Feeling Totally Invisible? Three Tips to Get You Seen Online

With all the negative stereotypes we have to overcome, bad news about our dating prospects, some of you are really down about online dating. Many of you are ready to give up. But that rash decision will seriously work against you, because by far the vast majority of opportunities to date men of various races will be online. If you want to date a rainbow and maximize your options, you can’t count it out.

The truth is, if you’re not getting attention online, with literally millions of people available, you don’t have a personal problem. You have a profile problem. I put together the first of a three-part series on how, with a few little tweaks, you can get the attention you’re looking for online, with a lot less effort than you might already be putting in. You’ll put in effort–but this kind will FINALLY get the results you want.

But before you watch, I wanted to share a comment from a man who follows my YouTube channel, who had quite a bit to say about “boring” profile summaries full of what I call “nothing phrases.”

Huron .Blackheart

3 hours ago

Don’t know what it’s worth but as a guy who has spent a lot of time on dating websites with minimal success I’d just like to say I’ve seen the following a huge number of times: “I like spending time with friends and family but also enjoy time alone, going out to a club but also enjoy a quiet night in.” Words to that effect are so common they seem like clichéd stock phrases on a dating website. It’s especially frustrating when the woman lists “reading” as an interest but doesn’t say what she’s currently reading or says she “likes all kinds of music” but won’t name favourite artists. She’s highlighting interests without actually offering a specific angle. The above phrase gives me, as a guy, very little with which to work, it’s a blanket phrase that covers everything and highlights nothing. My advice if you’re someone who’s used this is to express a bit more of your interests, people will take-or-leave you based on your preferences but the guys that take an interest are more likely to be suitable as they’ll likely be interested in similar things. Not sure if that advice is of any use to people but when it comes to being invisible in the world of online dating that phrase or something equivalent does make me click past women fairly promptly. I’ve actually messaged more women with whom I have nothing obvious in common but who’ve expressed a definite interest than I have women who’ve offered this very general description of themselves. Don’t know if that helps but hopefully it’s useful to someone.

This is exactly the kinds of things we discuss in our premium program, because believe it or not, it’s one of the top reasons your profile gets ignore.

Now on to the video…

