So…Being in an Interracial Relationship Means Black Women No Longer Exist for You? 🤔

Sometimes I just can’t with folks. One of my fans posted this story on my Facebook wall:

John Ridley’s upcoming Showtime series, Guerrilla, starring Idris Elba, Freida Pinto and Babou Ceesay, is supposed to be about black women during Britain’s black power movement who attempt to free a political prisoner. But at the center of the story is a character played by Pinto, a woman who is not black.

During a recent Q&A and screening of the series in London, Ridley and the cast didn’t exactly explain themselves very well when it came to the erasure of black women, according to Shadow and Act.

“My parents were a part of that movement,” one audience member said. “I want to understand why you decided [to make] an Asian woman the main protagonist.

“I understand the contribution of Asians to this, but having an Asian protagonist making all the big decisions. Does that get explained in subsequent episodes? We can’t ignore that,” she continued.

The story goes on…

“I’m not sure you quite answered the question. Why are there no black women at the forefront of the struggle? That doesn’t necessarily accurately reflect what happened in the ’70s in the U.K.,” she stated.

“Wow, really? You know this because you read about it?” Ceesay asked.

 “No, we know this because our parents were a part of it,” she responded.

And even if the audience member had read about it, it’s not as if it’s not easy to figure out who was involved in the movement—because of the internet and books.

“I said previously, I think the characters in this story are complicated across the board, so the concept that any one person is somehow better, or more elevated, or more appropriate than any other individual, I’m sorry, I don’t accept that,” Ridley said while on the verge of crying.

“I don’t want to make this overly personal, but part of why I chose to have a mixed-race couple at the center of this is that I’m in a mixed-race relationship,” he continued. “The things that are being said here, and how we are often received, is very equivalent to what’s going on right now. My wife is a fighter, my wife is an activist, and yet, because our races are different, there are a lot of things we have to still put up with.”

On the verge of crying? REALLY? FOH…

There’s a myth/rumor/theory that many men in the Civil Rights Movement were motivated by a singular desire…to date and marry out. Cool beans, but just call it for what it is, okay?

  • PJDean
    • DWB

      LOL!!!!!!

    • Cloe H.

      This……lol. It should be a plaque that gets handed out at the BET Awards.

  • Erica Reid

    Yet another black man feeding into the erasure of black women and then conjuring up crocodile tears when called out on it. Meanwhile these “good black men” that folks want to hang on to aren’t saying anything and I bet he is still expecting black women to see his film. Not this black woman.

    • simplylois

      His crying because he sees potential money flying out the window.

      • Hybiscus

        Too funny, that!

    • Babbling Bee

      Crying shuts down the conversation and makes the other person look like an asshole. Classic move. Instead of crying he should have just acknowledged it and move on. This is very tone deaf, in regard of History and the current times we live in.

    • Sandra

      Thank you – a bunch of fake tears trying to shut down the lady’s very pertinent question.

  • Neb16

    I’m preaching to the choir when I say that it’s our job to stop giving our hard-earned money to men who want to erase us from existence.

    I’m an artist (illustrator) and I write science fiction as a hobby. Without giving too much away, the main character looks like Jesse Williams and Commander Shepard (Mass Effect) had a baby. His mom is black, dad is white (Dutch and Irish). The story isn’t even finished yet, and already I get complaints about him not being “black enough” and why aren’t there enough black men in my story. These are the same people who are okay with black women being used, abused, degraded and erased in the media. When the shoe is on the other foot, here comes the Bitter Black Boi Brigade and its groupies.

    Besides not throwing hard money into the fire, I think that we should support more black women artist, writers, directors etc. I would go as far as to say support artist/directors/musicians who support black femininity. One of my favorite contemporary artists is Tim Okamura whose subject matter is primarily black American women. I also like the work of graffiti artist Royal Dog who paints black women in Hanboks.

  • Tootie

    Sad considering that black women started black lives matter and are pretty much the face of that movement. This could’ve been a way to give some historic context to black women’s leadership in so many of these social movements.

    • PootieTangsGhost

      Its his show though? He doesn’t have to put a black women in it.

      • Tootie

        True! And when I produce a show about black lives matter, the protagonist/hero will look like my white husband. I’m sure these black dudes won’t mind because I’m in an interracial marriage.

        • Sandra

          Thank you. And since there are lots of interracial combinations, why not cast an Indian man in the Idris Elba role? It’s always the role of the black woman that is expendable. From now on I’m calling my white and other non-black boyfriends my “Black Kings”.

      • simplylois

        I do not have to pay to see it, even.

      • Sandra

        And it’s my money, my cable tv and my time, and I don’t have to spend any of them on it. Quid pro quo.

      • Neb16

        Why would we want to waste our time and money on something we don’t see ourselves in? It’s stupid. Let his wife Mei Ling and her people support him.

    • Neb16

      As black women, we cape so much for everyone else so much that other people expect us to jump in and speak out for them, especially black men and white women. I mean, loyalty is an amazing trait to have if it isn’t misplaced. The fact that black women are the face of the BLM movement paints a huge target on our backs.

      A while ago I was telling a friend of mine who isn’t black that I refuse to do any subject that has to do with race, because as a black creative, people expect that from me. I don’t want my name to be attached to anything that I feel would be detrimental to my reputation as an illustrator.

  • GingerBrown

    Black women use to cheer the successes of black men until many of us realized that those black men when put in any position of influence, often use their power only to insult, devalue or erase black women and uplift other races of women, yet those and other black men, in the long run, expect black women who they have severely wronged to still support them. John Ridley is just another example of that. Now we can’t stop his series but we as black women can sure as hell boycott it and come out against the tv series “Guerrilla” for it’s falsity about black women not being deep in the movement.

  • az

    He could’ve made a whole ‘nother movie about interracial relationships. And I don’t think we should discount Idris Elba’s role. We gave Zoe Saldana hell to pay for accepting the role of Nina Simone. Didn’t Kendall Jenner bear just as much responsibility for the Pepsi commercial as Pepsi? Idris and this Asian woman (Freida Pinto?) should also bear some wrath. Its time out for accepting the ‘I’m just doing what I was told’ excuse. He probably hired her because if she gets paid, those coins come right back to him.

    ‘There’s a myth/rumor/theory that many men in the Civil Rights Movement were motivated by a singular desire…to date and marry out. ‘ That would make sense as that’s the only they’ve done successfully since then.

  • Trinigirl1

    My rant on this:
    These men we speak of, Ridley is just the latest, have been doing exactly this since before Reconstruction, nothing new at all. We just hear about it more frequently because it is now ‘freely’ flaunted in BW’s faces. Today, what is different is, some BW have noticed and aren’t willing to invest in their own erasure, which is what BW do when they put a penny of their very hard earned and won money into films, books or any type of business by these types of men. The private and often now public position of these BM has ALWAYS BEEN they don’t owe BW shit. Someone like me kinda throws her hands up as to why BW feel they owe these men anything in return? The sooner that the majority of BW get a clue as has been said here, time and again and seriously DIVEST of these types of men, the sooner these things happen, better communities for BW to live in, better options for mates, reductions in violent physical abuse directed at BW, greater wealth and mental health, opportunities to explore the world and truly see all that it has to offer for the BW who is willing to divest herself totally from ‘the community’ the ‘men’ and the ‘folks’ in it. Let go of the emotional ties to ‘your men’ mindsets. It will free BW in more ways than one. I’ll go a step farther and say they were never worthy of the support they have received from legions of BW and continue to be exactly what most of the world sees them as, useful for only one thing. It’s been over 400 hundred years since the first slave ships departed Africa for the Americas, BM have freed themselves wholly from BW, the question is, when will BW do the same? I guess until that moment, BW will remain much like slaves shackled to people who use you and abuse at will.

    • lunanoire

      Right, and the divesting can start early: not sharing your homework for a boy to copy, not editing his work w/o reciprocity, not supporting his projects, not lending him $ he uses to treat “another” woman, not automatically taking his side in a dispute, not marching in the streets, and not coddling him.

  • simplylois

    No, he did not answer the question because he knew he was caught in a lie. Stop trying to change bw’s history.

  • Em Hotep Jones

    I wasn’t going to watch this garbage before, but now I will since I know it upsets all you negro bed wenches so much. I will also tell all my friends and colleagues to watch LOL #swirlnation

    • simplylois

      You got a friend who will listen to you? WOW. Well, that is two people.

      • Trinigirl1

        The last troll that came in a couple of weeks ago, I left a comment that more than suggested a ‘prison dating relationship’ for him. It was so incendiary the mod wouldn’t post it. Don’t hate the collective but this is why I completely understand when some BW shut down and don’t care if folks like these get beat, shot in the back or strung up by cops or the KKK. Please someone tell me again why BW should be losing sleep when shit happens to these cretins. BW need to stop checking for the world’s laughing stock of men, they have never and can never do anything without BW’s loyalty let’s see them try. Those Asian, Latina and White chicks won’t be sticking around for the BS, they usually don’t and that is certainly backed up by BM’s divorce rates from those women.

        • Em Hotep Jones

          For a site all about swirling, you ladies sure get a bee in your bonnet when black men swirl #swirlnation

          • Trinigirl1

            ‘Bee in the bonnet’ nope, not so much. By all means date and marry who you please- just quit the lying BS. Quit throwing BW under the bus to justify your cowardice. After all didn’t every one of you claim descent from an African king? Then act like what you’ll claim to be. This man Ridley knows full damn well who mobilized the Black Panther Movement. Maybe there’s real fear, some utter terror in saying their names, here, I’ll help you say them: Angela Davis, Kathleen Cleaver, Fredericka Newton, Charlotte O’Neal, Elaine Brown, Rosemari Mealy, Assata Shakur and many more black & brown women with Afro’s not an Asian, Latina or Becky in the bunch. These are the women at the forefront of the movement. So, whoever you are, it is beyond disingenuous for a man who calls himself black, informed and a film maker to put misinformation out there an call it ‘art’ He participates as many BM do in eliminating the role BW have played and continue to play in sustaining the ‘black American collective. And hear this not matter what you SOB’s say or do you can never, ever run from the fact that you passed through a black vagina to get here-not a white one, a Latina one or an Asian one, a black one. No running from that reality! Women here embrace their ‘blackness’ don’t get it twisted. We see the crap, as it stands it is still BM who marry out more than BW so what are you doing slinking into this site? Since you surely can’t be checking for an IRR BW, I think you just a ‘negro’ with some time on his hands. Since I got some time on my hands this afternoon, let’s dance.

    • simplylois

    • Nia_

      Wow, you’re sure getting back at us good!

    • Bierbasstard

      Keep spreading the word to your other mud and straw brick makers.

  • simplylois

    • Tootie

      LOL Yes! Steven Colbert pointed that out on his show. This is so incredibly tone deaf!! Interesting how they didn’t get the black woman or “Muslim” woman to hand the cop the Pepsi because if THEY went up to the cop…hmmmm…!! LOL In the words of MLK’s daughter, “if only daddy handed the cops a Pepsi…”

  • Trinigirl1

  • Babbling Bee

    These are the people Jada Pinkett Smith was trying to defend and this is how she is rewarded: Black power struggle without the black woman.
    What is the point of shaming hollywood for not making space for black actors/actresses when black directors themselves don’t make the first move to do that? Not saying that it needs to be systematic but this example is an illustration of money above leadership. We are not at the point where we are all interchangeable. Martin Luther King can’t be played by Tom Hanks (no matter how good of an actor he is).

  • Real_Truth23

    This TV show is getting bad reviews. I just saw the trailer and everybody in the comment section, black & white, have given it a thumbs down and have said they will not watch it. Hahahahah…..finally. These black Hollywood men sellouts, are getting their wake up call. You can’t continue to live forever on the abuse of others. Take that!

  • PaoloP

    A story about the Black Civil Rights movements without any black women in crucial roles….WTF???

    That would be like a story about the (European) Renaissance without any Italians in it….totally inaccurate!

    • ladyofmagic1974

      Totally agree with you PaoloP!

  • Dark Maiden

    Boy bye!!!Simone 56 made a video about this and mentioned how Ceesay had the unmitigated gall to say black women didn’t play an important role in the British black power movement. I thought, “Cool. We won’t play a role in marching and protesting for you either.” Frieda Pinto’s character in the trailer said she would die for the black man. I say let the non-black women do so. It’s what these guys want anyway. Give them what they want. Let Becky, Mei Ling , Maria, and Nadia do all the caping and fighting. Let them support the black men’s platforms. We’ve got bigger fish to fry ladies.

  • ladyofmagic1974

    And these HOTEPS wonder why some of these Pro Black Films (like Birth of a Nation) bomb at the box office. It’s because of BM actors/directors/athletics who want BW support for their projects but in the same breath degrade us and mock us and promote non BW and/or (in the case of Tyress) BW who looks biracial/non black as their ideal woman. I’m more like this that they can live on the streets as far as I’m concern because BW for years (pre and post civil rights movement) have suffered and sacrifice for BM only to have these jerks to either mistreat us in various ways and/or leave BW for non BW and/or biracial women as soon as they have a few extra coins in their pockets!

    • Trinigirl1

      I could be on here a solid two weeks with all the examples of their ingratitude. Remember what Eartha Kitt shared about Harry Belafonte? She couldn’t do sh*t for him, so he used that woman and moved on to a WW with whom he had children and has happily shared his wealth and prestige. BW need to get a clue and what’s more be clear that they are not ‘long suffering’ for these morons. I always come back to show me what as a collective THESE men have built? Yep, nothing, so why BW think these men will build something with them is completely lost on me. BM want BW gone, period end of story and no that’s not ‘to strong’ an observation.

    • smartacus

      It’s because of BM actors/directors/athletics who want BW support for
      their projects but in the same breath degrade us and mock us and promote
      non BW and/or (in the case of Tyress) BW who looks biracial/non black
      as their ideal woman.

      You can count former NBA player Gilbert Arenas in that group. He recently posted this on social media:

      “Not to be funny, but can you name a beautiful black woman on the outside … not brown skinned … but Tyrese black. …When you have African features black then u have number#1 lupita n’yongo and she’s cute when the lights are off. Second you have (Ajuma Naseyana ) Sorry but ewwwww… so the black beautiful women you boost up is technically light skinned or brown skinned.”

      So there you have it. According to Arenas, dark-skinned women are officially “cute when the lights are off” or “ewwwww.”

      • The Yorkshireman.

        The fool is a former basketball player , that in itself says a lot. Just another self hating fool who couldn’t actually raise his game enough to be on the level of a dark skinned black lady. I’m guessing he shops at Walmart and not only for his groceries.

      • ladyofmagic1974

        This dude is a total jerk!

      • kaydenpat

        Wow. I’m hoping that’s not for real and is a parody or satire. That is beyond awful and he needs to be called out for that.

        His “apology” is a mess. This is why I’m glad I don’t waste time watching sports featuring Black men. I’ll stick to Serena Williams and Tennis, thank you very much.

        http://www.tmz.com/2017/04/14/gilbert-arenas-dark-black-women/

        • smartacus

          Does not seem to be a joke.

          What makes this worse is that the second woman he named has spoken out about how much she was taunted for being “too dark” in Kenya.

          http://www.sinuousmag.com/2013/11/ajuma-nasenyana-dark-skin-bleaching-kenya/

          Lupita Nyongo has also said similar things about struggling with self-image over her skin color.

          • kaydenpat

            That article is so sad and terrifying in the way it exposes what women will do to themselves when they lack self love.

            Arenas and his ilk can go to hell.

      • simplylois
  • The Yorkshireman.

    What a pathetic little bellend , not worth writing a long comment about.

  • kaydenpat

    I’m very sad to hear this. As someone born in England and who has English relatives, I’m shocked that a series about “black women during Britain’s black power movement” would completely erase the contributions of Afro Caribbean/African British women altogether and replace them with an Asian woman. (Many Asians don’t consider themselves to be Black so wth?!!).

    That is absolutely amazing. And how dare Ridley center his interracial relationship in a series about Britain in the first place. What the hell does his interracial marriage have to do with the subject matter of this series (which I won’t watch given what it has done with Black women)?

    • simplylois

      This movie reminds me of “Red Tails”. I just looked up some information about “Red Tails” and learned John Ridley co-wrote the script. This movie starred bm who are/were married to non-bw Terrence Howard, Cuba Gooding Jr., Nate Parker, and David Oyelowo (British native), and Ne-Yo (he said out loud he prefers non-bw). All I can say is WOW. The top three female credits went to non-bw. Two bw received lower tier credit. What? Ridley couldn’t figure out a way for bw to be more involved? Apparently, no one wrote home to Mama.
      I have no idea why Terrence Howard seems to have an issue with bw; because his Mother, Anita was a very pretty and talented lady, and so was her Mother. His parents raised six children together.
      Terrence has been married 4 or 5 times. What is his problem? He seems to be faking it; whatever it is.