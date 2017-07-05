Getting Fat? Sometimes, Black Women are Obese Because of Hormones.

It’s no secret that that most black women are obese because many don’t eat healthy and don’t move enough. Even a recent study stated the obvious. But sometimes, that scale may be tipping because of a hormonal issue. That’s why it’s so important to get a FULL blood workup and stay persistent about getting answers.

One black woman shared her story on her journey for fit, to fat, to fit again after she stayed dedicated to finding the answers to her health mystery. Meet Connie.

It really was a matter of quality of life for me. I’ve always been active and always been fit. Then gradually my health started to fade and I started to have a lot of pain. The pain was with my cycle. Of course I did the usual. Birth control pills and all. But noting helped. Then a year later at the age of 27 I was told I had pcos. I gained 71lbs that year. I gained weight so fast that friends and family walked right by me. People judged me. It was such a dramatic change in my life. And I couldn’t control it.