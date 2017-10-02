Meghan Markle: We’ve Come a Long Way Since “Imitation of Life.”

So many fans have sent me photos of biracial actress, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who have now become completely open about their romantic relationship. I don’t think anyone (except the most fervent haters) will be surprised if or when the prince asks Markle to be his princess. It truly is a modern day fairy tale when you think about it. Markle, who can clearly pass as racially ambiguous, might have been the real-life “Lora,” from the movie, Imitation of Life, who was deeply embarrassed and resentful of her black mother. Who would have ever thought in 1959 that the prince of Wales would seriously date and maybe marry a half-black woman, and that woman would proudly include her mother by her and her prince’s side for all the world to see?

From The Sun:

Royal experts said Harry’s decision to invite Meghan’s mum to join them at the closing ceremony of his Invictus Games was “hugely significant.” They said that flying yoga instructor Doria Ragland 2,500 miles from LA to Toronto to be seen alongside them in the VIP box suggests an engagement announcement is imminent. And speculation reached fever pitch when Harry also kissed Meghan in public for the first time as they watched performances by Bryan Adams and Bruce Springsteen at the ceremony.

But for me, as a mother of three biracial children, it’s lovely to be living in a world where the products of interracial unions are proud of their parents. The mainstreaming of interracial relationships is breaking down class and color barriers like our parents and grandparents could never have fathomed.

What say you?

Awww….

As an aside, Prince Harry is the perfect example of the kind of man who dates and marries whomever he chooses. He’s independent thinking, believes all humans are equal despite being born into royalty. Ladies, take notes!

