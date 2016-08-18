Lesbianism as an Option for Black Women Who Can’t Find Black Men?!

When I heard about it, I almost couldn’t believe it. But…to be honest, I did. The idea that interracial dating is such a repugnant option for black women that loving and marrying “each other” would be a viable option for those unlucky enough not to find the trademark Good Black Man™️.

As someone who has witnessed members of my family tortured literally to death hiding and fighting their feelings for the same sex, I was offended. Is sexuality so fluid, like a switch you can turn on and off? Yeah? So everybody in the LGBTQ community is just choosing it because it’s in vogue, or because the guy or girl they crushed on rejected them? Really?

Furthermore, the level of brainwashing and Stockholm Syndrome that the very idea that heterosexual black women should dump their dreams of having traditional partnerships and (if they choose) families because their male counterparts are lacking is epic. Like…is dating a rainbeau that repulsive that it literally changes your sexuality if you can get black peen to wife you up??!

I talked briefly about this recently in a Google hangout with a guest–The Black Goddess and founder of an emerging movement called BWGTOW (Black Women Going Their Own Way).

I still couldn’t believe it. Then a quick Google search and then I found this excerpt from Clutch, in which the feature a comment and question from Jada Pinkett-Smith:

Before I begin…I want to make one thing clear. It’s important that you know that I believe love comes in ALL forms. I believe a person should love WHOMEVER…HOWEVER they choose. But…I do have a question. In the last month, three women, in their 40s, coming out of long-term relationships with men have confided in me that they now feel that their last resort for companionship is that with a woman. These are women who have never engaged in or even desired to be in intimate relationships with other women. Now these women feel as though they have no other option. It seems as if there is a spike in same-sex love all around. What is changing in which how men and women are relating to one another, that is creating same-sex love as a LAST RESORT for heterosexual women? You…tell…me.

J

What the hell is wrong with some of us? Is the fear of rejection or the unknown so great that black women would rather be lesbians than explore opportunities to date men of other races and cultures?

This situation reminds me people who are so stubborn that they refuse to leave their homes regardless of whether they’re engulfed by fire or floating away like Noah’s Ark. The idea of leaving “home” is just so out of the question that these people are willing to drown in their cars or burn alive is how I view women who promote such a lifestyle choice and those who are gullible enough to consider it.

Hmmm…perhaps the women promoting this mess are secret lesbians looking to recruit? And if you’re offended by that, you should be. No real lesbian wants a woman who only considers her as a option because Greg didn’t pop the question.

