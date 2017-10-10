Farewell to ‘Chef Bob’

It is with a heavy heart I have to inform the Beyond Black & White family that much-loved member, Bob Wendorf (aka ‘Chef Bob’) passed away last Tuesday.

Bob used to post his favorite recipes and cooking tips after working as a chef. He discovered this blog after the death of his wife, Shirley, who was African American.

My fondest memory of him? We would do Skype calls on occasion and he’d have his cat crawling all over him and a cigarette smoldering. I’d chide him about it, but he loved his coffee, cigarettes, friends and food. My life is richer because he was in it, even if just at the twilight of his life.

Bob recently overcame a bout with cancer, but other health problems persisted. We’re so sorry to see you go, but you’re reunited with the love of your life, my friend.

Let’s take a moment to send some prayers up.

RIP Chef Bob!