Here’s What Happened when I Asked a Big YouTubers About Swirling #AMBW

I recently met a super cute, tall, and uber intelligent Chinese guy at a Vidcon afterparty at the YouTube Space in Los Angeles. Little did I know it was Alan Pan, host of “Sufficiently Advanced,” the cute Asian version of Myth Busters. After a few drinks, I asked him and his buddy, Nani, about interracial relationships between Asian men and black women, and his response was hilarious.

I loved what Nani had to say about loving people who love her. Alan is of the belief that Asian men and black women should go ahead and get together already.

