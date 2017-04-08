Janet Jackson Splits from Billionaire Husband, Reports Say

Unfortunately for Janet Jackson, the third time is not a charm. TMZ is reporting that just months after giving birth to a son, the couple simply can’t get along.

From the site:

Janet Jackson and her super rich businessman husband have split just months after welcoming a baby together.

According to reports, Jackson and hubby Wissam Al Mana — who is worth almost a BILLION bucks — recently came to an agreement things weren’t working and decided to go their separate ways.

Al Mana is Janet’s third husband … she married James DeBarge in the 80s but split after a year and was with Rene Elizondo Jr. from 1991 to 2000.

Jackson married Al Mana in 2012 … they have one kid together, a son named Eissa who was born January 3.