Getting Fat? Sometimes, Black Women are Obese Because of Hormones.

It’s no secret that that most black women are obese because many don’t eat healthy and don’t move enough. Even a recent study stated the obvious. But sometimes, that scale may be tipping because of a hormonal issue. That’s why it’s so important to get a FULL blood workup and stay persistent about getting answers.

One black woman shared her story on her journey for fit, to fat, to fit again after she stayed dedicated to finding the answers to her health mystery. Meet Connie.

It really was a matter of quality of life for me. I’ve always been active and always been fit. Then gradually my health started to fade and I started to have a lot of pain. The pain was with my cycle.
Of course I did the usual. Birth control pills and all. But noting helped. Then a year later at the age of 27 I was told I had pcos. I gained 71lbs that year. I gained weight so fast that friends and family walked right by me. People judged me. It was such a dramatic change in my life. And I couldn’t control it.
Finally I knew something as wrong. I started documenting what I was eating. I was going to the gym. But nothing helped. I went to doctor after doctor for about two years. And nothing. My period pain was also getting very aggressive as well.
So finally I made the choice is take an advanced hiv test. Someone told me that was the only ways to see all levels in the body, and I did it. It showed everything that the doctors missed or ignored or didn’t look for. My DHEA levels were extremely elevated. My LH levels were through the rough roof. My testosterone was that of a middle-aged man.
All the while they said I was fine. And told me over and over nothing was wrong with me. Bullshit.
Also my insulin levels were very high. And also they say that I had high levels of infection. That led me to get exploratory surgery where I also was diagnosed with endometriosis of sciatica nerve.

