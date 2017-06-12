Insta Couples We’re Loving this Week, Loving Day Edition!!

June 12, 2014 we got married in presence of God, a judge and some witnesses. Little did I know that it was the same day 47 years earlier that interracial marriages were legalized by the Supreme Court in the Loving case. Happy Anniversary to us and all other interracial couples in the world! God who created us loves us all the same regardless of color, status, ethnicity and all. It’s been God all the way and will be Him always!!! I love you babe. My sweet sugar baby 😍😘❤️❤️😇🙏🏾 #LovingDay

A post shared by Maryam Shumate (@maryamshumate) on Jun 12, 2017 at 7:05am PDT