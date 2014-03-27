Beyond Black & White

Five Reasons Sociopaths Are So Good In Bed

He takes you to a five-star hotel and whispers to the concierge before you go into the room. You have drinks and he won’t take his eyes–almost predatory–off of you.  The hotel employee gives him the signal and you enter the room and there’s champagne on ice  and chocolate strawberries. He pours you a glass. Puts the strawberry in your mouth. Pulls down your undergarments and does things with his mouth you never knew could be done. The strawberries drop. Then your panties.  And then your guard.

Have you ever met a woman who stayed with a man who treated her terribly–called her the worst names you could ever call a woman, was a serial cheater, perhaps even emotionally and physically abused her–and she still stayed with him? And when you asked she would reply, “I love him, and the sex is amazing.”

Therein lies the power of the sociopath, the student of human nature who lacks all humanity. He knows sex better than any mere mortal man, because he uses it to acquire complete and total power over his quarry–his victim. The sources you see come from a site called, Psychopathy Awareness. Remember ladies, knowledge is power. Sociopaths come is all colors, genders, races and creeds. No group is immune.

So what makes a sociopath–a person devoid of any meaningful emotions besides anger, fear and jealousy–so good at one of the most emotional acts you can do?

He’s a Master Seducer with One End.

The sociopath is a master seducer. At the beginning, you are EVERYTHING. You are the only woman in the world, and the most beautiful woman he’s ever seen. His intense stares seems to bore deep into your soul. The attention is flattering, and his awe for you and his ability to “just know” what you need is uncanny. He knows your deepest inner needs and desires, and fulfills them totally. You think you’ve found the perfect man (it will be the thing that you later cling to and try to recapture when it all goes wrong). But what you don’t know is that the sociopath’s objective is to seduce you so quickly and so completely that you will be his–heart, mind and soul. Later, when the sociopath tires of you, he’ll begin to tear down what he has built up. You were once his queen, and later you will be nothing but a dirty whore.

It may seem exciting to play erotic games or to talk in a raunchy manner. But, over time, this behavior begins to feel strange and uncomfortable. What’s worse, it also becomes normative, since psychopaths enjoy controlling you. They tell you how to dress and what to do or say to please them. They tell you what make-up to wear or to wear no make-up at all. Some psychopaths instruct women to dress very modestly, to cover themselves practically from head to toe, so that they won’t tempt other men. Others, on the contrary, prefer that their women dress provocatively even in public, to demean them and satisfy their penchant for transgression. Many psychopaths engage in rape and other forms of domestic violence. Even giving you pleasure gives them a sense of power.

The Sociopath Requires High Levels of Stimulation

At first you believe your beloved is so enamored by you that he simply can’t get enough. He’s ready anytime, and anywhere. His impulsivity, passion and spontaneity is so dizzying, and you can hardly keep up. You wonder where he gets the energy. But really, sociopaths lack humanity. They don’t feel in the same what we do. They require very high levels of stimulation to be entertained and occupied. The sky dive. They bungee jump. The take big risks on Wall Street with other people’s money. They have lots and lots and lots of sex with many, many, many people.

We want to be desired as sex objects but also loved and appreciated as individuals. Unfortunately, psychopaths can’t deliver both. Of course, they often convincingly fake feelings of love in the beginning. But, fundamentally, they can only view and treat you as a sex object that increasingly loses its appeal over time. After the honeymoon phase ends, there’s no real sense of individuality with psychopaths. Sexual partners are interchangeable to them.You’re placed in constant competition with other women. As we know, psychopaths constantly seek new “opportunities” to fulfill their insatiable desires. They’re always ready to “upgrade.” To compensate for the fact that you may be exchanged for a newer, younger, hotter, richer or simply different model at any point in the relationship, you need to do more and more things to satisfy the psychopath. Which is exactly what he wants from you in the first place: a total capitulation to his will.

They are Shameless.

Sociopaths seem at first to be free spirits. They want sex on the beach. In the office closet. On a rooftop building. All of it is like a movie come to life…this amazing man who will sweep you away with no inhibitions. You still have yours, but he quickly convinces you of the “rightness” of it all, the fantasy that you and he are meant to be. He makes you believe that the reason he is so free with his love is because of you. But really, it’s because he is shameless. He has no fear.

They Want to Get Dirt On You.

One nefarious reason the sociopath wants you to participate in his “ambitious” sexual fantasies is to one day hold them against you. He’ll use the fact that he’s convinced you to sleep with him in the church prayer room as proof that you’re the whore he always suspected you were. He’ll use the naughty pictures he took of you against you if you ever try to leave before he’s finished with you, because the sociopath’s only goal is to win at all costs.

The Want to Turn It On, So They Can Eventually Turn If Off.

The sociopath’s goal is simple: They want to own you. They will do whatever is necessary to achieve that end. They come on strong, and as students of human behavior, quickly learn what it is that you need, and give it to you. The give you so much so that you’ll fall so hard. And once you fall, no one will be there to catch you. Because when you fall hard, you’ll hurt yourself, break something, or even kill yourself. The sociopath builds you up so that they can tear you down. It’s a game. He wants you to feel shitty so you’ll spend your days trying to fix what’s “wrong” with you so that you can get back into his good graces, so that “light” will shine on you again. Problem is, that light was just a hat trick…a bait and switch.

So the next time you meet someone who seems too good to be true, chances are he probably is.

 

  • JayMarie

    They also move very quickly.  One minute you are together then shortly after he’s ‘catching feelings’  Which is why it is important to get to know someone, spend quality time with them without having sex.  This way you will have a clear mind and trust your instinct.  You feel like something just ‘aint right, then it probably is not.

  • Oaktown Paul

    JayMarie
    Your  comment, “You feel like something just ‘aint right, then it probably is not.” reminds me of one of my favorite quotes from the Movie “Ronin.” 

    “Whenever there is any doubt, there is no doubt.”

  • onmywayup

    The idea of sociopaths/psychopaths scares the heck out of me. Human “robots” with no empathy yet the ability to fake AND read emotions really well? Geez.

    In reality, though, I have a keen eye for them. I don’t know why this is exactly. I usually know that the (well-adjusted…I’m not talking about the anti-social ones) sociopath is the person that “everyone” likes…except me. Something about them usually reads “off” to me. I don’t know if there is some body language that I am subconsciously reading…but in many cases, I’ve been able to spot sociopaths and narcissists where others have not. 

    But I reiterate one of the key points of this website: evaluate your potential partner. Vetting is different for each individual, but I won’t have sex with someone early in the relationship (I’m actually waiting until marriage)…and often times am not even emotionally invested in the beginning. During first dates, I gravitate toward lighter conversational topics rather than deep ones. I’m ensuring that he’s not pushing boundaries as he gets to know me. Some people will push your boundaries to see what they can get away with, especially as you get more comfortable with one another. (For example, is he only calling you during “booty call” hours? Does he show up to dates fifteen, twenty minutes late with a vague explanation–or none at all?) 
    If he moves too fast and turns the intensity up waaayyy too high, too soon (like was said in the article), he could be a sociopath. Or he could be looking for “fun.” Either way, if you’re looking for a relationship, run the other way. Relationships are meant to last a long time. They are marathons, not sprints. No need to jump in all at once. 🙂

  • LovelyLulu

    I’ve gotten pretty good at spotting people like this – sociopaths, narcissists, etc.  I think I was probably raised by one, which is why I now can see through them.   

    I’m hardly an expert on dating, but generally when meeting people, I say as little as possible or focus on a handful of topics in the beginning.  A lot of this is my anxiety, but I’ve learned to listen to what people say to fill in the gaps or the silences.  If they don’t know what I want to hear, it’s harder for them to figure out what to say.  Might as well make the annoying anxiety work to my benefit lol. 

    My problem is I don’t know how to fight these types if I’m in a situation where I can’t avoid them.  I need to learn to hold my ground or not get sucked in.  That’s how good they are at controlling people, even when you’re on to them they can still get you to participate in their toxic nonsense.

  • Sameriah

    I am actually wondering if one of my co workers is a sociopath or narcissist.  I try to pay attentions when people mirror me but it seems like that is not really them, like they are doing it so that I will let my guard down.

  • Sameriah

    LovelyLulu  Honestly these people are dangerous.  I tried to save my friend from what I think was a narcissist when we were out.  And he turned his focus on me.  AND he was so relentless that he wore me down.  I gave him my number.  AND he text me three times.  I never responded.  BUT it bothers me that he wore me down with his banter, and persistence.   I guess my advice since I am similar is definitely hold your ground and you will become better at combatting these types of people.

    My spirit is usually disturbed greatly when I am in the presence of these people.

  • Sameriah

    Oaktown Paul  JayMarie  Love this quote!!

  • thecrazyartist

    Sameriah LovelyLulu

    I have been worn down by these types in the past.  I honestly didn’t know what hit me. I have social anxiety, so if I get stressed enough I go into panic mode and just do what ever I need to do to get people to leave me alone.  I had not gone into a panicked state since 10th grade, I just felt so worn out by it all.

  • Brenda55

    Chris.  You are killing me with that top photo.

  • anzidavis

    so true indeed, I have ran into a couple of them in the course of my life, sad to say I was blindsided by the woman not the men. I thank God everyday for getting me out that mayhem and foolishness of that “friendship”

  • 9Boots

    This is reason number five why women should not have premarital sex.  Men and especially sociopaths are not stupid.  They know the quickest way to get a woman caught up and clinging to them is via sex.

  • Law Wanxi

    The first paragraph led like the textbook [i.e. ‘Fifty Shades of February 14’] perfect Valentine’s Day date, minus the flowers, Michelin starred restaurant and the limo. Dream date; attentive, responsive forceful, self-assured “Formidable Suitor”.

    Then it kinda, sorta went downhill. The Dream CEO/Politician [two occupations well over-represented with psychopaths] goes bad. 

    There are women like him, too. They get inside your head, read your wants, desires, dreams and ambitions and find a way to facilitate those which they can. Of course, you get used, Big Time.

    However…

    In the last few weeks, “Good Guys”, “Nice Guys” and the like have been dealt with and dismissed. The blog has always been negative in the fundamentals for dull men with unexciting lives, since they just can’t get the fires lit and keep them lit. The blog has always been positive in the fundamentals for Having Our Own Disney Princess, Destination Weddings and Living Abundantly, with a side order of opulence; the dreams of women starting when they were little girls, possibly in utero. Get them hooked early.

    The “issue” arises when the corresponding White Knights/Princes Charming are found to be in short supply. Instead, a long grey line of dull little men is found to exist, the most suitable for marriage currently concentrated in the much-vaunted STEM occupations and also in the lesser-known, but more highly remunerated F.I.RE industries of Finance, Insurance [ahem] and Real Estate. Hell, you may as well marry a Dentist or Veterinarian and spend your evenings hearing about endodontics [“Gee, Honey, all three roots from a single entry point!”] or the difficult differential diagnosis of Mrs. Nakamura’s Maltese Yuki with White Dog Shaker Syndrome. Boring people in unexciting jobs leading grey lives of work with a slight chance of intermittent Fun Stuff . Blech; where’s the excitement, the mystery and the romance? How will the Inner Princess be fulfilled?

    At least with the dashing, bold, cruelly handsome psychopath, A Girl Is Never Bored. God forbid she should be bored and live a humdrum existence. Psychopaths know this factoid about The Princess and build their plans for seduction, conquest and destruction around them. Same with the female psychopaths targeting men. Like Oaktown Paul  quoted from the

    Oh, BTW, just because a man does bungee jumping, sky diving, flies aerobatic aircraft, solo scuba dives, solo rock climbs and parasailing doesn’t make him a psychopath. I know a dude who does all that and I am, I mean, he’s not a psychopath. Just someone who craves the edge, chases the adrenalin taste and believes it isn’t fun if you can’t get killed doing it.

  • Christelyn

    Law Wanxi  Hey! I love nerds.

  • markhaaseth

    Law Wanxi Well, I’m an NRA Firearms Instructor, USAA Archery Instructor, Scuba Diver, IT Security Wonk, used to rock climb, about to try flying single engine plane, motorcyclist, excellent cook, budding guitarist, shade tree mechanic, 30 year martial artist, tall Norwegian, etc etc etc  🙂
    Happily married to a beautiful black woman. 🙂
    Not a psycopath, 16 psychiatrists can’t be wrong.

  • markhaaseth

    I find women to be far more sociopathic then men.

  • SirLoinDeBeef

    Law Wanxi  
    “There are women like him, too. They get inside your head, read your
    wants, desires, dreams and ambitions and find a way to facilitate those
    which they can. Of course, you get used, Big Time.”
    Been there – done that – right down to my shoelaces.
    But, then, knowing what they can do, I found Brenda55,  and the rest is history …

  • your epiphany

    LovelyLuluPeople always say I’m quiet or unreadable and that’s my nature, stemmed mostly from initial shyness and cautiousness.  I need to feel people out and to understand how they work in a sense because when you listen to people and watch them, it reveals so much more about them. Unlike their words most people aren’t always aware of their subconscious actions. Even sociopaths will eventually slip up but not all the time do others pick up on it especially if they have you in their trap. I’ve had vague feelings, but never that
    hair raising or big danger feeling that some people get when they’ve
    come across sociopaths. As charming as sociopaths can be, their dark nature is frightening.

  • your epiphany

    9Boots Oxytocin can be such a double edge sword.

  • SirLoinDeBeef

    Law Wanxi I sometimes wonder if I might be … one of those, because, over the years, I’ve been a:
    Solo SCUBA diver
    UW photographer
    Single-handed sailor
    Touring/camping cyclist
    Long-swordsman
    Touring motorcyclist
    Black-powder revolver marksman
    Dry-laid stone wall builder
    Weaver
    Hammock innovation inventor/fabricator

    Forest planter
    AND …
    Really good in bed!

  • eeflowers

    Wow! This explains so much. But now I’m wondering am I a sociopath for seeming to only go for these types of guys. At least I can identify them and give this thing a name now.

  • Christelyn

    eeflowers  I hope you’re not a sociopath!!

  • Christelyn

    Brenda55  I know. He’s mesmerizing, isn’t he?

  • dani-BBW

    I remember reading an article about a famous publicist who was taken for a terrible ride by a man who had to have been a sociopath – http://connection.ebscohost.com/c/articles/24655027/your-stories

  • JayMarie

    Sameriah LovelyLulu…Hold UP why were you engaging in conversation with that fool?? LOL That was the problem right there.  You are engaging in conversation with the person you know is not good for you.  You don’t have to give your phone number to anyone you don’t want to, I don’t care how much he wears you down but the more you engage in conversation trying to explain your self or what ever you are trying do, he was at you with practically and you are coming with emotion.  All you do is say no.  You can say  no, I appreciate you asking but I’m not interested.  No need in wasting both your time and mine.  Then keep it moving.  You don’t have to be rude or overly nice.  Just secure in your decision.

  • zipporah

    oxytocin is there so humans could try to stay married for 50+ years and have GRANDCHILDREN they share…LOL… Guys have something called vasopressin, which don’t kick in right away but for a while; or what i’ve heard

  • Miami2ibiza

    Story of my life

  • 9Boots

    your epiphany

    Just like heroin, crack, cocaine, and alcohol are hard to kick. I have no interest in trying to kick the habit of good sex with a man I’m in love with that does not want to marry me.

  • 9Boots

    zipporah  

    My cup will runnith over with oxytocin when I get married!  LOL.

  • ChrystalJohnson

    Sameriah LovelyLulu
    I’ve found myself in the same position Sameriah… My spirit too becomes greatly disturbed and immediately tells me somethings wrong… I had the fortunate, and i say fortunate because it turned out to be one of the best lessons i could have ever learned, experience of meeting and dating a sociopath… I didn’t know at the time what it was, but i could tell from the door something was very off, not normal… I chalked it up to his life story, how he was raised and learned the lesson of a lifetime… I am a very strong person, I know myself very well, this is the reason he could not break me, I refused in no uncertain terms to let go of me… I fought to hold on to me in every sense of the word… Thats the key and most people don’t see that until its too late, they suck out your soul if you allow them to…

    I can spot them a mile away, could before the experience but didn’t know the disorder had a name before i met one personally… There was someone on my job i always stayed away from because i could see through him clearly… When i realized my friend was a sociopath, it was clear to me what was going on regarding the person i worked with…
     I still haven’t gotten to the point of “looking back and laughing,” on the contrary, sociopaths frighten me very much… I can see them so clearly and feel their spirits as if their soul was my own… When i met my ex, i told the person with me i wouldn’t date him because he had no soul, i kid you not and to this day it still blows her mind that i read him just like that… I stood next to him and could literally feel his blackness, just a deep dark hole there…  They will convince you to dismiss things if you’re not aware of sociopaths, this is how i ended up dating him which i don’t regret because of the lessons and awareness i now have… I’m not afraid of them because i think they’d harm me, I wouldn’t allow them in my space now that i know what they are, but they send a cold chill down my spine just knowing whats truly going on inside of them… They are not to be taken lightly… They are not to be underestimated, trusted or given the benefit of the doubt in ANY situation… Thats how they win what they think is just a game and thats how their victims become dead… They will kill you in a heartbeat smh… The best thing a person could ever do is just walk away, run… And never look back…

  • ChrystalJohnson

    your epiphany LovelyLuluYes it is LovelyLuLu, yes it is… Very frightening… And its mind blowing how lightly people take them at times… They will not blink an eye or waste a breath in killing you if they think it will benefit them in some way…They are so not to be taken lightly…

  • Sameriah

    ChrystalJohnson Sameriah LovelyLulu  Great comment.  You may never get to the point of looking back and laughing as long as you can look back and say THANK GOODNESS THAT’S OVER and I’ve grown!!

    You look very sweet, I have a similar look, sort of innocent.  I know they go for that.  I am also very giving, too nice, over extend myself.  All these things are a sociopaths dream.  But I do have a slight attitude so I think I totally clash with some of them lol.

    They will totally drain you and suck your soul away until you are only a skeleton of who you were.

    I was just thinking for this guy who keeps texting me.  Why is he even doing that.  He probably senses something bright in me he wants to kill. The way his friend was looking at him when I was telling him about himself, the friend know he was a straight up a-hole.

  • Sameriah

    thecrazyartist Sameriah LovelyLulu  This is me.  I don’t like to be stressed.  Working on this currently.

  • ChrystalJohnson

    Sameriah ChrystalJohnsonLovelyLulu Thank you Sameriah… He keeps texting you because he sees your vulnerability, i wouldn’t call it weakness.. Just as you said, there is a certain innocence that they gravitate towards… They don’t gravitate towards you because they think you’re boring, they do it because its something they don’t have and want… They are jealous of you for it and they want it, they cant have it so they try to rid you of it… 
    The biggest draw for a sociopath is everything they are not… Believe me, thats it… 
    Most sociopaths in communities of color don’t even know they are sociopaths… They know somethings wrong with them, they know this from an early age but most don’t know what it is… You’ll find in their musings that they say things like “i’m different,” but different in a very unusual way, not like someone that just wears different hair or clothes, you’ll see their “differences” in their actions and words… They don’t react to normal things in a normal way… A lot of them draw towards things related to outer space, lol, i kid you not… They LOVE the military because they have the opportunity to kill freely, etc… So many things an average person would miss… Yes, from what you described you are a sociopaths dream but don’t be fooled, this is not someone you can play with or “let your weakness break you down to give in.” They are dangerous, VERY dangerous… Block this person from your phone… As i said before, these are people that will kill you at the drop of a hat and not even think about it.. I could see the signs that it was in my ex to kill me if it came down to it… I never looked back and god is so good, he ended up moving out of the country, got stuck and couldn’t come back… I thank the lord for that every time i think about him… Chills me to the core…

  • Christelyn

    leduxe  Got it…loved it.

  • Law Wanxi

    SirLoinDeBeef Law Wanxi  

    Bring back any icky memories?

    http://cdn.memegenerator.net/instances/400x/24921800.jpg

    Stare into those eyes, then catch the next plane out of town. Doesn’t matter where, just anywhere far from her and those batsh!t crazy eyes.

  • Law Wanxi

    SirLoinDeBeef Law Wanxi  
    “Weaver”

    Ahhhh, nothing like a man who knows his warp and woof to dampen the knickers of the ladies!

    That ought to send a few of them out to Google/Bing, LOL.

  • darkandlovely

    your epiphany LovelyLulu I agree.  The unconscious actions speaks volumes.  I listen to what people say, but more importantly what they do.

  • darkandlovely

    The best advice is to run, don’t walk to the nearest exit if you meet one.

  • KingsDaughter

    9Boots  Bad soul ties.

  • SirLoinDeBeef

    darkandlovely Totally co-sign.

  • SirLoinDeBeef

    Miami2ibiza I am truly sorry.

  • SirLoinDeBeef

    Law Wanxi SirLoinDeBeef 
    Wife #1, when she was young (beginning MA level college) … I was a ‘beta,’ and didn’t even know it – I was raised to be a ‘good guy’ and didn’t break out of the mold until I’d had my ‘scorched earth’ divorce, lost my kids to deliberate alienartion and subsequent mental breakdowns.
    I think the breakpoint differentiated those born well before 1960 and those born after – why 1960? – the 1st announcement of a safe and effective oral contraceptive.
    Our current ‘Brave New World,’ including 2nd, 3rd, and 4th wave feminism would have been impossible without it.

  • SirLoinDeBeef

    Law Wanxi SirLoinDeBeef 
    Counter-culture technologies (as they used to call it) … ancient weaponry …adobe cabin building … boat-building (3 of them) … now hammock hanging ‘where there ain’t no trees’ … planning on getting a motorcycle with a sidecar (for Brenda55).

  • Geekette221B

    This is a great book. I almost recommended it myself. It demonstrates how the vast majority of sociopaths seem normal, not the crazy serial killer stereotype. Some are downright charming. There is always something that’s a little off though.
    According to the book, one out of every twenty five people is a sociopath. Basically, they have no conscience; no sense of guilt or remorse. Ever. The very definition of evil. If you ever encounter one, run away, fast and far.
    My favorite profile from this book was the one about the psychologist, Dr. Doreen Littlefield.

  • So MnM12

    Speak the truth and shame the debbil.
    Sociopathy is a deep seated psychological issue and its so good to be aware.
    As the psychological awareness info stated its important to get the facts before the effect takes root.
    The internet is rife with sociopaths and BW are looking for love.
    Its important BW are aware of all types of people out there.
    Its a hard pill to swallow but from my experience BW are the last to know about psychological problems in relationships but as usual the first to be affected.
    You live and learn.

  • Soul_Incites

    Christelyn  Law Wanxi  And I’ve met plenty of nerds who are far from dull. Now I need to meet more who are single!

  • Soul_Incites

    ChrystalJohnson Sameriah LovelyLulu  Your comment gave me chills! Brrrrrr! I have definitely come across narcissists, but I’m not certain that I’ve ever had prolonged contact with a bonafide sociopath. I’ve fortunately never dated one.

  • markhaaseth

    Soul_Incites ChrystalJohnsonSameriahLovelyLulu
    You probably wouldn’t. They are amazingly skilled at NOT showing what they are.

  • ChrystalJohnson

    Soul_Incites ChrystalJohnsonSameriahLovelyLulu Believe me Soul_Incites, thats the tip of the iceberg… They are really what you would call a “true” anomaly, something “other worldly” is about as close to them as i can get… I would not wish a sociopath on my enemy… It took some time for me settling my soul, getting myself back to normal again but i’m here, about as normal as i can be with growth and change… One of the things i realized is how i looked at the world before him and now, very different… I went through a faze where i didn’t like that my, not “rose colored glasses,” but “tinted contacts” i would say, were taken off… Its crazy, the stages you go through to acceptance of what happened… It’s definitely like a kaleidoscope you go through… There comes a point where reality sets in and things become clear and the world, all of the ugly that you didn’t see becomes very clear, what you once missed in site, you don’t anymore…It can be very overwhelming to the point of driving some people crazy and you literally have to “choose” in what concept you’ll see the world after the experience… Its documented that many have committed suicide after dealing with a sociopath, i understand where that may come from now… As Sameriah stated, they gravitate towards people that have a sense of innocence about them, people that have been sheltered, i really don’t know how to explain that better… I’ve done a multitude of research on them since my experience, i’ve read and watched everything.. I think a LOT of things are missed with sociopaths too.. Its said they look for easy, weak marks, thats actually not true… A sociopath “needs” a certain type of target, its usually a person thats well pulled together, financially, mentally and emotionally stable with a strong moral foundation, the things they are not, they need this type of person to survive, they need this type of person to hide behind from the rest of the world, they are complete smoke and mirrors… The better you look in all aspects, the better their shield or cover, the easier they get away with what they do because nobody would believe you, who’s so together, would be with a sociopath, you’re the perfect cover to making him / her look stable… Believe me, i could go on for days on this subject… You actually probably “would” know if you met one, they do hide what they are but they always, always slip up and they do it early on… You’ll catch all of the signs.. Its not so much that they have great skill in hiding, you wouldn’t date someone you didn’t like and when we like someone, we give them these little passes that we wouldn’t otherwise do, (which they count on, they size you up for it, they already know you will) but after a while you realize those little ones have allowed them to get away with huge things behind your back, things that have gotten some people killed… I go back to that because i want to stress how serious they are, they have no bottom, they don’t care, they will eliminate you… The best advice i could give is always trust your instinct and ACT on it.. Don’t acknowledge it and then dismiss it for any reason, its always right… I call it my god instinct and its always right…

  • NYMan

    Geekette221B
    “Basically,
    they have no conscience; no sense of guilt or remorse. Ever. The very
    definition of evil. If you ever encounter one, run away, fast and far.”
    I concur. A person who does evil and has no conscience
    is unredeemable and dangerous. If you get involved with someone like that, he or
    she can use you, ruin your life and move on to the next victim without a second
    thought.

  • Geekette221B

    You’re absolutely right, NYMan. I’ve seen it happen. If you ever happen to be targeted by a sociopath, your only real option is to keep your distance away from that individual.