exactly, is the vibe a black woman gives off that indicates she’s not wholly into you, while you get to date and copulate with nothing but white women yourself, DeMario?

The absolute gall that black men like DeMario, who FREELY date and copulate with any race of women they choose, and more often than not, choose non-black women, can even form their mouths to make any assessment or judgment of black women doing the same thing is unbelievable.

On a sidenote, I thought it was interesting that he admitted that Bryan and Peter were into Rachel from the very beginning, so there’s hope that at least some of the show was authentic.

What do you make of all this?

  • A Mosley

    Guys like Demario never fail to disappoint. You can always depend on guys like Demario to pull the victim card and make everything about themselves. Apparently having a preference is a one-sided treat that only black men are allowed to enjoy. He proved himself to be nothing short of an opportunist, but I can’t say I’m shocked.

    • Phyllis Pierce

      You took the words right out of my mouth!! But take heart!! I was on another site telling this and I’ll relay it here: I usually see one or two BWWM couples during my travels weekly. This weekend I saw NINE!! I tried to give a wink to every sister I saw!! Mr Demario and his kind will find out sooner rather than later black women do have choices and are exercising them more every day!!!

    • Presence

      He is a great example of who not to date.

  • Presence

    We are constantly having to prove that we’ll consider a black guy, WHY! Who cares if that was her preference. I know it wasn’t but we have to get away from explaining to black men that we just happened to end up with a white man rather than had a preference for them. F him and the horse he rode in on. He is just used to black women choosing him because he is a successful black man.

    This shook some things up in a good way though, they showed what black men were bringing to the table and now hopefully it will get undecided women to make better choices in mates and not just date men because they are black but date the men that are best for them

  • pamela

    Crystal balls are never reliable to verify the character of a person cause, they just aren’t, and neither should one trust what they see. On the other hand, precedence provides a higher chance to know, understand and discern a person’s character; Rachel is a lawyer and she knows this. This may be the reason that she ‘kicked’ DeMario to the ‘curb’ because she understands that past behavior can frequently portend future behavior.

  • “Dirtbag” DeMario is quite laughable, but this is yet another teachable moment for black women — Stop putting all of your eggs in the black man’s basket! Black men like DeMario are out here doing what they want to do with WHOMEVER they want to do it with, yet they’re trying to control black women’s interactions with white men. They shouldn’t be able to have it both ways, but THEY DO because black women continue to be loyal to men who aren’t loyal to them. This way of life is working out JUST FINE for black men, but for black women — NOPE! It’s not working it out at all. Black women need to wake up and smell the roses in the OTHER GARDENS!

  • Trinigirl1

    https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/49b5c9e237b61698b6589a64c34ac0c0f8907b0933833532780ccf75f801b9bb.jpg

    Oh, DeMario, you poor baby, she didn’t, she didn’t pick you? Well, I wonder why!
    Fking LOSER!

  • Cassie

    I like it. See, back in my day dudes used to gaslight, pretend they didn’t care about the gals swirling and tell me that women we ladies were jealous and bitter. Let this guy keep flapping his jaws. Tell us all how y’all really feeeeels, LOL.

  • Tina

    DEMARIO IS A FOOL AND I AM GLAD HE WAS EXPOSED FOR THE LOSER HE IS. RACHEL HAS DATED ALL TYPES OF MEN BUT MOSTLY BLACK MEN. DEMARIO CAN DATE AND SLEEP WITH WW BUT RACHEL HAS A VIBE. TAKE TWO SEATS LOSER . GO GET YOU A WW AND LEAVE RACHEL’S NAME OUT OF YOUR MOUTH. HE NEVER HAD A CHANCE WITH HER ANYWAY

  • 7045ecv

    I’m just ready for the world to stop feeling sorry for BM, especially in the U.S. They had freedom to date, marry and have sex with whoever they want, including going to Brazil exploiting the women over there. Nobody’s oppressing BM. They are perpetual victims, and in my opinion are extremely narcissistic, because people buy into their victimhood.

  • Hybiscus

    To quote someone somewhere on social media:
    “DeMario de loser”
    Loser, opportunist and type-to-be-avoided by any self-respecting woman. Mark my words, he’ll still be bleating about this next year.
    Actually, seeing this post reminded of one of those skits where CK is in costume as a BM & mimics this DeMario type.