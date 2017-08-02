Maple Match Aims to Connect Disgruntled Americans with Canadians

There is, indeed a dating site for literally every kind of romantic niche imaginable and for some, unimaginable. But I just discovered an intriguing dating site that caters to connecting Canadians with Americans ready to pick up their marbles in age of Trump. It’s called Maple Match, and the catch line is, “Make Dating Great Again.” Their pitch?
Maple Match makes it easy for American singles to find the ideal Canadian partner to save them from the unfahtomable horror of the Trump presidency.
Thousands of Canadians and Americans have signed up, and it is indeed, a real thing. However, if you meet your Canuck and want to get hitched, know that there’s a pretty extensive process that takes up to a couple years. One writer reports on her experience: