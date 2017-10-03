At Last! A Travel Retreat Just for Interracial Couples!! 😍

How many years have we talked about, wished, dreamed, and desired a travel event tailored to folks in interracial relationships? I ecstatic to announce that there’s one set for 2018! Ladies and gentlemen, I present to you the Cape Town Reconnect Retreat, organized by our new ad partner, LovingDayRetreats.com.

Cape Town, South Africa

I’m very particular about who is allowed to advertise on this platform. We turned down most people who reach out to us. But LovingDayRetreats.com is run by this gorgeous interracial couple…soon to be married in November!!

Details of the trip:

Re-connect with your loved one and join our retreat group as we partake in the rich history and diverse culture of South Africa. Enjoy a breathtaking view of the Cape from the Table Mountain Aerial Cable-way. Tour the enchanting peninsula and take a helicopter ride with the group and view the spectacular aerial views of the outer islands and land terrain. Wine lovers will enjoy partaking in our scheduled group wine tasting event. This tour also includes a two day safari at a popular game reserve where the big 5 (Elephants, Lions, Leopards, Cape Buffalo and Rhinoceros) call home. This spectacular bucket list destination boasts of rave reviews and unforgettable memories. Disconnect from your hectic routine, and re-connect with your love on this magical retreat.

Each Day of this spectacular trip will entail a personal activity that you and your love can privately partake in together (see itinerary for details). Love is the key in our retreats. Designed to bring couples together in effort to focus on each other, encourage each other and enjoy your relaxing down time. Rekindle your dreams, rekindle your love… Re-connect!

What’s included