As the Left Worries About Dreamers, Trump May Nix Harriett Tubman $20 Bill

Meanwhile as the Huffington Post frets about the Dreamer program, which allows children of illegal immigrants to remain in the United States, the Treasury Department is quietly attempting to reverse putting Harriet Tubman on the $20 bill.

According to the New York Times:

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration signaled on Thursday that the black abolitionist Harriet Tubman may not replace President Andrew Jackson on the $20 bill after all. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin declined to endorse the plan for a 2020 redesign of the $20 bill that was announced by the Obama administration last year. “People have been on the bills for a long period of time,” Mr. Mnuchin told CNBC. “This is something we’ll consider. Right now we’ve got a lot more important issues to focus on.” President Trump, who has described himself as a “big fan” of the populist rabble-rousing president from Tennessee, made clear as a candidate that he didn’t like the proposal to replace Jackson.

Guess Trump et al want to keep all the Confederate flags, money and minorities right in their place.

‘Murica.

MAGA.

