Insta Couples We’re Loving this Week, Loving Day Edition!!

June 12, 2014 we got married in presence of God, a judge and some witnesses. Little did I know that it was the same day 47 years earlier that interracial marriages were legalized by the Supreme Court in the Loving case. Happy Anniversary to us and all other interracial couples in the world! God who created us loves us all the same regardless of color, status, ethnicity and all. It’s been God all the way and will be Him always!!! I love you babe. My sweet sugar baby 😍😘❤️❤️😇🙏🏾 #LovingDay
In 2017 it’s hard to imagine our family being seen as anything but normal. But less than 50 years ago, our marriage would have been illegal in 16 states. Not just frowned upon, not just shunned… ILLEGAL. Today we celebrate the day all that changed. Happy Loving Day! Of course I blogged about it too link in bio to more about how we celebrate as a family 🙂 #lovingday #interracialmarriage #cherish365
It’s so easy to feel outraged by the state of the world; to watch the news each night and feel helpless as the progress we’ve fought for is threatened. But we will not go backwards, we have way too much to lose. To me #LovingDay is a reminder to be thankful for those who fought before us and that it is our duty to resist oppression and stand up and fight for LOVE for those who will come after us. #loveisloveislove #teamswirl
HAPPY LOVING DAY!!!! Loving Day is an annual celebration (June 12), the anniversary of the 1967 United States Supreme Court decision Loving v. Virginia which struck down all anti-miscegenation laws remaining in sixteen U.S. states. Thank you Richard and Mildred! When we were in DC we had to snap a pic infront of SCOTUS #bwwm #interracialcouple #love #loving #lovingday #swirl #loveandswirl #swirlnation
“In August, I will be 50. And 50 years ago today (not quite my lifetime, but close) the #SupremeCourt issued its ruling in #LovingvVirginia, which held that laws forbidding #interracial marriage were unconstitutional. So this is to say thanks to #MildredandRichardLoving who fought the good fight and made it possible for #interracialcouples everywhere to marry and to be able to pay the marriagepenalty tax.” –#Multiracial Media xo-founder @alexbarnettcomic #LovingDay #LovingDay2017 #Loving #ThankstoLoving #love #onelove #lovewins #interraciallove #interracialmarriage #multiracialfamily #multiracialfamilies #mixedrace #biracial
