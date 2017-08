Who knew Gabrielle Union is 44! She graces the covers of Health magazine looking Grandmama’s chocolate cake.

So what’s her secret to her amazing body and skin? According to the feature, it’s her one gallon a day water consumption.

Off to fill up an empty milk carton…

