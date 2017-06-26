Is Martina Big Making a Huge Mockery of Black Women?

Chemical injections that mimic melanin, “afro” hair extensions, plastic surgery for rounder, fuller facial features, butt injections. Martina Big is on a mission to become a black woman, and we’re all cringing.

Has anyone noticed she looks like one of the Wayans brothers before they put on white face for that movie, “White Chicks?”

To be sure, this is not too different from the guy who wants to be a life-size Ken doll or the woman who wanted to transform herself into a cat. But underlying desire to make a cartoon out of black womanhood is rubbing many of us the wrong way.

Some folks are saying this is the next big movement, similar to transgender equality. Martina is a transracial, I guess.

You buying it?

