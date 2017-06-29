The Four Letter Word that Makes Your Online Profile Irresistible

I get countless letters from young women who claim to have terrible luck when it comes to online dating. What’s puzzling is, upon review of their online profiles, I see that they’re attractive women, and accomplished in their own right. But there’s one thing that missing from all of them. A certain “zest” a certain playfulness and “come catch me” vibe.

Using myself as an example of the “regular non-exotic looking black woman,” do you think this profile picture, which highlights my face, my style, and my body, would get a second look? Do you think the potential suitor would look at me and wonder, “what’s her story?” Every woman has a “story.” Make the men online wonder what yours is.

Remember, you’re competing with tens of thousands of women of all races in your geographical area. There are so man (too many sometimes) choices that one glance then a swipe can make or break it.

Some of you also need to consider your location. You live in the middle of nowhere and then wonder why no one you like hits you up. Expanding your geographical dating radius is essential in these situations. You’re going to have to bite the bullet and be willing to jump in your car and meet halfway. Plus, you’d be surprised how far a man will travel once he’s got his sights set on you. But you guy needs to see that you exist!

