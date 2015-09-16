Beyond Black & White

Lenon Honor Puts the So-Called “Black Conscious Community” to Absolute Shame!!

I’m on a mission to get Lenon Honor as popular on You Tube as these beastly, self-hating abusers posing as “Black conscious community (BCC)” aka ‘hotep negroes.’

So who is Lenon Honor? He’s a married father of five kids, who promotes the uplifting of the black community in a way that isn’t dehumanizing of either black men or black women, yet holds both accountable and tells the damn truth. I’m actually blown away to find a REAL black man on You Tube so cogently and succinctly express what the hell is wrong with the ‘hoteps’ and in this video, he explains why he can’t attach himself to the BCC despite having the common goal to see black people progress. Here are his criticisms:

Many BCC leaders are

Baby mama makers

Lots of talk, no action; mired in the past

Disrespect black women

Don’t promote healthy families

Have a sexist ideology

Have a poverty mentality; gheto-centric consumer mentality

Have a ‘fake love’ for black women (running through women, lying, scheming, creating babies) “What kind of example does that set for my son if I have 8 babies by six different women?”

Too much infighting and drama “beefing”

Pimp/hustle mentality

Of the three “pro-black” or “I’m trying to help the community” clowns on YouTube, every single one of them express these qualities. I won’t name names, but you all probably know too.

You absolutely HAVE to watch and share this video. YOU. HAVE. TO. It’s time that we continually expose groups that disrespect and dehumanize black women, who believe that terrorizing and abusing us is the best way to “keep us in line,” men who desire harems of women for their own sexual gratification. We have to acknowledge and give attention to the men who do not do this, and promote them, because they are own allies, and they are on OUR side.

It’s time to be strategic, and STOP allowing everything to just “happen” to us. No yelling and screaming and calling names, ladies. Quiet and deliberate action that gets results.

This is a GOOD man. Much respect and honor, Mr. Honor. Be sure to subscribe to his channel.

  • AmerikanFlicka

    I haves watching a few of his videos and it is refreshing to see a black man that gets it. Black men would be far better off by taking this man’s eloquent and sound advice instead of repeating the same behaviors and wondering why there is no progres.
    In his video in NWA and he mentioned how he, like you, was getting death threats for wanting to make a documentary on how hip hop has been damaging to black people. It’s a shame that whenever a black person calls out other black people on their behavior they get death threats. Or in the case of Malcolm X, one of the only black leaders that was ever a family man, murdered for calling out Elijah Mohammad’s BS.

  • zipporah

    I’m so GLAD YOU MENTIONED HIM!!
    Since he was the First that brought up STRAIGHT OUTTA COMPTON and how bad it is for black families

  • zipporah

    I think he grew up with out a father
    And wants to do right by his kids

  • Brenda55

    So it should not come as a surprise that the black women who frequent this site are moving on.  We are out.

  • KennaYG

    And have already move on and wasn’t about that life from the beginning.

  • _LuluDeb

    Brenda55 wow, why?

  • Brenda55

    KennaYG

    “Endless Night of Permanent Underclass Status For African-Americans”

    What Lenon Honor is outlining the blueprint of how the African American Community got here.

  • Brenda55

    _LuluDeb Brenda55
    Why what?

  • marie_christine2

    Okay, I think I have an intellectual crush. U0001f60d

  • LadyEWO

    I used to follow him a while back. His wife put out a nice egan cookbook. She makes and sells beautiful jewelry as well. Beautiful family and a very well spoken man.. Mr Honor is indeed an honorable man.

  • rexy012

    Lenon Honor is very positive, honest , and direct and I have enjoyed watching his videos for quite some time. He has some excellent videos about NWA that explain in a very detailed way  how damaging  NWA music and lyrics have been to the  BC, especially young black men. He is also working on a NWA Documentary that I am anxious to see. 

    A honest break down of black women being attacked by some black men are several videos from Ms Arch Duchess  ( Shaman Rising honest gay black man reveals why sisters are moving on ). Also ( Black male Nazis Disorder ).

  • One n Only

    Lenon Honor is an honorable man. I love the videos he does with his wife and children. He has videos about black women and the black church, how to be an honorable man, and the black community. Of course on some of his vids angry black men are in the comments. He is anti sexist and fells that the woman has been degraded, disrespected, and belittled by society and religion. He is a gm and Dr. Umar Johnson who was just caught with a black stripper, owes child support to two of his baby mommas and he has never been married. Yet black men and foolish black women will subscribe and follow Umars teaching instead of Lenon. Smh

  • One n Only

    A black man who actually rejected his dysfunctional upbringing and made a choice to be a devoted husband and father. Meanwhile other black males will rob, rape, and kill thn have the nerve to blme it on growing up in a single mother household. Its just trifiling how black men have no control over their actions.

  • One n Only

    Another thing this whole ancient africans practiced polygamy and polygamy will save the community is nonsense. Studies show monagamous societies are less violent and are superior to polygamous societies. In polygamy men who are alphas take the lions share of the women, leaving many mn single. Single men are more prone to violence than married mn. Marriage literally civilizes men, women motivate men to innovate for civilization and be better. The black community is currently polygamous which is why its so violent with little paternal investment. Black men are havibg babies with multiple black women and vice versa which is polygamy which is why the bc is in shambles. Polygamy is bad for men,women, children, and society. Dont listen when black men say we need to enforce polygamy. One we already practice polygamy in the bc, second it creates single sexually frustrated violnt men who are not motivated to build and produce for society bcause they have little hope of obtaining a woman.

  • LadyEWO

    The TRUTH. The whole TRUTH. Nothing but the low down dirty TRUTH. The best share ever! He was PREACHING.

  • MJae

    All I can say right now is, WOW!!

  • LadyEWO

    They have control over their actions. They just make extremely poor choices. The would rather feed their lower nature.

  • trinigirl1

    SwirlOnSwirlers

    LOL

    The world must be ending!!

  • MJae

    SwirlOnSwirlers   you need to stop…lol

  • trinigirl1

    Miss Brenda:

    Check your email.

  • Nikki J

    Glad he’s using his platform to speak on these issues. Although BW have been bringing these issues out for years a lot of ppl in th BC are very sexist and would rather hear the truth from a man. I wonder how he is being received? He reminds me of most of the BM I know. Upstanding and honorable.

  • ChocolateDiva

    So the same men who won’t marry and take care of 1 woman and the res

  • ciyaartaa

    One n Only
    I am a muslim and i am against polygamy. The reason for that is simpl: it is very difficult to be a great father for all your children. some of them will surely be neglected. 

    The reason it was implemented in the muslim society was – at the time women who dont came from a strong family were unprotected. If a war, people where enslaving women and children who dont have protection from a strong tribe. 

    Basically women and children couldn’t live alone if the man dies. There were no prisoners of war. after a war between tribes, the lost tribe will be enslaved. Also foreigners and minorities were enslaved. I know this was also the case in Europe.

  • ciyaartaa

    One n Only
    Dr Omar- isn’t he a muslim?and yet he create OOW babies? unbelieveable!!

  • ciyaartaa

    ericatheoddity
    followers are also white racist people who disguise them selves  as being black

  • ciyaartaa

    AmerikanFlicka
    Malcolm was a real muslim. He was not a fake muslim who believe something and do otherwise. He was a real Muslim. May Allah be pleased with him. I was quite saddened when I realise that Martin Luther King had affairs beside his wife. I couldn’t believe it.

  • Daisy_inthe_Field

    Huh? I am shocked.  Twilight zone level stuff. Hope this man stays the course all his life. Good on you Sir.  ***wow***

  • Kimber2013

    I really enjoy watching Lenon Honor’s videos, but his mother is Filipina and his father is black American. In his videos he explained that his mother had a similar life of many  black women who are with damaged black men, because she was physically abused and abandoned by his biological father and left to fend for herself. I am just pointing out that Lenon is multi-racial, like his wife, but both identify as “black.” I find it very interesting that you will rarely see such videos being produced by black American men with TWO black parents.

  • Nikki J

    Oh wow. Interesting assessment. It’s also wonderful that despite his father’s abusive role Lenon completely did not model that destructive behavior. It takes a lot for a person to say the cycle ends with me.

  • FriendsofJay

    This is what the BC needs—a man who honors BW and doesn’t leave her with fatherless black children.  Here is a man to honor,  be proud of and to support.  Let’s have more like him!

  • Kimber2013

    ciyaartaa One n Only No, Dr. Umar Johnson is not Muslim. He doesn’t really subscribe to any religion. He is a Certified School Psychologist who views himself as a “Pan-African activist.”
    It came out that he frequents strip clubs and is extremely promiscuous. Most recently, it was discovered that he impregnated strippers. Keep in mind that he is at the forefront of the “black conscious community.” 

    Many blacks who are part of the so called “black conscious community,” complain that some black women are making too much out of the incident with Umar Johnson, because as a “bachelor” he should be free to sleep with as many women as he wants.. since he is unmarried. 

    To be quite honest, a number of misguided black women also participate in this foolishness, because they believe it’s always best to support black males at all cost, even when it becomes evident that the man in question is wrong and shouldn’t have the “communities” unwavering support.

    I’m so happy that I’m not brainwashed.

  • Thanks so much for hipping me too this brotha. God bless a sane rational intelligent Black man.

  • ChocolateDiva

    Since his dad opted out, he probably had the guidance of his mothers Asian male family members to set him straight. Kinda how Obama had his grandad and stepdad. Sadly the less exposure they have to BM the better it seems to be. Of course BM just believe that non black women are “better” single abandoned mothers. They don’t take into account the lack of exposure to their poisonous behaviors and cultural norms as a factor.

  • zipporah

    Wow. Really?
    His mom is probably one of the darker ones. I thought he was from two black parents

  • zipporah

    Negro, please
    Strong man being supported by girlfriends.?
    It just makes us a laughing stock to the world

  • Kimber2013 ciyaartaa One n Only WOW!!! That video was, (to be honest, I’m struggling for a word), STUPID!! Just because a man has done some good in the community entitles him to unquestioned, UNBRIDLED support from BW??? OMG, SOME WOMEN!!! It’s just NO helping them. 🙁

  • nyaw

    Listening to him now

  • ladyofmagic1974

    Finally a Bm who is telling the truth about the BC/BM shady treatment of BW!

  • 321ZYX

    Kimber2013 One n Only Hip Hop and Rap has really taken a bad BAD toll on the BC.

  • kn83

    Lemon Honor is no different from the scammers of the BCC. His 5 children don’t come from the same woman, he’s never married (he admitted it last year), he is just as misogynistic as any hotep (he said that any woman that thinks and stands up for themselves is an unattractive lesbian that can’t ever be a good wife.), he speaks all sorts of conspiracy nonsense, he’s never actually made any solid contribution to the improvement of the black community, etc. He too is all talk and no action, just another hustler. Except he likes to pretend and fool people like yourself that he’s different smh.