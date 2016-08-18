Beyond Black & White

Chronicles, Musings and Debates about Interracial & Intercultural Relationships

Lesbianism as an Option for Black Women Who Can’t Find Black Men?!

When I heard about it, I almost couldn’t believe it. But…to be honest, I did. The idea that interracial dating is such a repugnant option for black women that loving and marrying “each other” would be a viable option for those unlucky enough not to find the trademark Good Black Man™️.

As someone who has witnessed members of my family tortured literally to death hiding and fighting their feelings for the same sex, I was offended. Is sexuality so fluid, like a switch you can turn on and off? Yeah? So everybody in the LGBTQ community is just choosing it because it’s in vogue, or because the guy or girl they crushed on rejected them? Really?

African American, lesbian couple in erotic foreplay game.

Furthermore, the level of brainwashing and Stockholm Syndrome that the very idea that heterosexual black women should dump their dreams of having traditional partnerships and (if they choose) families because their male counterparts are lacking is epic. Like…is dating a rainbeau that repulsive that it literally changes your sexuality if you can get black peen to wife you up??!

I talked briefly about this recently in a Google hangout with a guest–The Black Goddess and founder of an emerging movement called BWGTOW (Black Women Going Their Own Way).

I still couldn’t believe it. Then a quick Google search and then I found this excerpt from Clutch, in which the feature a comment and question from Jada Pinkett-Smith:

Before I begin…I want to make one thing clear. It’s important that you know that I believe love comes in ALL forms. I believe a person should love WHOMEVER…HOWEVER they choose. But…I do have a question.

In the last month, three women, in their 40s, coming out of long-term relationships with men have confided in me that they now feel that their last resort for companionship is that with a woman. These are women who have never engaged in or even desired to be in intimate relationships with other women. Now these women feel as though they have no other option. It seems as if there is a spike in same-sex love all around. What is changing in which how men and women are relating to one another, that is creating same-sex love as a LAST RESORT for heterosexual women?

You…tell…me.
J

What the hell is wrong with some of us? Is the fear of rejection or the unknown so great that black women would rather be lesbians than explore opportunities to date men of other races and cultures?

This situation reminds me people who are so stubborn that they refuse to leave their homes regardless of whether they’re engulfed by fire or floating away like Noah’s Ark. The idea of leaving “home” is just so out of the question that these people are willing to drown in their cars or burn alive is how I view women who promote such a lifestyle choice and those who are gullible enough to consider it.

Hmmm…perhaps the women promoting this mess are secret lesbians looking to recruit? And if you’re offended by that, you should be. No real lesbian wants a woman who only considers her as a option because Greg didn’t pop the question.

Ladies, before you drink the Kool-Aid, consider gifting yourself a copy of Swirling: How to Date, Mate and Relate, Mixing Race, Culture and Creed. 

  • Brenda55

    The facts are clear and have been documented multiple times.  The receipts are available for any black woman who want to read them. Suggestions like this one presented here only continue to confirm facts that many of us early divesters grasped years ago.

    Twist it, turn it all you want, it is what it is. 

     It is your choice whether you want to beleive your own eyes or continue with failed magical thinking. 

    It is your choice which course you take. 

    It is nearing the end of 2016.  Time for black women to STOP IT. 

    Stop orbiting your life options, your life plans, your life goals, your search for a life partner around that fading entity known as the black male. 

    Move on in what ever direction you choose with whomever you choose but move on. 

    Thrive and be happy.

  • Shirley2006

    Jada’s probably friends with bisexual women. I find it hard to believe that all three have never, ever considered being with women.

  • oekmama

    Ugh. Just no.
    The flip side of this, is that there are many men and women who believe that women are lesbian because they haven’t met the right man or because some man hurt them. And this reasoning allows some a-holes to justify “corrective” rape.

  • DWB

    “Is sexuality so fluid, like a switch you can turn on and off?”

    Only when it’s convenient. What narrative are we pushing this week?

  • FriendsofJay

    This is an odd question.Is it possible for a heterosexual woman to talk herself into being a lesbian?
    It was my understanding that you were born gay or straight.  

    From a practical point of view, I find it difficult to believe that a young, healthy, nubile BW would rather have a life of loneliness, without children or a home, rather than date a rainbeau.  That she would then turn to a lesbian relationship for romance.  

    Not being a woman I have a definite disadvantage trying to figure this one out.  

    I understand the difficulty of finding a responsible BM, but when there are good, responsible non-BM out there who find you desirable, why do you hesitate?  If you refuse to consider anyone but a BM aren’t you guilty of racism the same as a white supremacist?   

    I can only say that I think you are giving up a great deal to keep the African race pure.  We are, after all, the human race.  Race and ethnicity are really an artificial designation.  I understand race loyalty, but———to me———happiness is more important.  And isn’t it time we got over this “different race” nonsense?

    Luv, ya, girls———and what you to be happy.  Why do you fight an idea that’s so simple?

  • Brenda55

    Savage Tango
    Sir, you win the internet today.  Good going.

  • trinigirl1

  • trinigirl1

    Savage Tango
    LOL- What ya doing these days?

  • Calico

    Hello everyone, my experience is similar but diffrent. I was dating this white guy it was a long distance relationship. He was perfect. He lived in southern Cali. We talked about me moving out there starting a family living the beach life sufing and whatnot. I found out he was talking to other women. I always suspected he was threaten by my education. I found myself downplaying my accomplishments, if it was a promotion at work a raise ect. Well.. I ended the long distance with him. Then it happened…I met this beautiful women, who was smart and funny she had all the qualities Mr. Cali had and then some. We dated for a while, it wasn’t untill after the relationship I realized I wasn’t a lesbian. I was just the q in the lgbtq.(questioning). I was lonely and here someone was showing me attention. I had always dated outside my race, but I find it difficult with the negative stereotypes that plague black women, lets be honest non blacken aren’t really checking for us. I did it all I went to the art museums, but usually the men are married or with the kids or its date night. I did the online dating tried them all, after a while you start running into the same guys, which seems a vast majority are sleeze bags not looking for anything serious. I can understand lesbianism being an option for black women when they can’t find that black man. Hell it was an option for me when when I couldn’t find that good non black man.

    Becoming lesbian is crazy thinking…  

    How can a woman be the answer to your loneliness, if you’ve dated Men all your life??

    Black women need to modify their hobbies and interests.  You’ll find no man sitting at home or hanging out with four female friends.

    Venturing out and about on your own will help your chances in meeting someone.

  • trinigirl1

    The old expression ‘money
    talks and bs walks’ well, before you start trying to ‘switch’ your orientation
    maybe you should consider simply finding a man who loves you and for those who’re
    quick to say WM and non-black ain’t checking for us, I’ll also include a tiny collection  of wedding photos of newly minted married BW to
    non-black men.  Open your options which
    include really opening your heart and head- be the kind of woman that attracts
    a quality man, do the internal work on you and who knows when it comes to love
    and being loved, the sky’s the limit.  There’re
    only 10 photos but as we all know, we are many and growing by leaps and bounds
    each day, no change necessary!

  • DWB

    ole’skool LOVE his voice — great song!

  • zimekcyn

    trinigirl1  “And for those who’re quick to say WM and non-black ain’t checking for us, I’ll also include a tiny collection”
    Show em Trinigirl!!!!

  • trinigirl1

    zimekcyn trinigirl1
    Right!  Hate to upset Calico or others but that’s just NOT true!  Plenty of evidence otherwise actually. It would help if some BW had more than their bias and limitations to draw from.

  • Ironically that’s YouTuber CarlyCheer, a black woman that’s a lesbian. Her YouTube channel is about travel.

  • zimekcyn

    trinigirl1 “It would help if some BW had more than their bias and limitations to draw from.” 
    The evidence is in the article, BW who would actually go to another woman because they don’t want to date IR????  If they cannot find a bm their only option is another woman?????
    I’m just mystified, WTF???

  • zimekcyn

    trinigirl1 I NEED A DRINK WITH A WHOLE LOT OF ALCOHOL IN IT!!!  Maybe my intoxicated mind can understand this stupidity.

  • trinigirl1

    zimekcyn trinigirl1
    LOL, me too!

  • trinigirl1

    zimekcyn trinigirl1
    These women forget that as they were formed in their mother’s
    wombs their sex was determined before they had skin pigmentation.  That’s why I said this thinking and mind set
    is cancerous for single BW  and will
    ensure a life of unnecessary sadness and complications.

  • trinigirl1

    zimekcyn trinigirl1 I almost feel like we should do an impromtu show about this. LOL OMG!

  • zimekcyn

    trinigirl1 YES WE SHOULD!!!

  • trinigirl1

    zimekcyn trinigirl1
    You game, gave me about 5-10 minutes to setup, who else is in?

  • trinigirl1 zimekcyn YESSSSSSSSS

  • zimekcyn

    trinigirl1 I’m at work and for the first time since the creation of cell phones I forgot mine at home!!!!  I am completely lost….

  • BWC

    ole’skool DWB 
  • trinigirl1

    zimekcyn trinigirl1

    Ok, what do we want to do- I’m like dying here I can do one with Ole skool & then followup with you once you’re in- let me know when you’re available. Ole Skool, you still on?

  • zimekcyn

    trinigirl1 zimekcyn  I sure will.

  • trinigirl1

    ole’skool trinigirl1 zimekcyn
    ok, seting up now- give me a few minutes- I’ll let you know when I’m live- call in is 657-383-0801.

  • trinigirl1

    ole’skool trinigirl1 zimekcyn
    call me now

  • I’m not surprised, this was common in middle school. Once I got to 7th grade many black girls started saying they were lesbains, then the next year some said they were just experimenting. Even now I can see that considering how I have heard some young black women say “men ain’t  ****”.
    Besides that, I and I’m sure many of you  are going to treat this idea in the same manner as “waiting”, polygamy, dating down, etc. As Brenda said downthread, as long as the decision a black woman makes revolves around appeasing black men, then that’s all that matters to these whackos.

  • trinigirl1

    Ok, I’m live and talking to myself call me guys 657-383-0801

  • “Stop orbiting your life options, your life plans, your life goals, your search for a life partner around that fading entity known as the black male.”
    Reminds me of this excellent post by For Black Women Only on Facebook.

  • PureGraceNBeauty

    ole’skool 
    I had the best luck when I wasn’t looking; just enjoying my time out, relaxed, comfortable, and open. 
    I agree venturing out, and finding new hobbies is a great way to go. Which is a part of getting to know yourself, being comfortable in your own skin; in other words “date yourself.” Learn who you are, what you like or dislike while discovering something new. Going out just to “hunt”  for a man is a defeatist mentality (imo), and does not lead to quality results.
    And turning to homosexuality because “you think” there are no “good men” left is simply preposterous at best.

  • EVEonlineNullSecMiner

    So, Black Women will literally turn to Lesbianism, Just to Avoid Finding the Male Love of their lives IF he isn’t Black. Wow, that clues me in on Why so, Many Black “Lesbians” take a Male Friend With Benefits, instead of just going out and Finding thier Mister Right.

  • EVEonlineNullSecMiner

    I am always on the hunt for My Black or African Misses Right for me.

  • trinigirl1

    Join the conversation, ‘Ole Skool’s with me.  657-383-0801

  • trinigirl1

    Silverroxen
    Join us tonight if you can- looking forward to it!

  • trinigirl1

    zimekcyn trinigirl1

    What time this evening do you want to start?

  • Dezzi

    Silverroxen  I’ve noticed that being “sexually fluid” seems to be the latest craze right now amongst young people, and there are many of these young people that are “joining” the lgbtq community as opposed to someone who genuinely has been lgbtq. It’s all about being edgy and getting attention. 
    As for bw “switching teams” to avoid IRR, I think it will only do more psychological damage. For one, it’s deceptive and who would want to be involved with someone who truly isn’t what they say they are? Eventually, someone is going to be exposed. The LGBTQ community already deals with a lot of issues which obviously includes social acceptance and they also have some racial issues within the community (they sure do). Add this to the mix and it just contributes more to the set of problems that already exist. I can’t believe they really think that changing (literally changing their sexuality) is the way to solve their nbabm disorder. But hey, what do I know…

  • trinigirl1

    Thanks ‘Ole Skool here’s our discussion on this topic – hopefully we’ll chat tonight!, everybody’s invited! 657-383-0801
    http://www.blogtalkradio.com/loveinblackandwhite/2016/08/19/so-now-bw-have-to-change-their-sexual-preference-part-1

  • BWC

    Dezzi Silverroxen 
    You know more than many wearing blinders that have years on you.

  • DWB

    BWC Dezzi Silverroxen Yup …

  • HattieRoper

    I know in young but every day I’m learning more and more all neb suck. Doesnt matter what color or creed he is he sucks. I haven’t had one good example of a man in my family including my own brothers.
    But I know I couldn’t see myself with a woman ever. So I’ll just have to learn to be happy just me myself and I.

  • Yes! I actually remember talking about this with my older brother, he said that there are many people that are taking advantage of the LGBTQ movement. This is especially an issue  on Tumblr, which is not surprising because people there do the same with mental disorders
    Definitely Dezzi some people just want attention, so they try to shock people or jump on the bandwagon. Plus it’s not fair to the black women that are lesbians, no one wants to be a placeholder. 
    I don’t know it looks  like you know a lot. 🙂

  • trinigirl1

    Silverroxen
    We need your perspectives tonight!

  • Bk_Babe

    I love her channel. Funny, not only is she lgbtq, but she just so happenes to be in an IR relationship.

  • FriendsofJay

    Savage Tango  You are my soul brother, Tango.      I agree with every word.   Now we’ve got to teach these NBABM women the joys of having a guy who really finds them attractive.   If we’re not prejudice about the color, why should they be?    Love isn’t about color.   It’s about mutual attraction.   And I’m seeing a lot of mutual attraction out there.

  • Dezzi

    BWC Dezzi Silverroxen  Well I didn’t want it to seem like I was speaking for a community that I don’t consider myself a part of so I’m only speaking from the little that I know that have been told to me or things that I’ve read and seen. I have many friends and some family that are LGBTQ. They’ve filled me in on some things. 😉

  • Dezzi

    Silverroxen  Yes I’ve seen that as well. You mentioned middle school and I immediately thought of the time when I was in middle school where this one girl turned into a lesbian, but after a month or so she was all of a sudden straight again. Turns out it was a phase.

  • What time? I’m in my dorm room currently and my roommate is sleeping so I didn’t want to bother her. I also needed to update my laptop and charge my phone.

  • Dezzi

    Silverroxen  Oh I remember those days… lol You have plenty of time to update your laptop & charge your phone. I want to hear your voice! lol 😀

  • trinigirl1

    Silverroxen
    about 7-730 est we’ll be waiting for zimekcyn  🙂

  • aerialways

    I think we need to classify blackistan mentality as a dangerous mebtal illness!

  • nolonger21

    3 things…
    1. I love men…
    2. I can’t get down with that…
    3. WTH????

  • trinigirl1

    Please join us live at
    7:30pm est tonight for more discussion on this topic  657-383-0801

  • Naturalsis1

    NO Ma’am!!!!!

  • trinigirl1

    Will be live in just
    a few minutes come on and join in- it’s Friday night on BBW, call me at
    657-383-0801 waiting for you. 🙂

  • Thank God I was only attracted to Real Men(non-black men) from Day 1 as a little girl and never had to deal with black males or any of this sickness…

  • LorMarie

    Savage Tango I’ve heard plenty gay men say the switch happens with straight men as well.

  • trinigirl1

    Dezzi, Ole Skool, Dennis, Ari, SilverOxen  are all on right now, join us 657-383-0801

  • This was a nice and interestint discussion that went in so many directions. I was so nervous though, that’s why I was quiet. Thanks for having me on. 🙂

  • Tina Adams

    I can not believe this mess.  I  can’t believe it.  I would never do because I am not lesbian I am a woman and I am attracted to WM men and I don’t care what they say.

  • thecrazyartist

    When I was in middle school(about 12-14 years ago) being bisexual was all the rage.

  • Dezzi

    trinigirl1  That was great! I enjoyed speaking with everyone tonight. Have a safe & fun weekend everyone. I look forward to the next conversation. 🙂

  • Dezzi

    Silverroxen  I get nervous sometimes too. lol But you were great. Glad to finally hear you. 🙂 You’ve got to call in again.

  • Thanks Dezzi! I felt like I was stumbling over my words, but now I know I’m not the only one. 🙂 Plus Trinigirl wants us to speak up, so she isn’t talking to herself. Lol! I will if time permits.

  • aerialways

    trinigirl1 Great conversation tonight!

  • wendydw35

  • Christelyn

    zimekcyn trinigirl1 ain’t enough alcohol in the world for me…

  • wendydw35

    Broad shoulders, a light beard, a six pack, a deep voice I can’t get enough… I LOVE MEN!!

  • aerialways

    wendydw35 Amen! I always felt attracted to men. I don’t think I can “switch” to something else, even if I was single.

  • Shirley2006

    wendydw35 Me too!

  • This is truly insulting to gay people. I  have a lesbian aunt and two gay uncles. This ish definitely would not and did not ever pass muster with them. They always said any time an unhappy, frustrated straight person would cross their path, they would give them a wide berth.  They said they could always smell these lost souls at 50 paces in a gay bar. My aunt used to say that she had no desire to be “second choice”or a meal ticket for a woman who’d made bad choices in men and now needed someone to dress her kids and pay for their braces. 
    I’ve seen this nonsense paraded on shows like Bill Cunningham and Maury.  Desperate, clueless chicks looking for someone to pay their bill, string along and have sex with.

  • trinigirl1

    aerialways trinigirl1
    Thanks, sweetie!

  • your epiphany

    Finding the right person and maintaining a lasting relationship can already be a difficult task at times, but to have to deal with additional fakers jumping into the dating pool is just annoying. And by fakers, it’s the men or women who pretend to be gay, for reasons like the above for example, and those who are on the “downlow” or pretend to be straight knowing they’re not. It’s incredibly disrespectful, cruel, and it’s wasting valuable time of the person or persons they trick. It’s one thing to be confused or to legitimately experiment to see what your sexuality is (but at the same time letting your partner know off the bat that’s how you feel so they can make an informed decision) compared to pretending, being deceitful, and knowing full well you’re just doing this out of desperation, to use someone as a placeholder, or to “look cool”. People have feelings and for the above type of women who want to be with anything black even if it means pretending to be gay – they need to stop. Wait for that unicorn “king” to show up to sweep you off your feet and leave actual lesbians and bisexuals alone. And if you simply just can’t do that, at least be with someone who is just as desperate and you both know you’ll drop the other person the minute you see a possible IBM in within reach. 

    Somewhat on topic, I did some channel flipping and did come across a few BM on the downlow from the Bill Cunningham show. In one case, the BW was blindsided to find out her boyfriend was gay and was using her as a cover. Later, discovered he was dating her “brother” (this guy considered her his sister for many years but didn’t tell her he was gay, that he was dating the boyfriend and knew all along that boyfriend was using her as a cover) and was using her because neither men wanted to come out to their family (but went on TV anyhow). He slept with and dated her for nearly a year. Both BM were unapologetic but the “brother” pretended to care when she was crying.

  • zipporah

    7th graders tend to do that but won’t get caught up in the lifestyle

  • Dagga

    Hello everyone. Lifelong swirler, long time lurker,  and first time cementer here. 

    I’d like to give some insight as a bisexual black woman. Bi-erasure is a problem the lesbian community. Women like this (or what I like to call “tourists”) don’t make things any easier. Dating chicks has the same amount of problems as dating guys. I’m already mistrusted by potential partners thinking I’ll just run off with anything with a pulse. No one wants to be someones placeholder. Its sad and pathetic.

  • smartacus

    Wow, is this for real?  Before it was the terrible idea that black women needed to
    embrace polygamy, but now they’ve moved on to suggesting black women should “go gay” if they can’t get a
    black man?

    Hahaha, what a plan.  How is this supposed to work if you’re not already bisexual?  Crazy.
     

  • Shirley2006

    smartacus LOL, Yes pretty much!

  • ladyofmagic1974

    This is so totally wrong! I mean if you’re already gay/bisexual then I can understand you being srxual attracted

  • Shirley2006

    I wish I had something more to contribute to this discussion but it’s all been said. I will say that as I get older, I’ve become more man crazy and appreciative of manly traits. Now I’m wondering what life would be like if I lived on “Wonder Woman’s island” if you know what I mean and I didn’t have access to men because my society was all women. I just couldn’t switch off my need for a man. I would need to escape that island.

    I’m off to Comic Con today with husband. Not dressing up but I’m wearing my Norman Reedus shirt and I”m rocking some box braids to look somewhat Michonne-like (although she’s got dreadlocks)  Have a great weekend!

  • PaoloP

    I polled several of the gays and lesbians I know about this topic. They all said, “Oh, hell no!” Being used as a placeholder in case something better (the ever-elusive IBM™️) might come along is downright insulting and just plain wrong. I fully agree.

    I haven’t been around much, retirement meant  being approached for consulting work, and it was too good to pass up. It should take me to Paris after the beginning of the year. (We’ll stay an extra week there, just to have fun.)

  • DWB

    PaoloP Enjoy!!!!

  • femmemuscle

    Why did i just know intuitively, before even finishing the featured comment that the writer was “Savage Tango?”  I just knew it.. i just KNEW it!!

    Thanks for posting!  I have yet to see and hear a man with so much insight, it’s refreshing!:)

    As from my own personal experience?  I didn’t realize that this is “Grab a Woman” was not only in the african american community?  It’s over here in the Hispanic community as well.  I live here in Mexico/New Mexico, and unless you’re “light-skinned, or blonde hair, blue eyed”, the MOST of the males have a tendency to  treat their women just like black guys treat us.. Why?  ‘MACHISMO”.. Thus, I’m learning that some of the ladies get rid of their unfaithful mates – and hook up with another woman.

    From what i’m told, they are treated better, ladies are more gentle and know a “woman’s needs” better than men.  (I’m not co-signing with that, because i knew men that can blow that myth right out of the water)..  Especially the males from Spain, Brazil. Italy and France.

    I guess the ladies at a hospital that i was working at here at the border, thought/hoped i was a lesbian just like them because it was so prevalent in the community.  When they are around “straight women” or in a professional setting, they call their girlfriend their “partner” or their “novio”.. just the same as a male.  i never paid it much attention until I got into trouble at work.

    One night i was exhausted from being on call all evening into the morning over un-necessary exams that could have waited until regular business hours.  I had to do a lot of gynecology testing and was fed up..  One of the  techs said something about “being horny if she saw “that much” all night,”.. and that i should be in “heaven”..

    Maybe it was because i was tired, and let my professional guard down?  But i said: “Lady, i’ve seen enough vajayjay in my lifetime that there is no way in hell, i would want to even THINK about that, let alone LOOK at it.  Especially on my time off work.”

    The person shot back: “So, you’d rather look at a man’s “THING”, (yep, she said it with disgust in capital letters), than a woman’s?”

    My response: “Any day of the week, honey.”  and i walked out..  

    Apparently, i didn’t realize what “community” i was in.  And was told by a co-worker that i had pissed off the whole radiology dept, and anyone else who had gotten wind that i was “hetero”..  My coworkers was laughing so hard, she had to go to the ladies room because she damn near peed her pants.

    No offense to those who prefer same sex.. But I am “hard-wired” when it comes to men.  I, personally am no longer attracted to black, american-“vanilla white privileged” or hispanic males.  I prefer highly educated, cultured, New Yorkers (they can be a mix of anything) or Italian men.  And my gawd do they like US!!

    As for having sex with another woman.. Sorry.. There’s not enough plastic, water pix, rubber, and double “A” batteries in the world that can come close to the feel of a real man, and their anatomy.  

    Like they sang back in my day, ladies:  “Ain’t nothin’ like the real thing, baby”…

  • I literally said on the show last night that I have never heard of other “communties” presenting this idea as an option. Well I’m shocked.
    Plus you have some very interesting  stories femmemuscle.

  • Shirley2006

    Did you see this yet?  http://www.salon.com/2016/08/19/washington-man-stabs-kissing-interracial-couple-cites-donald-trump-when-arrested/

    Man Stabs Interracial Couples–Cites Donald Trump when Arrested.  Hm! Same with two white men who beat up a Latino homeless man and peed on him and same as white people who kicked a black person to the ground at one of the rallies for protesting. Lovely.

  • trinigirl1

    Silverroxen

    Hey all!
    Just popping in to say, many things of an unsavory nature may
     be happening in lots of communities but
    the key difference is you won’t the ‘men’ running around YouTube and other
    spaces publicly pissing on ‘their women’ I think therein lies the rub.

  • SweetGardenia

    I don’t think that it is an avoidance of dating inter-racially. Until I came across BB&W I thought that non-black men were not an option for me because I had been told that non-black men generally, or white men, specifically, only wanted bw for one thing…sex. I was not in the market to be used, because let’s face it, black men were already trying to use me up enough as it was. So, bw turning to other bw is not a surprise for me. A friend’s 30-something year old daughter got out of her first lesbian relationship last year because her lady had been sexually abused by her father as a young girl into womanhood and is now a DBR alcoholic. My friend’s daughter had been in one bad relationship after another with black men, including one who gave her an STD, one who still threatens to take her life, and the lives of her daughters as he sits in prison, another who physically abused her, and slashed her furniture after she nursed him back to health after a nearly fatal heart attack when he was in his 30’s. She thought that she would try women, not because she was against dating IR, she was just looking for someone to treat her well. Who would know better how to treat a woman, but another woman?  For the first time ever, she was given flowers and gifts for Valentine’s Day, and taken out to dinner. For the first time ever in a relationship, her birthday was celebrated. Instead of carrying the relationship, someone was doing things for her. The BB&W group has taught me that I fell for the blackistan okie doke to keep me in my lane. Who HAS been after me for one thing, and started inappropriate contact with me when I was only 5 years old? Black men and black boys. I have been touched, groped, grinded on, fondled, guilted, insulted, cursed, street harassed, restrained against my will, abandoned, emotionally abused, not been provided with protection….The list goes on. The blinders are OFF!!I am now all about self preservation, but I will not be turning to another woman to fulfill my desire for love and a relationship. A nice, non-black guy will do just fine….

  • thecrazyartist

    The black community is full of confusion.  On one hand it struggles with the acceptance of LGBTQ members,  on the other it suggest straight black women go lesbian so they won’t be alone and won’t have to resort to interacting with white and other non-black men.

    *On another note*  Just food for thought and probably another conversation entirely, but does blackistan ever consider that many black and partially black people do not align or identify with their ideals or mentality?  Do they ever think that maybe finding a Good Black ManTM is not a priority for all black women and more than a few of us actually prefer non-black or (gasp) white men?  Has it ever occurred to them that their ideals of  all black women “holding it down” and “holding out” and “holding it down for the brothas” are deluded, out-dated, and just plain ‘ol tired at this point? I see it as desperation because the cash cow is slipping away.  The black men that could financially support blackistan left a long time ago, and the black women that “hold it down” and exiting stage right as we speak. Basically blackistan sees a massive brain drain in progress and is desperately trying to hold onto whatever it can.

  • BWC

    I meant that you are more aware of life than many NBABM ladies twice your age 😉

  • smartacus

    Shirley2006 
    Maybe Trump will offer to cover Mr. White Power’s legal fees too, like he claimed he would for anyone who assaulted protesters at his rallies.
      

    Some truly unsavory characters belong to the Trump fanclub.  If — God willing — their loudmouthed leader gets crushed in November, I’m a bit worried about the sort of violent temper tantrum they’re going to throw.

  • Harriet99

    What about when you fall in love with another black woman out of the
    clear blue sky? I’ve had girl crushes here and there, but nothing like
    this. I don’t know if she feels the same. I was actively open to
    non-black men. I would never date a black man now. She’s the same, done
    with black men but hasn’t found love with a man. I’m so in love with
    her, I feel like if she said she’s willing to use me as a placeholder,
    I’d be okay with that. I just want to love her. I know that’s pathetic
    and my heart breaks even before it will later. We’re friends and I just found myself wanting to treat her the way men haven’t. Any advice is
    appreciated.

  • One n Only

    Awwww. I’m not against homosexuality at ALL. I just don’t want heterosexual black women feeling they must explore lesbianism if that’s not what they are attracted to. I think black women loving each other in a sexual romantic way is a beautiful thing. Many heterosexual black women I believe secretly struggle with same sex attraction.

  • Bren82

    I agree. It should be done out of a genuine lo be and respect for the person, not to fill a space.

  • Bren82

    The thing I’ve observed with lesbian relationships is that they oftentimes come with the same nuances of heterosexual relationships such as abuse, arguments, cheating etc. So in essence, being with someone of the same gender doesn’t mean fewer hurdles.

  • Bren82

    Also Harriet99, being used as a placeholder is most likely not a good idea considering that you are in love with your friend. All that will lead to is you possibly falling so deeply in love with her that if she doesn’t share the same feelings your feelings may be extremely hurt.

  • smartacus

    Harriet99 
    I think that this article and most of the commenters were mocking the idea of straight black women being told to go get involved with another woman, out of desperation, instead of exploring the possibility of dating men who are not black.
    If you actually are attracted to women, then of course, dating women is an option for you.  It’s just not a real option for those who are straight.  They cannot make themselves feel attraction they don’t have.

  • Dezzi

    wendydw35  I have a thing for hairy guys. Not too hairy, but I love some chest hair, facial hair, leg hair.

  • Dezzi

    OT: Ok so I know I’ve mentioned Jason Momoa a few times on this blog as one of my celeb crushes and I just want to take this moment to share a few pics. lol Lisa/Lilakoi you lucky woman you.

  • femmemuscle

    Dezzi

    Mr. Momoa has this really cool look about him.  The scar just made him sexier. He got into an argument with some guy at a restaurant – the Birds Cafe in Hollywood.  The attacker received 5 years imprisonment for breaking a beer glass on Jason’s face in 2008?  I believe?

    I actually thought that the scar was “make up” for the Conan the Barbarian movie. It just made Jason look more like a “warrior”..

    Lisa Bonet is one hell of a lucky woman!!

  • Oh that’s why you usually post such awesome memes. Lol!

  • Harriet99

    One n Only Thank you, so much. Hopefully, she feels the same for me.

  • Dagga

    Lisa_Lisa Kanika Ameerah
    I”m sorry, What?! 
    As someone who’s actually IS bisexual, I find this vastly insulting. I din’t  “train” myself to be attracted to women or men. This is who I am not what I chose.

  • simplylois

    Kanika Ameerah   Just curious…What do you think of lesbians women who date straight men for financial reasons?

  • simplylois

    Dagga Do you tell the person you are attracted to you are bi?

  • Dagga

    simplylois Dagga

    Since I’m very particular on who I date I exclusively use online dating sites. On my dating profiles it says that I’m bisexual. If they don’t want to date me then whatever. No skin off my nose.
    I don’t scream my orientation on the roof tops but I’m not hiding ether. In my day to day I don’t introduce my self with it like, “Hello! I’m Dagga, your neighborhood geeky, liberal, feminist, childfree,  Zoloft popping, bisexual, kinkster,”

  • ladyofmagic1974

    Khal Drogo from the Game of Thrones!

  • chickiebos

    As a black lesbian all of my life, believe me when I tell you it is WAY, WAY harder to get and keep a woman–especially a black woman–than it is to get/keep any type of man, including an “Ideal Black Man.” If I wanted to be married to a black man, I could snap my fingers and be. Heck, if I wanted to be married to a non-black man, I could be. I have to keep a chronic bitch face and fight hard to make no eye contact when I’m around black men just to make sure they don’t approach me, and some of them STILL do. But I am literally not sure I could even pay a black woman, whether she thinks being with women is a last resort or is bi or lesbian, to go out with me. I get more interest from white women and black men than from anybody else. 

    I am just like a lot of black women, i.e. I’d much rather date someone of my own race, and just feel a lot of despair over how difficult it is…only I am a black woman feeling that way towards other black women. Everything from how most black women either *appear* to be straight, unapproachable/mean or overconfident/arrogant (please note the phrase “appear to be,” not a definitive “are”), to how many black women have a long list of requirements no one can possibly meet. Black women are gorgeous, but I have no idea how you overcome these types of issues with them to actually have one want a relationship with you–neither do many black men, which is why black men run to white women. And not to pick on black women, because women are just pickier in general than men are, especially the high-quality women (which is the only type I’d want). High-quality non-black women tend to be judgmental, though, and they have long lists of requirements no one can meet just like black women do. Men are not that picky, unless they’re celebrities or athletes who are exposed to the most attractive women. That’s why I look pretty average but get more than enough interest from them. 

    I think the average straight black woman also arrives at the same conclusion I do, which is that “Damn, I’m going to have to start looking at dating a white person!” I have never once thought, “Damn, I need to ‘turn straight’ since all these men are interested and it’s easier to get one!” because there is nothing at all attractive to me about men. That’s just how that works. If you think you can turn lesbian, that’s because you’re either bisexual already or you’re willing to do something you don’t actually want to do because you’re so desperate to be loved. I’ll never be that desperate.

  • Ms.

    Yeah it’s pretty sickening. I do think these are hard, undercover black lesbians who might be spreading this around. I caught one of them trying to recruit a 23 year old black woman on UHeardme1sttime’s YouTube channel some years ago & the woman was literally yelling at the younger woman NOT to get married or have children. The younger woman was impressionable and then I stepped in and asked the older woman if she was a lesbian because I wanted her to identify herself . She vanished then.

    Also a black lesbian popped up in the BWGTOW yt page trying to recruit. I’m getting tired of these “black women” honestly.