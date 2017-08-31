Beyond Black & White

Chronicles, Musings and Debates about Interracial & Intercultural Relationships

You are here: Home / Relationships / Why are So Many Black Women Suspicious About White Men?

Why are So Many Black Women Suspicious About White Men?

| | 3 Comments

In my near-decade career blogging about black women in interracial relationships, by far, the group of men black women are the MOST suspicious of are WHITE MEN. But this isn’t the fault of black women.

Black women are told almost from inception to suspicious of ALL white men, and that any interest at all from is for some nefarious reason, or because of a fetish. We are told that white men can never truly love us or understand us, and that they will never put us first. We’re drilled about white men being dangerous predators looking to harm us.

So when we learn that there are white men in the world (a lot more than you think) that actually prefer to date black women, and appreciate them for the uniquely beautiful creatures we are.

But many of you are still suspicious. With all that you’ve heard with generations of conditioning, it’s hard for you to believe. How many black women have turned away potentially meaningful and lasting relationships with white men because of those fears? HOW MUCH TIME HAS BEEN WASTED?

That’s why we created, THE PROS AND CONS: DATING WHITE MEN.

This series came out of your desire for Beyond Black & White to provide REAL examples of the pros and cons of dating men outside of the black community. We started the series with Asian men with much success. Many of the women in our community have had little to no experience dating white men, and are extremely hesitate to engage in relationships. Some of you are downright AFRAID of white men. You’ve bought into the idea that white men would NEVER want a black woman, and that any interest they have in them is purely for nefarious reasons or some kind of fetish.

We interviewed REAL men, from all over the country–from California, to Ohio, to Florida about the PREFERENCE for dating black women, and why. You hear it from their mouths. In addition to the interviews, is my commentary and coaching on the types of men they represent and advice you’ll need in your dating life.

Johnny. Preston. Aaron. Whitney. All successful, educated white men that PREFER dating black women. Their stories, shared PRIVATELY just for registrants.

Aaron:

Johny.

Preston.

Whitney.

All the men we interviewed are handsome, accomplished, and PREFER dating black women. They are sharing the REASONS why they have these preference privately with registrants of this program.

*****SPECIAL*******

For the LABOR DAY WEEKEND everyone reading this message get 50% off the regular price of $20 with the coupon code, HALFOFFBBW at checkout.

As a bonus, everyone registering get a copy of my e-book, “ONLINE DATING: GLAMOROUSLY.”

So what are you waiting for? Sign up for the BB&W school and hear EVERYTHING from the source, THEN make your decision. This could literally change to course of your dating life.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE LABOR DAY SPECIAL.

Support Our Community
BB&W Merchandise
  • A Mosley

    My own fears are a direct reflection of how I view myself and my womanhood. Since childhood, I’ve always felt unwanted due to my self perceived inadequacies. A few years ago when I discovered the he man black woman haters club on YT and throughout social media, my ill willed feelings about myself only intensified. I was born in 1991. To my recollection, there has never been a time where women of my image were recognized for being of high stock. The issue is deeper than white men and racism. It’s deeper than the “love” bw have for bm. Our choices as black women are a direct reflection of how we perceive ourselves. We choose men based on how to we value our womanhood. A woman with low self-esteem will always pick the man who feeds her low self-esteem. It’s a vicious cycle and it isn’t easy to break. Many black women don’t feel that we deserve the love, comfort, support, or protection of men we perceive as good or valuable. -ascension2000

  • EthioPride23

    Because BM tell BW to be suspicious. You should be suspicious of ALL men regardless of color EQUALLY! Judging them by their character INDIVIDUALLY. MLK died for this! I was watching a video by a YouTuber named, Radical Home Goddess, hailing black men for saving people in Texas hurricane. The comments were a pitiful eulogy by BW. No man should get praise for saving people in dire situations, but for some reason BW think this is a big accomplishment for BM. They don’t realize it’s a form of insult to BM. It’s natural for men to help their people in a natural disaster.

    When South Asia is flooded every year the men come out in droves to help. They don’t get praised for it. It’s EXPECTED of them! You see the low standards BW place on BM while forcing WM to trek through Mordor to prove his basic humanity. Have WM committed barbaric crimes on earth? You betcha! But which human race has not? When you learn to judge humans on an INDIVIDUAL bases and not as a COLLECTIVE then you will have so much peace. Because whenever you condemn as a collective you will also be denounced as a collective.

  • Destiny

    Tbh , I have NEVER understood the “fetish fear” bw have when it comes to the subject of dating wm. NEVER. That’s not to say however that some fetishes for be don’t exist…but more so that this fear just seems so irrational. As if ALL men don’t want to sleep with ANY woman (of ANY race/ethnicity) that they feel attracted to. Ummm….most men DO want to sleep with many women lol.

    I really do think this fear has been imprinted on the minds of many bw growing up,and I think it’s really sad. Thankfully, I didn’t grow up that way. My mom freely expressed her attraction to celebrity men she would see on TV or in movies REGARDLESS of what race they were lol,so my sister and I grew up feeling like ALL men of various races are “good” until proven otherwise. Maybe that’s a naive way to be, but hey….that’s how we were raised! I would want to raise my daughter the same way. ALL MEN should be properly vetted equally. That’s just common knowledge imo.

    With that said…..I would almost venture to say that the “fear” kind of goes both ways. I don’t have wm beating down my door or anything, but I have gotten the sense over the years that some were interested, but aside from a few (less than can count on one hand), not too many of them ever actually asked for my number or asked me on a date! But that “attraction” could be sensed/felt.

    So, sometimes I think the fear may go both ways. Maybe they may fear a bw’s reaction (I assure you…I’m really sweet! Lol), maybe they may also fear the comments/reactions from society or from family….Idk….

    Sometimes I just feel like there’s this “unspoken rule” sometimes between bw & wm …like, “you don’t go there or cross that line”, because sometimes you can almost feel it. But Idk how to make someone comfortable enough to actually ask for my number!

    There’s a white guy right now that I know that I met a couple of weeks ago through mutual friends while out to dinner,and the connection we had was (imo) pretty tangible. We had the best conversation,he was asking me questions, I was asking him questions…it was pretty clear that there was a mutual attraction between the two of us. And his eye contact was so strong! When he looked at me while we were talking, it was like we were the only two ppl in the room…it was intense! A woman knows when a man is attracted to her. Even one of my friends commented later on the next day that she sensed a “vibe” between the two of us that night,so I know it wasn’t just my imagination lol! lol

    But alas,at the end of the night,he never asked for my phone number! So now I’m like…hmm…was it all just in my head? Maybe he’s dating someone else already and he was just being friendly and making good conversation??

    See….I can’t really read wm sometimes….so a lot of the time I just assume that they aren’t that interested. Not that wm in general aren’t interested in me or bw period (I know that’s not true) ,but just more so that the ones I thought were mutually interested weren’t really all that interested,they were just being nice.

    So….sometimes the lines get crossed I guess lol.

    I’m just wondering what is it I need to do?? I’m not mean, I’m open,friendly,even bubbly,but sometimes it’s just hard to read them…just like with the guy I just met.