Engaged Serena Williams is Pregnant; Revealed Status Via Snapchat

Congratulations are in order! ENGAGED Serena Williams, betrothed to Reddit co-founder, Alexis Ohanian, is pregnant with her first child. As reported in BRIDES magazine:

The tennis star announced her pregnancy with fiancé, Reddit cofounder Alexis Ohanian, in a subtle Snapchat on Wednesday. Williams showed off her baby bump on the social media app, posting a picture of herself wearing a yellow bathing suit, captioning the Snap “20 weeks.” (It seems she and Ohanian are currently vacationing on a beach at the moment.) While reps for the couple haven’t confirmed the news, fans are already in a tailspin that the 23-time Grand Slam is expecting — a few even calculated that the timing of her pregnancy means Williams won the Australian Open in January while being pregnant.

Talk about a legend.

It is surprising that Williams shared the happy news on Snapchat. After she and Ohanian were engaged in Rome in December 2016, the athlete shared the news — where else? — via a poem on Reddit.

“I came home. A little late. Someone had a bag packed for me. And a carriage waited. Destination: Rome,” the 35-year-old penned. “To escort me to my very own ‘charming.’ Back to where our stars first collided. And now it was full circle. At the same table we first met by chance.”

The couple began dating in 2015. This will be the first child for both.