Janet Jackson Splits from Billionaire Husband, Reports Say

25 Comments

Unfortunately for Janet Jackson, the third time is not a charm. TMZ is reporting that just months after giving birth to a son, the couple simply can’t get along.

From the site:

Janet Jackson and her super rich businessman husband have split just months after welcoming a baby together.

According to reports, Jackson and hubby Wissam Al Mana — who is worth almost a BILLION bucks — recently came to an agreement things weren’t working and decided to go their separate ways.

Al Mana is Janet’s third husband … she married James DeBarge in the 80s but split after a year and was with Rene Elizondo Jr. from 1991 to 2000.

Jackson married Al Mana in 2012 … they have one kid together, a son named Eissa who was born January 3.

Sad news.

  • simplylois

    No! You know many are going to love this. I hope it’s just fake news.

  • Susie White

    i’m not surprised. something about these two seemed incompatible (can’t put my finger on it) & she looked unhappy/ uncomfortable in pictures taken after their union. Maybe converting to Islam was hard for her? Or maybe the age difference between them (almost a decade) didn’t work. Whatever it is, my heart goes out to the 3 month old baby that has to deal with divorce at such a tender age!

  • PhillyGirl

    Sad news indeed! Prepare for the HATE to start.

    • Tina

      I am sure Janet was already prepared. I wish her well.

  • Wendy

    I think Janet just wanted a baby out of the marriage like Mariah Carey just wanted to have a child from Nick.

    • Hybiscus

      With tongue in cheek, I say some credit should be given to a man who can fertilise (by any means) the eggs of any 50y.o. woman. Janet at least made a point about fertility.

  • simplylois

    One online guy wrote…Michael Byrd · Auburn University
    Women whatever color you are, when looking for a male to father a child or settle down with, always go white. White men don’t walk around with a chip on their shoulders. They’re not indoctrinated with weird male dominated religious or political beliefs and are by far and away the most educated among the races. Most Muslims believe women are to be treated as inferior and as property not equally. Black men (not all) but many will father many children from many women. Hispanic men will cheat on their wives frequently. Asian men for the most part just want to wed Asian women. Indian (red dot) will also father many children. Your best bet is white if you can.

    • Tootie

      While I agree that white guys are a great option, I disagree w why!

    • Neb16

      I think that Michael Byrd means well by what he says, but I think that he is generalizing about non-black men of color.Personally, I had terrible experiences with white men when it comes to dating, but wonderful experiences with Hispanic men and other men. They were more upfront with me, they were protective of me and they were very genuine, passionate and affectionate. I would not cut white men out of my dating pool, even though I prefer European white guys. I think it’s the best interest of black women if we give all quality men a chance, even if he isn’t white.

      With that said, I give white men credit for being more individualist, and more accepting of all types of black women than other men.

    • Tootie

      “They’re not indoctrinated with weird male dominated religious or political beliefs”. I think this is relative! LOL Personally, I think there are MILLIONS of white guys who are indoctrinated with weird male dominated religious or political beliefs!

      • Neb16

        “LOL Personally, I think there are MILLIONS of white guys who are
        indoctrinated with weird male dominated religious or political beliefs!”

        Yeah. Like those in that polygamous Mormon religion (FLDS).

      • Bierbasstard

        Mormons, Xian scientists, JW’s, Scientologists, and those are just the larger ones.

    • Neil Marsden

      I personally think this Byrd fella is talking out his backside a tad , you simply cannot label all white men this , all black men that , all hispanic , all asian. Its all stereotyping and getting away from treating everyone as an individual. Someone may have a bad experience with a white fella but someone else may very well have a cracking time , it all comes down to individuals and the life experiences we have. Stereotyping is just bollocks , always has been always like be.

      • Pesha

        Exactly

    • PaoloP

      I’m with Neil….bollocks. The absolutely worst point this Byrd fellow should be making to black women is that white men are ‘better’, because that leads to false expectations.
      What he should be saying is that with there being so many more of them (in the US anyway), opening dating options to include them (and/or other races of men) will provide a much larger population to chose from and thus a higher chance to find a mate who is compatible.

  • Indianagirl

    I’m mad as hell because despite black men having a 62%+ divorce rate with black women and a 75% divorce rate with white women and Latinas and a 90%+ divorce rate with Asian women… A single BW (janet Jackson ) getting divorced from her non black male spouse will be used against all BW dating out.

    I’m not happy about this. Just more lies. More confusion. More fear mongering.

    These people are sick. Smdh

    • Oaktown Paul

      Anyone who uses this divorce to throw shade at women of color is missing the more significant statistic…..
      The Divorce rate of Millionaire/Billionaire Men after they finish their trophy hunt for a beautiful model / Pop Diva.

  • gardenlover

    This is a very sad thing to hear. I wish them both wellness and reconciliation.

  • Neb16

    I was a little sad about this. However, I’m not surprised. Celebrity marriages can stand the test of time, but most of them have really high divorce rates. Janet Jackson’s age compared to Wissam’s, her status as a celebrity and her different set of beliefs are strikes against her. Not to mention that most Middle Eastern men are very traditional and they prefer their women in the background. I don’t want this to be used against black women when they are seeking out other men. We don’t know why they are splitting. It could be postpartum issues, or anything and the Bitter Black Boy Brigade would try to make an example out of her to deter black women from seeking love and companionship.

  • Hybiscus

    Sad for her, going through a breakup again and so publicly. It did look tenuous given both their backgrounds, not so much the wide (10+ years) age gap. Some things are often more of a deal breaker than others.
    My other concern is that Wissam’s culture rarely like their sons to be raised away from the father, some children have been abducted to the home country.

  • lisa586

    Lots of people aren’t honest about the strain children can place on a marriage… not all marriages were built for that dynamic. Childless couples do report higher marital satisfaction on average, and people with endless resources do not have to put up with marriages being under strain. I know that for me personally, I probably could not endure a marriage with a kid in it. I’d probably end up leaving the father and asking him to take primary custody. And that’s one big reason I stay childfree.

    • Neb16

      This. I thought I was the only person who feels this way. I also decided to stay childfree as well. People underestimate the financial and emotional toll of having children. The saddest part is that women get judged for not wanting to have kids.

      I could only date men who don’t want kids and don’t have any. On my dating profile, I’m putting “I don’t date men with kids or men who want them”.

  • az

    I could spank the both of them. I was really routing for them. Some ppl aint got enough sense no matter who they date/marry.

  • Phyllis Pierce

    I am a little bummed about this. I wondered how the cultures and the age difference would be. But look at Tina Turner and her husband. She’s at 15 years older than him and he’s German. So, go, figure.

    • Tina

      Tina Turners huband is German not Muslim that is the big difference. Muslims and Christians are way to different in religions