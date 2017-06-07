Could Interracial Love End Racism?

Georgetown law professor, Sheryl Cashin thinks that interracial love is the cure for racism and white supremacy.

I know; some of you are rolling your eyes.

But think about it for a second. When Uncle Greg, cousin Suzie, Grandma Betty and Jennifer from down the street are matched with people from another race and/or culture, and those loved ones get invited to the Fourth of July barbecue and every has a great time and you realize that Kiesha-Lamont-Su Lin-Donny Chu-Maria-Mario-Sanjit-Harnisha is really cool, you’re going to be less likely to think, “those people.” And when they start having little babies toddling around in diaper bottoms and oozing with cuteness, and reach up their fat little arms for white grandpa, hearts (and racial barriers) tend to melt.

Cashin explains that interracial mingling increases empathy for other races and cultures, and people involved in such unions–or know friends and family who are–are willing identify privileges they enjoy that their minority loved ones may not. “They are not dismantling white supremacy so much as chipping away at it,” she says.

Y-peepo get something out of it too: “This transition from blindness to sight, from anxiety to familiarity, is a process of acquiring “cultural dexterity.” Love can make people do uncomfortable things, like meeting a black lover’s family and being the only white person in the room. Culturally dexterous people have an enhanced capacity for intimate connections with people outside their own tribe, for recognizing and accepting difference rather than pretending to be colorblind.”

“Intimate contact reduces prejudice.”

But some might bring up a valid point that interracial merges that happened back during state-sanctioned slavery didn’t do much to elicit empathy from the men (and a few women) who dabbled in consensual sex with slaves, so why now? You know, besides that whole pesky human ownership thing.

Hopefully Cashin will address these issues in her upcoming book, Loving: Interracial Intimacy in America and the Threat to White Supremacy.

Follow Christelyn on Instagram and Twitter, and subscribe to our You Tube channel. And if you want to be a little more serious about this online dating thing, InterracialDatingCentral is the official dating site for this blog.