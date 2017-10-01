What I Means When a Guy You Just Met Sends You Porn.

It happens more than you think, and there’s a reason why some men do this.

When a guys sends you porn or inappropriate pictures early in the getting-to-know-you stage, you might think the proper response is to tell him that you don’t like it and not to do it again. Wrong. What you’ve taught the creep is that he can do something completely unreasonable, and while you may be upset, you won’t totally leave him.

This is a classic maneuver of people with borderline personality disorder or outright sociopathy. The goal is is to test your limits so they can eventually cross them. Shocking you with outrageous things like pornography and then making light of it or calling you a prude is all part of the process of priming you for the horror to come. Think about it–would a really nice guy who was looking to settle down with a nice girl like you and have you be the mother to his 2.5 kids send you S & M photos of two guys going at it with balls strapped inside their mouths? (I mean, unless you’re into that sort of thing…)

The type of man that wants to shock you eventually wants to numb you to future outrageous acts. You expressing shock or dismay is another opportunity for him to put you down about how tight and frigid you are, and how this stuff is really “normal” and you just need to get with the program.

This stuff needs to be heading off at the pass with no second thoughts or second chances, especially if you’re dealing with men online that you need to vet and sort the treasures from the trash.

We’ll be focusing more on online dating as the fall season makes way for the holiday season, so make sure you pick up your FREE copy of my mini book, Online Dating…Glamorously.