Five Reasons Dating Guys On Bumble is a Bad Idea

I’ve recently had to reevaluate my position about Tinder, because despite it being a notorious hookup site, there have been some success stories and even marriages. But..Bumble, an online dating site who leaves it 100% up to the woman to make the first move, is rife with potential pitfalls and a lot of unhappiness for women looking for a certain type of guy. Basically, if you can deal with the personality traits that attracts certain men to Bumble, then by all means, go for it. Just don’t come crying later about why men are just a shadow of what they used to be.
Men Attracted to Bumble are Lazy.