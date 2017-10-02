Beyond Black & White

Chronicles, Musings and Debates about Interracial & Intercultural Relationships

You are here: Home / Relationships / Meghan Markle: We’ve Come a Long Way Since “Imitation of Life.”

Meghan Markle: We’ve Come a Long Way Since “Imitation of Life.”

| | 5 Comments

So many fans have sent me photos of biracial actress, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who have now become completely open about their romantic relationship. I don’t think anyone (except the most fervent haters) will be surprised if or when the prince asks Markle to be his princess. It truly is a modern day fairy tale when you think about it. Markle, who can clearly pass as racially ambiguous, might have been the real-life “Lora,” from the movie, Imitation of Life, who was deeply embarrassed and resentful of her black mother. Who would have ever thought in 1959 that the prince of Wales would seriously date and maybe marry a half-black woman, and that woman would proudly include her mother by her and her prince’s side for all the world to see?

From The Sun:

Royal experts said Harry’s decision to invite Meghan’s mum to join them at the closing ceremony of his Invictus Games was “hugely significant.”

They said that flying yoga instructor Doria Ragland 2,500 miles from LA to Toronto to be seen alongside them in the VIP box suggests an engagement announcement is imminent.

And speculation reached fever pitch when Harry also kissed Meghan in public for the first time as they watched performances by Bryan Adams and Bruce Springsteen at the ceremony.

But for me, as a mother of three biracial children, it’s lovely to be living in a world where the products of interracial unions are proud of their parents. The mainstreaming of interracial relationships is breaking down class and color barriers like our parents and grandparents could never have fathomed.

What say you?

Awww….

As an aside, Prince Harry is the perfect example of the kind of man who dates and marries whomever he chooses. He’s independent thinking, believes all humans are equal despite being born into royalty. Ladies, take notes!

Follow Christelyn on Instagram and Twitter, and subscribe to our You Tube channel. And if you want to be a little more about this online dating thing, InterracialDatingCentral is the official dating site for this blog

Support Our Community
BB&W Merchandise
  • GUEST

    Excellent article on point as well. I’ve always loved Prince Harry. Ever since I saw him dancing in Jamaica hes got moves as well. Whatever is in their future i wish them nothing but love and happiness

  • DonRice

    In spite of having written a couple short story romances, one of which is my own true story, the “clean” version of which was first published by Christelyn here on BB&W,

    http://www.beyondblackwhite.com/morning-coffee-read-book-excerpt-by-don-rice/

    I’m not really into reading about romances. Most of my writing, from my blog to my Facebook posts and comments to my novels, involves dealing with social issues. In a way, those two stories do as well, since they’re both IR. And each of my novels has elements of IR romance in them, including touching on some of the hazards inherent to those romances in our society.

    However, this story about the Prince and hopefully soon-to-be Princess has touched me in ways I can’t yet describe. Is it because of the joining of true royalty with someone not of the same… dare I say it? Class? Possibly, since it’s well documented that we in America have a fascination for royalty, which has been speculated and written about for years is because we don’t have kings, queens, princes and princesses here in the United States. But from everything I’ve read about Miss Markle, she is a very classy lady whom any normal red-blooded man would or should be proud to make the acquaintance of.

    Maybe it’s just the IR aspect of this story that captured my interest. Or it could be that this is the first time I’m aware of that white royalty has been openly romantically involved with a woman of color, at least to the degree that marriage is even being contemplated and discussed just as openly.

    But more likely, should I choose to explore my reasons in depth, I’ll find that it’s a combination of those three things, and more that I haven’t yet considered or stumbled across. Suffice it to say that now, in the early part of the 21st Century, it’s about time that we, as a society, set aside any enmities and hatred and fears, and simply accept that not only is this happening, but it’s happening more frequently that has ever been acknowledged and accepted ever in our history.

    George Lucas and Melody Hobson. Alfre Woodard and Roderick Spencer. Iman and David Bowie. Robert DeNiro and Grace Hightower. Rutina Wesley and Jacob Fishel. Tamera Mowry and Adam Housley.

    The list goes on. And it should. It should go on forever, in celebration of our diversities and our similarities. In celebration of love. In celebration of life itself.

    Let it never end.

    • GUEST

      Checked out your book part Christalyn shared wonderful

      • DonRice

        Thanks!

  • GUEST

    Interesting i do say they look fantastic together and its a good sign. From our side of the world we usually see biracial women in America mostly dating black men and being pro black Megan has spoken on racial issues but she does not demonise whites in the process of doing so.