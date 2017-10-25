Letter: What One White Man Says is the Difference Between Black Women and Others

Received this letter last week, and knew I had to share and make some commentary.

Christelyn,

I’ve been dating Black women since my separation from my now ex-wife. I fell into it accidentally but after a couple of happy experiences, I began to only date Black women. When I’d mention that to others inevitably the question was why. Initially, my answer was, they are more passionate, better kissers, and more fun both in and out of the bedroom.

I still believe that’s true but it made me wonder why this particular group of women shared these traits. I think I’ve realized why after looking at so many Black womens personals vs. white womens. Often you will read that a Black woman is ready find her King, that she will treat her man as a King, or that she’s a Queen ready to stand with her King. You will never read something like that in a White womans personal.

The reason for that is feminism. It has destroyed the concept of a man standing in front of and protecting his family. I don’t see a queen as subservient to her king and I don’t think most Black women do either but a White woman definitely would. I see the King/Queen idea as two complimentary figures, both stronger because of the other. White feminists abhor that idea.

So something you might want to explore in your video’s is the idea that Black women are not man-hating second wave feminists. In fact, I think just the opposite is true, they recognize the importance a man can play in their life. Any sane white male can recognize this and so I think that’s also why you’re seeing an increase in white men dating black women.

On a personal note, I just wanted to say thanks for your videos. I dislike that anyone would attack you for your ideas or for loving someone that has a different skin tone. Wasn’t that the point of Dr. Kings message? Have a good day!

Chris