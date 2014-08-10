Beyond Black & White

Chronicles, Musings and Debates about Interracial & Intercultural Relationships

As Millennials Support Dating Out, the Black Community ups the “Fetish” Rhetoric

USA, Utah, Provo, Young Couple Playing Video Games in Living Room I recently came across this story from The Root and sighed. As younger black women increasingly express their willingness to date out (through surveys, social media and support of celebrity black women in IRRs), AND men of other races become more vocal in their adoration of black women’s beauty, the hand wringing in the black community has become frenzied. The preferred tool to discourage black women from dating out now seems to be the “fetish” angle, versus the slavemaster meme which is shot down pretty quickly these days.

I am still not sure what the point was of such an overwhelmingly negative story. “Expand the racial make-up of your dating pool and expect rejection!” “White men are incapable of seeing black women as worthy of partnering; they just want to experience your black goodies!” “Technology is a dating bust for black millennials because white people ignore them! So, use an app that’s only for black people!” Yes, there are creeps everywhere. Yes, there are some people of other races who physically prefer their own race. But, if based on your goals, hobbies and interests, you find your dating pool organically consists mainly of people outside your race, disregard the creeps and keep moving forward with the guys who genuinely want you. And never feel burdened with representing the entire black race to each non-black dating prospect you encounter; that’s a self-made recipe for anxiety, frustration and exhaustion, none of which are attractive to other people.

If nothing else, the survey referenced in the story is good news – 93% of millennials surveyed have no issue with interracial dating. Cheers to the generation of tomorrow which sees no problem in choosing character over color.

  • KayJacks

    That fetish rhetoric is increasingly going to go through one ear and out the other of many black girls and women. If I say so myself, black girls in the younger generations “ain’t havin’ NO time for that” lol Nope. Things are changing in great ways for black women/girls and they know it, their barely existent power and manipulation tactics are starting to hold less and less weight in keeping us from living happy and fully functional/drama free lives.

    *Does happy dance*

  • horrorjunky

    If this is the first site that you’ve seen address these issues, you must not surf the web much. And if were so easy to “date who you want” then why do some members of the BC get upset when they see a BW dating a WM? Articles like the one featured in The Root never seem to have anything bad to say about a BM dating out? Why does it have to always be us BW holding up/supporting the BC?

  • horrorjunky

    I wonder what happened to Toper Grace? He does one action movie and seemed to have disappeared.

  • Sameriah

    The fetish theory does’t work because it’s much more apparent when white men want to date you just for sex or the “black experience”.  I’ve never had a white man fake an interest as black have done to try to sleep with me.  They tried it…But it’s not going to work.

  • Savannah18121

    I saw quite a few bw/wm interracial couples this weekend.  Look at the marriages posted on this site and Evia’s.  You cant always pay attention to these studies….

  • Savannah18121

    harem 

    You are soooo ill informed.  Who have you been surrounding yourself with?

  • harem This site is primarily for black women in interracial relationships.  So why wouldn’t there be articles about dating interracially?  For most of us here, it’s not some kind of “craze”.  It’s our life.  It’s our marriages, our relationships, our dating experiences, our preference.

  • Of course the “fetish” angle only seems to apply to BW/WM relationships and not BM/WW relationships.  I’m glad most black women are able to disregard this nonsense.  In our area, I’m seeing BW/WM couples across all ages.  From teens to elderly couples 🙂  I went back home (rural NC) recently for my niece’s wedding.  Hubby and I were not the only BW/WM couple there!  There was an 80 year old white man there with a black woman that appeared to be in her 60’s.  They’re swirling in the country y’all!

  • Swirlgirl28

    Omg! I am laughing my a** off right now; because you reap what you sow. The black community and black males are in a state of panic all over the web, regarding black women dating and marrying interracially and I think it’s hilarious; because it shows their desperation to keep us shackled to blackistan. Dating & marrying out was all fine and well for black males; BEFORE Black women decided to date, mate, marry and love nonblack men. Now these idiots are making youtube videos based on bw who date& marry interracially, they are creating bogus articles, they are making verbal threats in the comment sections of youtube videos of bw/wm interracial couples AND they are running around with their tails between their legs looking  desperate & ignorant as hell. LOL!

  • Swirlgirl28

    Yesterday; while on youtube, I ran across a video by a bm, titled “bw treat their white boyfriends/husbands better: they know how to be submissive to them. I laughed so hard. Some idiot in the comments section then made the most ignorant comment ever; stating that black women treat black men horribly and refuse to submit to black males, but are willing to be the sweet, submissive girlfriend/wife to wm. I then commented that males who don’t deserve respect, will not get respect and that bm often trigger anger in bw. You should have seen the angry comments made by blackistani dudes. LOL! I screw with them for fun, but my comment was the truth.

  • Swirlgirl28

    The Working Home Keeper I keep telling folks; don’t believe the hype about the South of today; we are swirling like nobody’s business. My boyfriend and I attended a Star wars convention here in South Florida (Tradition, Florida) and we were only one of 6 Bw/nonblack man interracial couples out there. I saw black women with white men, and Latino men every where.

  • TexasGurl

    I don’t think a lot of younger ladies and gentlemen are listening to this crap any more.  They are dating and marrying who they want.  I believe the only ones who this really works on are a particular set of the Blackistani population that are either already closed off to swirling or just not quite ready to dip a toe in the waters of trying.  Sadly, it is the latter that I hate to see hearing this message.

  • Swirlgirl28

    KayJacksYeppers; “Generation Y’s” black women ain’t having it! I really don’t give a hot damn what black males are desperately trying to do right now. LOL!

  • EarthJeff

    The Working Home Keeper ” I went back home (rural NC) recently for my niece’s wedding.  Hubby and I were not the only BW/WM couple there!  There was an 80 year old white man there with a black woman that appeared to be in her 60’s.  They’re swirling in the country y’all! ”

    It is changing for the better, despite the best efforts of the haters.  They are losing, they know it, they are desperate.  Bet you smiled big when you saw that couple…

  • robjk

    All the while bw are having legit healthy relationship with white men.
    The real issue is that some bm that get with ww have a stick it to the white man mentality. I believe when they see bw with wm it brings a reaction because of what their motive is when getting with a ww. They are projecting their own degrading mindset.

  • Browncow

    The Working Home Keeper harem Thank you!!! This isn’t just some fad. If God forbid something happen to my husband or my marriage, you better believe I’ll be meeting and marrying another WM. I have two BW acquaintances who got married to WM, divorced and went on to marry another WM. It was their preference. The men they’re married to now treat them better than gold and they’re happy. Why would I hold out for a man I have no preference for in order to make others comfortable?

  • seemebeautiful

    Swirlgirl28 aww poor pitiful things!!!

  • Browncow

    I’m going to share something VERY personal to me. It’s my wedding photo. I sent this to Evia about eight years ago (I really can’t remember, but it was soon after my wedding). She still has it on her website. This was almost nine years ago, as our anniversary is coming up next month. 

    http://evolvingslices.typepad.com/photos/bwir_weddings/kemi-and-husband-1.html

    Please tell me where I’m a fetish in this photo. Please tell me where my shackles are. Please tell me how I’m locked up in a room chained to a bed as the wench these idiots say BW are when they decide to venture out. I have the ring. I have his name. I am the woman my husband chose to bear his seed, which he honored by not spreading it all over creation. I am the woman who holds his aspirations. I am his and he is mine. This is a grown folks relationship. No games. That’s why we’re still married after nearly 9 years. That’s why we’ll stay married. MARRIED. Not shacking up. Not playing house. Not being engaged for years on end with a “shut up” ring. MARRIED. Period.

  • Brice Cameron

    I actually was surprised that they treated BM/WW and BW/WM relationships the same in the article.  They discussed a black man and a black women and both seemed to have similar concerns about online dating with white people.  But they really didn’t question whether these concerns were justified or not.  The woman created a good profile about her quirky self that got a ton of white male responses.  But then she says:

    “there was this level of fetishizing the black body that I was extremely uncomfortable with: ‘I’ve never seen a black girl like you before’; ‘I’ve never dated a black girl before.’”

    There may be some stereotyping in the first statement, but the second is just a statement of fact about the person’s dating history.  I don’t see how either of those “fetishize the black body”.

  • Browncow

    Swirlgirl28 That is hilarious!!! That’s the new thing, huh? Saying that BW just treat WM better. How about we’re LOVED? How about feeling cherished and respected? How about feeling beautiful and being told that we’re beautiful just they way God made us? No, it’s really about about BM and us trying to get back at them by treating WM better. Yeah, right. (rolls eyes)

  • Brice Cameron

    Also, she says that the bulk of the messages she received were like this.  But what about the ones that weren’t.  I think in any dating situation, the bulk of people aren’t going to hit it off. But a few are.

  • Browncow So beautiful!

  • Brice Cameron “I don’t see how either of those “fetishize the black body”.
    I don’t either.  Most of the white men I dated, including my husband, had never dated a black girl before.  It was just a matter of fact and nothing more.

  • Brice Cameron

    The Working Home Keeper Brice Cameron

    Everyone has to have a first.  You don’t get to a second without it.

  • oekmama

    Lovely! Thanks for sharing. The smiles on your faces made my day!

  • oekmama

    You r the best! ROFLMBO!
    My theory is that BM are so consumed by their imagination of what slavery was, that they want BW to become their slaves! This submissive junk. Girl, bye!

  • oekmama

    I wanted to read the rticle, but I got side-tracked by an article about a black woman in falconry. How cool is that? I haven’t read the Root in a long while, as it gets teious having to wade through their pseudo-intellectual perspectives sometimes. So, I’ll take your word for it, Chris.
    All I can say to other non-millenial BW, don’t get left behind. Isolation is not the wave of the future.

  • FriendsofJay

    I’ve been saying this for so long.  People aren’t born prejudice.  They have to learn it.  Being brought up with a racist attitude used to be OK in white society.  Now it’s become politically incorrectness.  That’s good.  People are finally allowed to make up their own mind about who they like and who they love.  When you see a pretty girl standing in front of you today you’re not going to be thinking “yeah, she cute, but she’s black so I can’t ask her out.” Instead you’re thinking “I hope she says yes.”  
    Even when I was in high school, I heard boys saying “that black girl is darn cute.  If she were white I’d ask her to the dance on Friday.” Now most young people don’t care what color she is——or he is for that matter.  That’s the kind of equality many of us have been wanting since the early days of the Civil Rights movement?  Now, it’s finally here.  I’m not young anymore.  But you are, and you’re crazy if you don’t take advantage of your opportunities.  And look at all the white guys you’re going to make happy.

  • EarthJeff

    Browncow So beautiful…. thanks for sharing.

  • EarthJeff

    Browncow Swirlgirl28 “How about feeling beautiful and being told that we’re beautiful”

    I tell Bella EVERY DAY that she is beautiful.  Shouldnt every man tell his lady that every day?  Thats just common sense to me….

  • sunflowerraven

    This totally made my morning! I looovveeee Eric from That 70’s! I remeber when he did this dance too. My parents had TiVo (back when it first came out) and I remeber replaying Eric’s dance over and over agin. He’s so cute.

  • keimiasmoon

    oekmama Yeah I need more information about that Black female falconer, she sounds awesome!

  • BreannaNouveaux

    The fetish thing does not make sense to me. I do not mean when black men use it (I expect that) – but when black women use it against ourselves and each other in an act of self defeat.
    Are white men we date not SUPPOSED to find our attributes attractive? Its like either we complain about their only being attracted to nonblack women or that they are fetishisizing us. We need to be comfortable with being desired.
    And the other reason it does not make sense to me is the argument about being used for sex. Most men want sex and this is not a secret (I assume most women want sex just the same.) And unless you are just starting to date, you should be able to pick up the signs of a guy who is not serious. Emotionally and mentally I would like more of us to be evolved when it comes to dating.
    Dating classes are in order.

  • BreannaNouveaux

    In a post a few weeks ago, I said the exact same thing you said in the beginning of your comment.
    People will not continue to do what does not work. Therefore, I am not moved by people who call us names who I already suspect will call me names whatever I do. they do not control me. The only way they should hurt our feelings is if we are looking for their approval and acceptance in the first place.

  • DWB

    Browncow VERY beautiful!!!!!!

  • DWB

    oekmama That story caught my eye too!!!!!

  • DWB

    While I suspect that there are more than enough WM out there that will provide ammunition to keep the stereotype alive, the rise in successful marriages will eventually kill that noise.

    And yes, I do note that BM LOVE to fetisize BW…

  • jazzyfae45

    I do NOT have the time or patience to be worried about being some fetish. I’m too busy living my life and dating who I want. The whole fetish thing is just plain stupid to me in the first place. This just goes to show the black “con”munity is getting really scared. They are seeing for themselves both online and real life that more and more black women aren’t drinking the kool aid anymore. More black women are putting ourselves first and finding love in whatever package it comes in. They might as well face it black wome are getting tired of the okey doke, hypocrits, and double standards and we are getting OURS!!! Period! And I loooooove it:)

  • Browncow

    Vivaforever Browncow Of course there’s some Naija in my mix! My father is from Lagos and our family is from Abeokuta. The clothing is Indian though. Before getting baptised last year, I spent many years in an Indian temple. My husband is Buddhist. We had a fire sacrifice and a Zen Buddhist ceremony. It was a very fun day. We had people representing on just about every continent!

  • Gijou

    I am going to presume all of the Black women here are ADULTS, that being said, more than likely the Black guy she dated previously sampled her Black Goodies and hit the road . . .  so if she wants to give her Black Goodies to a White man or a man of any other race, that is HER business!
    I am a mature swirler. I get the side eye from some friends and fam (as I’ve stated, I’ve dated men of other races . . .  you guys know the rest), so I can just imagine what a young adult has to face . . .  but you go right ahead Baby Sis, make YOUR choice!

    Shrugs off the dust of “#mygoodiesmychoice”

  • Swirlgirl28

    Browncow  Great looking couple; thanks for sharing.

  • Swirlgirl28

    Browncow Swirlgirl28  LOL! They wish this were the case. They are desperate and having temper tantrums like little children; now that black women are dating and marrying interracially.

  • Harold13

    Gijou  I do believe you said that quite perfectly. I thought what you said was just complete awesome sauce! So thanks for sharing!

  • tonyrog

    Browncow

  • tonyrog

    Swirlgirl28 I saw that too,laughed so hard i peed my pants.

  • jesslabellefleur

    Browncow Vivaforever  Beautiful!!! How is it like though being in an interfaith marriage? I have a family member who dated a Muslim for several years and never married her I’m guessing due to the religious differences. She ended up wasting a good amount of her 20’s in a relationship that went no where.

  • Statuesque

    Browncow Thank you for (re)sharing such a special moment.  It is these sights that poke even more holes in that Swiss cheese fetish argument.

  • Harold13

    Brice Cameron The Working Home Keeper  That’s true enough. I’m trying to get a 1st. I came close in the past but it never panned out.

  • FriendsofJay

    Browncow Nice, colorful photo.  How do you put a wedding ring on a fetish?

  • Brenda55

    SavageTango robjk

    And his response?  Let me guess.
    Wide eyes. Flared nostrils. Heavy breathing clenched fists……….and not a peep to be heard.

  • tonyrog

    Memes

  • Patricia Kayden

    Not surprised that such a negative article was on THE ROOT.  I assume that such articles are targeted at keeping Black women on the plantation while Black men are free to mate out to their heart’s content.  Thankfully, scores of Black women are ignoring the negative messages and going for love.

  • Statuesque

    People have no idea what a fetish really is.  It seems like, to the woman in the article, a simple statement of fact or racialized comment is an expressed fetish.  Saying “I have never dated a Black girl” is like saying “I have never had Brussel sprouts.”  How ON EARTH am I fetishizing a vegetable if I merely state I’ve never tasted it?  If you are so ill-prepared to deal with men who may have never dated a Black woman, and so obtuse as to miss the positive corollary (i.e., he thought you were attractive enough to venture out of a dating comfort zone), then maybe you should not date anyone but a skinmate.  

    I also question the study cited, because I think most of the Black sample being “rejected” is Black men; who, like all men, are swinging for many fences with women online.  Men as a group are less likely to get responses or have women make the first move, and Black men have a higher likelihood of getting no responses from White women (but they don’t let that stop them, now do they?). 

    If you can’t deal with creepers I’d suggest that online dating is not for you.  It’s creepy, for all sorts of reasons, many of which have nothing to do with how a woman looks and what she says.  Just yesterday I got an email from an idiot on OKC.  He said “is it true that once you go Black you never go back?”  After laughing hysterically at this moron for a minute, I responded “well if you have to ask, I guess you don’t know.”  He had nothing to say after that.  This is completely unrepresentative of the responses I get, mostly from White men, but there are always a fair share of idiots who are not interested in anything but the goodies.  That’s the be expected.  I can’t say in all the years of dating or having a profile up that I have run into too many men who fetishize me BECAUSE I am Black.  That is actually very rare.

    If Black women can accept that most men of any shade with stumble and bumble about when trying to express themselves, they can stop overreacting to it.  Others have said it, but the fetishizing of Black female bodies is not being perpetuated but anyone other than Black men, especially those who produce hip hop music and videos.

    Unless you think White male art appears to be centered around a certain part of a Black woman’s body?  Who is the real fetishist here?  It’s not that idiot who doesn’t know how to approach Black women, it’s the one who thinks he “owns” you and your booty.  Is that why they whip out the slavemaster meme so quickly?  Is it projection?

  • Patricia Kayden

    Vivaforever Good point, although more and more BW are dating out and ignoring the haters.  Common sense will let you know whether a man is with you just for sex or whether he wants a committed relationship.  It’s a matter of having standards and vetting the men you let into your life to ensure that they meet those standards.  

    I’m also dying for the day when BW stop listening to the negative talk which is solely focused on deterring them from dating out.  

    P.S.  Isn’t it interesting that Asian women have no problem dating and marrying White men in huge numbers despite claims that they are fetishized?  Black women should take note of that.

  • Patricia Kayden

    Browncow You should offer your story and beautiful wedding picture to THE ROOT so that they can publish a positive story about BW/WM relationships.  Surely they must know that thousands of relationships such as yours exist where White men love and respect their Black wives.

  • Patricia Kayden

    FriendsofJay Browncow Your question is kind of ironic since so many Black women have children out of wedlock, which means that Black men must have fetishized them, i.e., only wanted them for sex.

  • ladyofmagic1974

    I have the same situation as you did.  All the white and latin guys I’ve dated except for one I was the first BW they went out with.

  • Nippyfan89

    The thing is that people want black women to feel unwanted at ALL TIMES. A white or non black man can’t possibly find a bw attractive, there MUST be a fetish right? I call BS! Black men (especially) act like it is a burden when a non black man (ESPECIALLY white) finds a black woman attractive. They want to keep us down and beaten until the point where we have NO self – esteem left. The comments some of these black men make on youtube are absolutely disturbing and sick. I don’t get how a man can be so angry at a group of women. I do believe it is projection and that they are mad that can’t get the black woman they want. Only until a white man sweeps her off her feet is when black men wanna talk all that noise. These overgrown toddlers ain’t worth the time of day.

    BLACK WOMEN DON’T FALL FOR THE TRAP!

  • Driving Miss Britt

    I am over this fetishizing meme people push who are anti – interracial pairing or wary of it from the beginning. Furthermore, why is there no articles about black men fetishizing “exotical” women and light skinned women at the expense of black women and darker hue black women…I’ll wait. Of course there are going to be to be some bad apples that you have to VET to avoid, especially online, but this horror rhetoric of fetishizing needs to stop. Furthermore, after reading the article I don’t see where she was fetishizied.

  • Driving Miss Britt

    Agreed, I never understood “they want to sample your goodies and leave” when in this day and age of casual sex and the “hookup culture” that most men want to sample the goods and run if they don’t have an invested interest in you. Personally, this is why I think black women need their own safe sexual revolution. And with the marriage and OOW birth rates, black women and girls main concern of men “hitting it and quitting it” are black men.

  • tonyrog

    Nippyfan89

  • onmywayup

    Browncow I love the beauty and happiness in that pic!

  • Dyenight

    This maybe a little off topic and long. I had a disscussion with 2 of my younger nephews when they made a comment about not dating black girls. I asked them if a black girl like me approached them they would date her. They both looked at me and said at the same time.. Well your not normal Auntie Kim… My response was What!? What’s does that mean? To which the older of the 2 pipped up and said Your not loud, condenseding, rude or mean. The only time your black girl comes out is when your angry or upset and it’s usually for something legitimate. Not something you made up off the top of your head just to cause an argument. You listen to different music and you carry yourself with class like grandma did before she got sick. Your just different. I didn’t know how to respond to that. I was flattered to hear my nephews thought so highly of me at the same time I was mordified at the state of what they think a black woman is thease days. I said I would date a black guy if the curcumtances were right. They both looked at me like I had grown a second head. Just then 2 more of my nephews walked in and the youngest on says to them Hey auntie Kim says she would date a black guy…. The laughter that ensued was horrible. I just left the room smh. I said that to say this the younger generations don’t have this issue. I looked up the word fetish. This is the definition
    fet·ish [fet-ish, fee-tish]
    noun
    1.
    an object regarded with awe as being the embodiment or habitation of a potent spirit or as having magical potency.
    2.
    any object, idea, etc., eliciting unquestioning reverence, respect, or devotion:
    3.
    Psychology . any object or nongenital part of the body that causes a habitual erotic response or fixation.
    Ummmmm I know that that’s is definitely an interesting way to look at things. What do y’all think?

  • tonyrog

    Driving Miss Britt

  • tonyrog

    Driving Miss Britt

  • onmywayup

    I’m not reading that article.

    Anyway, I didn’t know that the meaning of “fetish” was changed. The way some people tell it, being a “fetish” means that I look good.  He thinks my kinky/coily hair, dark skin, big dark eyes, and curves are pretty?

    Ooohh, he’s fetishizing me! Help!!!!!
    Gah.

  • tonyrog

    jesslabellefleur Browncow Vivaforever  Check this guy African wedding.

  • SweetGardenia

    Well honey where are you and how old you? If you’re close enough in age and location I can be your first and you can be mine

  • SweetGardenia

    Strong, beautiful statements about your lives!! So love this!!!

  • Harold13

    SweetGardenia I’d like that. I am 28. I live in Tennessee, about an hour and a half northeast of Nashville.

  • Browncow

    jesslabellefleur Browncow Vivaforever Well, being an interfaith couple is different. There is a lot of respect that has to be given to the other. We both believe in God, it’s just our concepts and understanding of the Almighty is different. When I was going to temple and we met, there was a lot of overlap beliefs-wise. Surprisingly, as a Christian, we still have a lot of overlap. He comes to church with me twice a month, and we’ll be dedicating our children in the church this fall.

  • onmywayup

    Dyenight Definitions #1 and #2 don’t actually sound that bad lol…

    Okay, that’s just sad about your nephews. Sad, but I suppose not very surprising.

  • SweetGardenia

    Nope that was not my husband’s mindset. He was always quick to compliment other women on his Facebook page that I was even his friend on. He would look at me in the evenings when I got home fro

  • SweetGardenia

    Shucks!! The location is right because I live in Northeast Georgia, but the age is all wrong sweet thang! I am old enough to be your mother! Smooches!!!

  • tonyrog

    Lovings

  • Harold13

    SweetGardenia  Well that sucks. Judging from the pic you certainly don’t look old enough to be my mother. I will take your word for it though.

  • BreannaNouveaux

    I want to propose marriage to this comment.

  • SweetGardenia

    I turn 52 three weeks from today and I took that picture in my bathroom a few weeks ago! Lol!! Thanks so much for the compliment! Hope you meet the love of your life very soon!

  • Harold13

    SweetGardenia  Well you definitely don’t look it. I was thinking maybe 35, at most. Your welcome and thank you too, I hope to find her as well. Good luck in your search, if you so happen to be searching.

  • seemebeautiful

    Nippyfan89 And may the church say Amen!!!!

  • Brenda55

    SavageTango
    I have seen the situation that you described in your post above play out on several occasions. The response is always the same.

  • tonyrog

    True Love

  • dani-BBW

    Statuesque I looked at the blog of the woman featured in the article and I think she personally has an issue when white people are enamored of black people. She has a few entries tagged as “the white gaze,” and while there are times to be legitimately concerned about whites who gawk at people of color, she seems predisposed to be really suspicious of compliments or comments coming from white men. So as someone else mentioned, it’s probably best she not seek to date out. Again, really a shame if her dating pool was 95% white men who indicated interest. That’s eliminating almost all the guys who are drawn to her!

  • dani-BBW

    Vivaforever “Black men are much more fetishized than other groups, including black women, and yet I never see them going around talking about their experiences of being fetishized or supposedly being fetishized the way black women do.”

    Right! Am I the only one who saw the Idris groin pictures going around with endless speculation, from women of all colors?

  • tonyrog

    Love this song and the couple are really married.
    http://youtu.be/7O0mX0LT93c

  • dani-BBW

    Brice Cameron I mentioned this upthread but I think the woman featured in the article is predisposed to being extremely suspicious of white men who have interest in things related to people of color. Look at the tags on her blog called the “white gaze.”

  • Gijou

    tonyrog Browncow Love It! I feel the same way!

  • caligirl94117

    Swirlgirl28  Even a broken clock is right once a day! I agree with their accurate perception of ME.

  • your epiphany
  • tonyrog
  • onmywayup

    tonyrog Here is another video featuring Professor Banks. Toward the end of it, he actually mentions the infamous OK Cupid study (the one misinterpreted to say that “nobody wants black women”) to show that “other brothers” actually approached black women more than black men approached black women.

    He mentions that there are more white men alone willing to date black women in this country than there are black women (because, you know, numbers and percentages…).

    In my generation, I have seen a lot more of a “date who you want” attitude among most people. I know a few people who were “oh, heck no” to the idea a few years ago who are now dating non-black men. And most of my black female acquaintances who are in serious relationships or marriages are with non-black men…I’m talking white, Latino, East Asian, Indian, and Native American.

    In person and online, the most attention I get is from non-black men (mostly whites, Latinos, and some Middle Easterners). And I’ve also seen lots of ads where the man is either open or would prefer to date a black women (those who seem to have preferences are either white or Latino where I live). I’ve even met one white college student who unapologetically has a physical preference for dark-skinned black women.

    Anyway, I think the “fetish” excuse is the “in” thing right now because “non-black men aren’t attracted to you” no longer works…

  • tonyrog

    onmywayup tonyrog Thanks dear.

  • SweetGardenia

    Harold13d13 You will find her because your heart is wide open!!  I am looking….;)

  • ChocolateDiva

    These people need a dictionary. They don’t have a clue what a fetish is. I feel like black women who’ve been isolated and fed the white men are all evil script have the hardest time functioning in the world. They literally look for racism in the air. It’s like they don’t notice that no one refers to white women as fetishes. Nope. Being attracted to WW, no matter what race the man is  considered normal. Its as if these women want to send the message that something must be wrong with a man, specifically a white man attracted to a black woman. It’s insane. I consider myself a normal human woman so why wouldn’t a man find me and my features sexy? The same women let BM get away with saying all kinds of nonsense like him being black makes it okay.

    And seriously, you mean to tell me the same people who sat by as you fumbled, needed help and made mistakes, the same people who laughed and said that you should’ve known better are NOW trying to look out for you. LMFAO! These concern trolls are so obvious.I wish these women would stop being so gullible.

    I read somewhere that the fetish frenzy started with WW pushing the idea once WM started dating Asian Women. Except AW didn’t listen. Now they’re pushing it again with the assistance of BM and BW. My god, talk about allies!

    Stating a fact without being disrespectful is not a fetish. I’m nosy so I’d reply “Really? Why not? just to see. I think the actual answer would reveal more than making up your own reason.

  • SweetGardenia

    dani-BBW Brice Cameron It seems like she is uncomfortable in her own skin.  Kinda like she can’t believe that a white guy would be interested in her as a black woman so his motives must be suspect.  Somewhere along the line she has been conditioned to think this way, and doesn’t even recognize it!  So she will end up sacrificing herself on the altar of “there aren’t any good men out there” because she didn’t know how to vet and weed out the scum.  For her then, it doesn’t seem to be an issue of the failure of online dating for black women, she doesn’t know that dating can simply be a numbers game…

  • ChocolateDiva

    Lili2009 Patricia Kayden  Please they WANT to be fetishized. They go around selling that GOLDEN DING A LING myth like it’s going out of style. That and their “swag” Now what does focusing on one body part as opposed to the whole person sound like? Hmmmm. They probably pray to God that some WW, LA or AW has a fetish for their mythical penis.

  • tonyrog

    onmywayup The millennials in my family have already started. I have 4 biracial family members now and growing. My granddaughters boyfriend is Asian. We are making our contribution. LOL.

  • SweetGardenia

    Browncow jesslabellefleur Vivaforever Now this is true respect, compromise, and love above all….

  • tonyrog

    KayJacks I like this one.
    http://youtu.be/lvZBGJkbeTE

  • zipporah

    onmywayup tonyrog although the LTR’s sound GREAT
    we need to get to THE ALTAR
    don’t forget: Mr, & Mrs. Loving could have lived in Caroline county as ‘common law’ when they  got pregnant and would have had no problems, since many in that area were not segregated

    Its was when they wanted to get MARRIED that they got in trouble–
    in fact, many White people has black blood from some common law relationships

  • zipporah

    Nippyfan89 “BLACK WOMEN DON’T FALL FOR THE TRAP!”

    and stop LISTENING TO c/RAP…lol..rhymes

    if you want to hear any music, its best to listen to stuff made BEFORE the c/rap culture started–pre 1980s
    i’ve always loved the 50’s and 60’s type stuff.

  • zipporah

    tonyrog Nippyfan89 like the picture, but it looks like SHE is the aggressor especially when she pulls his hair

    IDK, i’m a little traditionally  romantic than that and the guy should be in that position
    since she is pulling his pony tail, and that is a ‘female thing’ 

    like i said…LOL i’m a little ‘old fashioned’ on this issue…

  • zipporah

    tonyrog Driving Miss Britt simply because, his parent(s) (hopefully he has two) may become YOUR inlaws, if you marry.  When you have your baby, he will have two sets of grandparents….

  • tonyrog

    zipporah onmywayup tonyrog My niece made sure of that . They were married in the Catholic Church and her oldest grandaughter attends St Leo’s school in Oakland. My cousin’s grandson is not married but has a good job with SFBN railroad.

  • zipporah

    FriendsofJay WOW, Jay, “that black girl is darn cute….”
    this could be the reason many WM didn’t hit on me in the 70s
    and you would know, seeing that you are a WM

  • tonyrog

    zipporah tonyrog Nippyfan89 Damm she can pull my hair anytime. Volunteer here!

  • zipporah

    The Working Home Keeper Brice Cameron same here
    i had a WM boyfriend in which i was his first BW
    then my husband who had two WW marriages before, i was his first BW and we have been married 25 years on July 30th 2014…..LOL

  • zipporah

    tonyrog zipporah Nippyfan89 LOL:

  • zipporah

    tonyrog Driving Miss Britt WOW…LOL
    that little boy may look like part of the mans family (nephew, son) since he does seem to have a ‘biracial’ look

  • zipporah

    Patricia Kayden Vivaforever well, my 20 yo great niece, said many guys of all colors go for the asian women..even if they are ‘liberated’ simply because asians have this ‘submissive look’ ‘only to them’
    they have the stereotype working WELL for them–we just need to stop listening to the ‘blackistani’ tripe

    heck, even if the BW wants to date BM, she would have better chances if the BW who wants a WM dates out

  • tonyrog

    zipporah tonyrog Driving Miss Britt I know but the message was I was looking for.

  • ladyofmagic1974

    Hey, I’m a gen Xer and I’ve never brought the fetish crap that was thrown around back in the day!  When I started swirling 20 years ago I did ran into a few American BW who were swirling, but most of the BW I encounter swirling were from the carribbean or Africa. 

    These overgrown babies, man-child, bitter BM that is on YouTube or in person and these NBABM BW cheerleaders can all wallow in their own misery as far as I’m concern.  I am so elated that the younger generation of women and some of these gen Xers that is FINALLY reading the handwriting on the wall that are non BM out there that want us for us.  These beta cry babies can’t handle the fact that the BW who they consider ugly, too skinny, too fat, to uppity, too dark etc can have a non BM who wants, marry us and live better life than what Blackstain can offer.

  • BWC

    I don’t know about that… It looks like his fingers are pretty dug in and pulling her in too 😉
    Eye of the beholder, I guess

  • ladyofmagic1974

    Driving Miss Britt I 100% Co-sign!  Unfortunately, the ones in Blackstain have a serious issue  with what you said.  Some people don’t like the truth.

  • ladyofmagic1974

    SweetGardenia dani-BBW Brice Cameron  You’re so right.  Just like an animal that have been living in a cage all their lives who don’t know how to handle freedom, so too we have some BW who have been condition by Blackstain that only a BM would want them and that if a non BM is even remotely interested in them it’s because they want sex.  God forbid if a non BM does want to marry a BW, you better look like Alicia Keys, Halle Berry, or for some of us from back in the day, Jasmine Guy other wise you can forget it!

    Please note that the last couple sentences were sarcasm!

  • Swirlgirl28

    onmywayup I would love for actor Zac Efron to “fetishize” me. LOL! Yaaaas! I’m being bad. LOL!

  • tonyrog

    BWC That’s what he is supposed to do.

  • tonyrog

    I went and read that article on the root. As Dee Dee Russell would say

  • Harold13

    SavageTango  You really aught to teach a class on it or something. Maybe write a book titled “How to get your swirlin white dude” for the lovely black ladies. “How to get your lovely black woman” for guys. I don’t know but you sir are definitely knowledgeable.

  • caligirl94117

    Most of the white and Latino men I’ve dated were not first timers. They had a preference for black women. As does my current love. Am I bothered or worried about some “fetish”? H*** NO! At least I know he likes what I’ve got. I’ve always had a preference for white men, so no biggie for me. Why is it a “fetish” when the men like black women, but it’s a preference when black men only like (fill in the blank)? Double standard…

  • tonyrog

    Swirlgirl28 onmywayup

  • tonyrog

    zipporah tonyrog Driving Miss Britt and 2 sets of babysitters.LOL

  • Driving Miss Britt

    Oh I know it, the truth to some people is like a vampire with sunlight. ..lol. Alternatively, they love to throw out the term “bed wrench” too with this fetishizing meme but they are the main ones who threat black women as such or try to use us as a jump off or become Johnny Appleseed with their sperm and community penis to impregnated as many as possible to tie black women to them knowingly viewing these women as collateral damage and disposal until their “perfect chick” comes along. I just don’t understand the logic, black women are supposed to fear and ignore the alternative just for a subpar possibility and reality.

  • Dyenight

    Viva they laughed at me because they don’t belevie me. And my nieces don’t have an issue either. One has married a great Hispanic young man and has 2 kids kids by him. She has a daughter from a previous marriage and he treats her like she’s his own. Her biological cut out after the married my niece stating that all he wanted was our last name so he can start a new life and that didn’t include a new wife and baby. Smh

  • Dyenight

    I forgot to add that none of my nieces or nephews care that I usually don’t date BM either. They just want me to be happy. My brothers had a problem at first but they know their word hold no weight with me so now they give me the evil eye but say nothing

  • Law Wanxi

    Here’s my take on “the fetish thing”; your mileage may vary.

    I say, “So what.” And here’s why.

    Who are the two most successful race/gender categories in Marrying Out in the USA today? Black males and East Asian [Chinese, Japanese, Korean, et al] women. Both have a statistical rate, according to the Census boffins, of about 40%. I dispute those statistics as way too low, because of two factors. The evil monolith of “Asian” includes not only the East Asians, but also the South Asians [India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, et al] who rarely Marry Out. I won’t go into the reasons, but if you reply with a “why is that Law Wanxi”, I’ll explain. It isn’t pretty; not a good look. So if one were to subtract the South Asian component from the Asian Monolith, the Marry Out rate would be closer to 55-60 percent, matching anecdotal observation. The Black Male Marry Out rate is also higher, but for a different reason, best illustrated by a Maths Story Problem. 

    “If Marshawn has two White babymamas, a White fiancee, a White girlfriend and two White side-pieces, how many White women is Marshawn married to?” The correct answer is “Zero”. Again, this raises the real world rate of at least, Sexing Out. IRL, I call it something else, but let’s not go there. 

    In several ways, East Asian Women and Black Males are the most successful ethnic entities in IRR. What else do they share in common?

    As far as White Men and White Women are concerned, both EAW and BM are heavily fetishised. My Little Geisha meets Mandingo. Some AW have mixed feelings about that and there are a solid 10% or so who are Nothing But an Asian Man. Yet, both EAW and BM are preeminently successful in IRR. No one else comes close to their Marry Out rate in the somewhat dodgy statistics available. 

    EAW have complained on blogs and to me in a few cases, that they have grown tired of answering Stupid White Male questions and always having to talk in a high-pitched Little Girl voice and pretend to be submissive. This comes from some of them “coming home” so to speak. They also get tired of starving themselves half to death, or at least to the extent of amenorrhea, to remain pencil-thin, which is what White Men seem to like. More than one EAW told me that her WM boyfriend liked her to look like she was 14 y.o. and sound like it too. I’m not into 14 y.o. girls [OK, I was when I was 14-15…] so I can’t really comprehend that. Enough about EAW, except many times, the WM’s Yellow Fever does translate into enough actual love to marry the EAW.

    As for BM’s, well, my opinion is that most WW/BM relationships begin with fetishisation of the BM by the WW as a supreme provider of sheet-ripping, forgetting-your-own-name sex, with the fantasy of a super-sized joy provider. Of course, I have no confessional anecdotes to back this up. Can any of you remember the last time a BM told you that he’s so upset that Becky sees him only as a thuggish sex partner, and doesn’t see that poetic, sensitive, giving, caring soul, yearning for exclusive monogamy and marriage beneath his skin? 

    In summary, do not fear fetishisation. It may be the first step toward some sort of stable, exclusive relationship. It’s worth as try, as long as the relationship progresses to something more realistic. 

    Of course, it’s not like I personally have to worry about being fetishised, LOL.

  • Brenda55

    Law Wanxi

     “I won’t go into the reasons, but if you reply with a “why is that Law Wanxi”, I’ll explain”

    OK I’m game.  Why is that Dr. Law?

  • Brenda55

    Law Wanxi
    “Can any of you remember the last time a BM told you that he’s so upset that Becky sees him only as a thuggish sex partner, and doesn’t see that poetic, sensitive, giving, caring soul, yearning for exclusive monogamy and marriage, beneath his skin?”

    Can’t honestly say that I can.

  • Statuesque

    Brenda55 Law Wanxi This comment made me giggle uncontrollably.

  • Brice Cameron

    dani-BBW Brice Cameron

    I read a few things on her blog.  Nothing a white guy says to her is going to be acceptable.  She is the Kobayashi Maru for white suitors.

  • Gijou

    Swirlgirl28 onmywayup LORDDDDDDDDD YESSSSSSSS! Drools on desk!

  • Daisy_inthe_Field

    Brenda55 Law Wanxi Seconded Ms. Brenda.

  • Daisy_inthe_Field

    tonyrog Swirlgirl28 onmywayup Like, the wroooonnnnggggg thoughts SWIRLING in my head. Someone would have to teach me but I’d learn at the altar…..

  • Daisy_inthe_Field

    onmywayup Dyenight Heck, I hope something potent lies dormant in me. Just need that bling to activate it. Ooohhhhhh.

  • onmywayup

    zipporah onmywayup tonyrog Well, we’re early twenties, so no altar for most of us yet. But one marriage and a few engagements thus far! 🙂

  • onmywayup

    SweetGardenia Wow! What a mess!

  • caligirl94117

    Law Wanxi  You hit a home run! This is the truth.

  • tonyrog

    onmywayup I forgot. My sisters kids married Hispanics (Cuban and Mexican).

  • Daisy_inthe_Field

    SweetGardenia *****Bucketfuls of Popcorn moment!!!! Ooohhhhhh.****

  • Harold13

    SavageTango Harold13  I will. I’m not very socially adept but I am working on that one. I would like to think I’m culturally astute. Not sure though.

  • SweetGardenia

    SavageTango Daisy_inthe_Field SweetGardenia You two are two hilarious!!!  If sweet Harold13 had a few more years on him, it would have been on…..like hot buttered popcorn!!! lol!!!

  • SweetGardenia

    Brice Cameron dani-BBW  A trekkie!!! The unwinable scenario!!!

  • SweetGardenia

    onmywayup SweetGardenia Tell me about it!  Lived this!

  • MixedUpInVegas

    Law, you devil, I believe you summed up at least some of the issues here. When my (now) 41-year-old) daughter married her Georgetown law school-graduate husband, my brother commented to me that he found her “exotic.” That mat be true, but 14 years later they are still married and apparently happy as two pigs in slop. Go figure.
    When Late Husband married me he said ” you’re different; loyal, loving and committed to the success of our partnership.” Yes, I think the sex/ exoticism thing was part of it, but so what? Sexual attraction us what it is and if it helps support the intimacy of the marriage, well . . . Then it does. How is that a bad thing if the union happily endures?
    Beloved Spouse came along when even asking or being concerned about ethnicity had long since passed, at least in his mind. We connected and fell in love because we were compatible. The issue of race only came up when I asked him about it. He said ” Uh, what? Ok, we’re good”
    So my sisters, the bottom line is, if you are a rare and desirable jewel, please accept ! The issues may very we’ll be on your mind but not his.

  • Keyasha

    As a millennial I support this post.  ^_^

  • BreannaNouveaux

    I honestly do not feel sorry for what east asian women are experiencing.
    Here black women are dealing with black men who do not care and show no love to us en masse and THEN we have to deal with being stereotyped as angry and undesirable when it comes to other men
    ….and then there are Asian women who simply have to show up and men want them. And for a while I guess they enjoyed it and used it to their advantage so the complaints, now, are rich.
    But my main issue really is THIS: Asian men tend to be incredibly successful and seemingly at higher rates of just about everything than white men (or soon to be). And yet so many Asian ladies are leaving them for what? To feel like white women (I assume that’s why so many get eye lid surgery) …and yet they are never called out for it but let a black woman where a weave and everyone breaks us down psychologically about wanting to “be white.”
    Seems like a case of ‘I have too much choices’ syndrome and now its catching up to them. So blah!
    As an aside,
    I think the main reason Asian women are suddenly so attractive to many white guys and therefore all guys in general Is Due To:
    Third wave western white feminism. So many white women gaining weight from the traditional thin look they are expected to have. And then there are those going off with black men. If white men were REALLY attracted to asian women and not fetishizing them it would not just be the paler east asians. The darker south asians would be included.
    I find that its a mix of keeping bloodlines pale (which is not a crime ) and fetishizing the smaller eyes which I guess resemble childlike features to some white men. Which is extremely disturbing for a whole other reason.
    Just my 0.2 cents when it comes to this topic. Speaking of, I have noticed a LOT of commotion about this lately – seems like a lot of people take interest or issue with aw/wm relationships.

  • BreannaNouveaux

    Hahaha “they literally look for racism in the air”
    So true!!!
    They are the spawn of groupthink and do not even know it.

  • BreannaNouveaux

    What an important video. IT MUST BE CIRCULATED.
    I literally feel more confident just hearing him put it out there like that. We are only like 6% of the population so even if only half of us were interested in irr with white men specifically, if open to it, we would all be coupled! They are the majority
    So why do we walk around believing that if its not a black man that no one would want us? Its not even logical.
    I believe Evia has stated this for years too, and now I am just grasping what she is saying – its more feasible for black women interested in irr to be open to white men more than any other race of man (at least here in America) simply because the numbers game is on our side.
    Omg it makes so much sense you put it out in the atmosphere like that.

  • BreannaNouveaux

    I remember this video! And they are married too? See, I always knew foreign black women are much more open to white men.
    They were not as exposed to blackistani than here in the USA.
    Can anyone say PASSPORT and… ONE WAY TRIP!

  • dani-BBW

    Brice Cameron dani-BBW LMAO!

  • Bellatrix79

    I remember when my roommate (a WW) told me that WM would only be interested in me for just sex. After I picked up my jaw from the ground, I told her straight. 
    I’ve met guys that seem like they just want sex…but that seems just common in the 20-30 age range.  Not interested.

  • tonyrog

    Blackinstein

  • tonyrog

    BreannaNouveaux Because of China’s birth policy there is a shortage o women. Successful Chinese men are searching the globe for wives especially Africa.

  • Harold13

    SweetGardenia SavageTango Daisy_inthe_Field  mmmmmmmmhhhhhmmmm!!!!!!! You know it!!!! Or if she was a bit younger. Either one really would work.

  • SweetGardenia

    Brice Cameron dani-BBW Sorry.  The teacher in me won’t let this go….

    winnable (should be a double ‘n’)

  • Swirlgirl28

    Bellatrix79 Story of my life; I had an older ww get upset because I expressed attraction to a white guy. She also claimed that white men are not interested in black women and only want us for sex; so I told her ignorant a** that black males only want white women for sex. So then we were even steven. LOL! She got pissed and walked off.

  • Swirlgirl28

    tonyrog Swirlgirl28 onmywayup LOL!

  • brownbeautUK

    Another great article encouraging bw to swirl without fear 🙂

  • Harold13

    SavageTango  Sounds Great. See ya then. I got to work 12 to 9 tonight. So I might be a tad late.

  • MissFLondon

    SO Newsflash………….MEN ONLY WANT WOMEN FOR SEX. Full stop. It is not really racial. Perhaps in some cultures, a particular race or class might be less desirable to the mainstream and there might be a greater chance of being used for the practice round. 

    I am trying to be objective here – so I can understand that in cases where the woman still has great realistic options, she can be told the oppressive “stick to your own kind” but frankly, that’s not really an option for so many Black women in America, so what is this article’s suggestion???

    If Black media outlets in America are giving out advice to Black women and fear monger, it really ought to be about avoiding HIV, avoiding baby daddies, men who might mess up your credit etc.

  • onmywayup

    Swirlgirl28 Bellatrix79 Lol! Sheesh! Some of these women are doing the most.

  • onmywayup

    MissFLondon You said it…

  • DWB

    SavageTango “5: NO CHASING AFTER HOT YOUNG CHICKS HALF YOUR AGE. Make them chase you.”
    Sage advice — with my arthritis I was easy to catch!!!!!!!

    ;-p

  • tonyrog

    MissFLondon

  • ChocolateDiva

    Whenever WW say something crazy about swirling I vow to reply “Is that what you told Asian women a few years ago?” They hate it when you mention AW snatching up all the guys. Or I pull out the aging card. People rarely refute our ability to age wayyyyy better and people get silent no matter the subject.

  • Leille

    @BreannaNouveaux 

    I tell you though, it’s hard to accept getting passed up for an Asian girl when you have everything in common with the man of your affections…

  • BreannaNouveaux

    Yea it kind of sucks and while some say its due to “preference” it seems more like which stereotype wins the day, to me.

  • BeautyIAM

    BreannaNouveaux

    I was just thinking about this not too long ago. I saw a video from an Asian woman complaining about the fetish some white men have for Asian women. I actually agreed with her in the video. The video I saw was posted on Huffington Post. So I scrolled down the comment section and surprise surprise, a lot of these men got defensive and didn’t get what the problem was. Many of them gave positive stereotypes as to why they found Asian women attractive. But liking someone for positive stereotypes is just as dangerous as not liking someone for negative stereotypes. 

    But like you are saying, I do think that a lot of Asian women use these positive stereotypes to their advantage in the dating world. This is why it is not too difficult to see an aw/wm couple. I don’t think Asian women for the the most part have any guilt (not that they should have any) about this and know they can use their feminine appeal to get guys. Even though some Asian women have a problem with this, I do think the majority of Asian women who date/marry white men don’t care at all.

    “Its just annoying that black women have to deal with so much and yet other women have so much choices and still complain.”

    Yes, I agree with you on this one. Even though some guys have a messed up view as to why they prefer Asian women, it still beats being thought of as a loud, neck rolling, attitude having black woman. And although negative and positive stereotypes are both bad, the negative stereotypes can make it very hard for BW to date and find suitable men. Whereas for Asian women, the dating world is much easier.

  • BeautyIAM

    BreannaNouveaux

    Julie Chen is exactly who comes to mind. Homegirl got the eye lid surgery because she was told she would be able to make it in her field looking the way she did, which is really effed up. Then she ended up marrying the head honcho at CBS.

  • mlee

    ladyofmagic1974 Like you, I’m also a genXer and been swirling since I started dating 20 years ago (I was a late bloomer).  I have always been attracted to white, latino and Asian men as long as I can remember.  Back then, it was a lot tougher to date interracially.  Now I am really glad that this generation sees this as a non-issue.  It’s about time.

  • ladyofmagic1974

    mlee ladyofmagic1974  Hey if some of us genXers had a tough time swirling 20 years ago, try being a BW swirling in the 1960’s, 1970’s or in a few cases the 1980’s.  Those BW and their spouses/SO paved the way for us modern ones to have a chance a being with the ones we choose to be with.

  • DWB

    Law Wanxi “Can any of you remember the last time a BM told you that he’s so
    upset that Becky sees him only as a thuggish sex partner…”
    No, but I know many women, now, wondering what that they were thinking…before shrugging their shoulders and heading out to look for the next thug, so sure this time will be different.

    “Of course, it’s not like I personally have to worry about being fetishised, LOL.”
    I call it the “Bruce Lee/Mr. Sulu Fetish”

    Rare, but if you want my ex you can HAVE her!!!!!!!!!!

  • Harold13

    SavageTango  Excellent advice. I definitely appreciate it. The bourbon was top notch. The cigars added a nice touch. Anyways I understand what you’re saying. Love the rules below too btw. I am definitely working on figuring out what works for me.

    Question: I have congested heart failure, so if I am on a date with a woman should I be up front and tell her? Or should I wait to see how things go first to see if it makes it past the first date?

    This is a big thing for me since it has knocked me back and is a big part of my life. I have been trying to figure that part out. I don’t usually mention it unless I think it’s relevant to the discussion or someone needs to know. Or it’s to explain the reason for why I do something. You get the idea.

    Your advice on this matter would be greatly appreciated, O Swirlin Guru!

  • MissFLondon

    BeautyIAM BreannaNouveaux  

    I have to refer to the book by Amy Chua “Battle hymn of the tiger mother”. Aside from just sexual fetish, consider the full issue here. White women, and some media outlets love to water the Asian woman stereotype down to sex or passive behaviour, but the Asians have combated with the very basic thing that makes for better marriage in general – kids. They have let it be known time and again that there are benefits to associating with their group where child rearing is concerned. They really have added to their own PR there. 

    Asian women lack passivity where their children are concerned and that is a stereotype that will only help them. I was raised around a large variety of Asians from different parts – the women have a backbone and willpower, not to mention chess type maneuvering abilities. They are just not as openly combative, as they are not an expressive people in general. So they just appear more passive, but trust me, they get results. 

    The issue we have to discuss in terms of our value, is motherhood. in America, Black motherhood is constantly under attack. and whether or not we want to accept it, that rhetoric, where we can’t make decent choices, is hurting all of us. 

    I know this, because I’m Nigerian living in England and I have had non African and non black men joke in passing about West African parenting. They know our women don’t play about education. We have a brutal stereotype but it works in our favour. So they say we are greedy, we steal, we are this and that, but there is no attack on our mothering skills and that makes interracial marriage at a good level fairly easy for us.

  • Daisy_inthe_Field

    Harold13 SweetGardenia Like, grinning like I’m related to the Cheshire cat right now.

  • Daisy_inthe_Field

    SavageTango No Sir, not leaving. Never mind eavesdropping, I dropped eve on this convo and she isn’t hurt.Teeth hurt from all the popcorn munching. Dimplez must be savagely happy. Thank you Harold and Mr. Tango, why couldn’t I have  brothers or uncles who shared this stuff. *sigh So practical. I mean, I learned a coupla’ things too.
    I am gonna keep getting fitter and losing weight because my selection in clothes becomes better and varied. Sometimes it gets so tedious but no way am I quitting. Daisy wants a quality life and quality husband so Daisy is gonna look like it. #gonna. Thank you gentlemen!

  • Harold13

    Daisy_inthe_Field SavageTango  Your welcome. You can drop eaves on me any time. Just so you know I prefer mouth to mouth. Because that’s exactly what I’ll need after that eave hits. 😉

  • onmywayup

    MissFLondon BeautyIAM BreannaNouveaux Good point. I’ve never heard this angle before but it makes sense.

  • ElLagoJeff

    BreannaNouveaux Asian men are very successful in academia, but their success has not translated to the business and social spheres here in America.  Success in business is largely social, so their general lack of interest in socializing with white Americans (or any non-Asians) works very much to their detriment in that sphere.  As a check, how many Asian CEOs are currently running top American companies?  There aren’t many.

  • BeautyIAM

    MissFLondon BeautyIAM BreannaNouveaux
    .
    You brought up a lot of good points.

  • Awesee

    ElLagoJeff BreannaNouveaux
    I don’t 100% agree. Silicon Valley is filled with Asian men. http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_Asian_Americans. There’s a reason why Asian men on average have higher salaries than WM. They’re known for being businessmen.
    Socially yes I agree, but economically, no.

  • MissFLondon

    This is a half half; You’re both right. It’s partly cultural. Asians encourage their children to work for themselves. Within Academia, which is more cache and less commodity, not being self employed in not a problem. A rich CEO is a rich CEO, but to many in East Asian culture, he is still just a highly paid employee, who serves at the pleasure of his employer.
    Their success in IT isn’t just because of their stereotypical prowess in the technical sector, but the fact that they are encouraged to but their energy and efforts into their own endeavours. Quite like American Blacks were at the turn of the last century.
    As a result, they are surprisingly underrepresented in corporate America, but they are still making their money quietly.

  • Law Wanxi

    Brenda55 Law Wanxi
    Sorry to take so long, but things are busy here; very busy. More about that in the OT, maybe.

    OK, I asserted that the South Asians [Indian and Pakistani, mostly] don’t marry out as much as the East Asians [Chinese, Korean, Japanese]. 

    Here’s why. They are more tied to their culture than the EA’s and this can last into the Gen3 and Gen4 cohorts. The Pakistanis are almost all Muslims, so Muslim religious affiliation is mandatory for marriage. Also, South Asian [Indian Muslim is acceptable] is vastly preferred over any other group. If an outsider is White or Southeast/East Asian and Muslim, they’ll think about it. African Heritage is out and African-American is really, really out. There have been Honour Killings in the USA over the matter of a Black Male boyfriend. There have also been forced ‘rustications’ back to Pakistan, where the girl will meet her new husband to be, often via surprise, at the airport, to be married within a week and isolated from her family. The Paki’s don’t play, either. The men are expected to marry within the group with very few exceptions; the only one I know of was an Indonesian girl and the third or fourth son of a Pakistani lawyer. She stays home a lot; she’s pretty much a servant in his parent’s household. 

    Proper marriages are all arranged. Very few, if any, “Love Marriages”. Colourism is rampant; the Pakistani physician who works for me told me that if she were lighter skinned, she would not be “stuck with this loser engineer”, but could have married another physician or a lawyer. BTW, he is a bit of a loser. 

    Indians, on the surface, are a little more easy-going, on the surface. Indian men WILL marry Indian women, mostly through arranged marriages. Physicians do well in the deal. Almost all of their wives from back home are breathtakingly beautiful, intelligent and very, very light-skinned. Think Bollywood stars, here. Actually, one of the really big stars in Bollywood, Madhuri Dixit, decided she wanted to be married, so Mommy and Daddy got to work and fixed her up with another Marathi Brahmin who is a US-trained [UCLA] cardiovascular surgeon. She moved to Denver, Colorado and bore him TWO sons [“Bowled a Double-Century” is the phrase for that] in about three years. Yeah, it happens. She lived in Denver for ten years, then her husband accepted an fantastically prestiged post in India. Well, cardiovascular surgeons are kinda the rock stars of medicine. Neurophysiologists, not so much. 

    For the girls, things are loosening up a bit for Marrying Out, but not because Indian parents are becoming more kind and gentle. Far from it, actually. The sons are the big deal and girls are more of a nuisance than anything else. The reason is that the system requires a very hefty dowry to be paid to the prospective husband. The Indians have figured out that non-Indian husbands don’t know and/or don’t care about the whole monster dowry. The girl’s parents are also on the hook for the lavish and I do mean LAVISH ceremony and pre-ceremony partying and rituals. They make Chinese weddings look like civil ceremonies at the courthouse. So, they’re willing to pop for a USD100K wedding and feel just fine that they don’t have to cough up a USD150K-USD300K dowry. 

    Dowry cost is generally directly proportional to skin-colour of the girl and, to a much lesser extent, that of the boy. They are always referred to as “girl” and “boy”, even if the “boy” is 50. May-December parings are not unknown, even in the USA. Of course, similar racial preferences are true for Indians; White, East Asian, Southeast Asian with possible very rich Africans from Africa as a very remote possibility, and then only for the darkest of the dark-skinned girls. American Blacks are absolutely out. Again, think Honour Killing or rustication. 

    The upshot of this is a couple of sad little happenings in my life. Most of my business partners in the Silicon Valley and Sacramento operations are Indian. They’re always on me about being unmarried. Imagine the accent of Apu from the Simpsons here. “Dr. Law, you are needing to have a vife. Indian girls make vonderful vives!” I made the mistake of saying a couple of times, “Well, find me a nice one and we’ll talk.” Yeah; stupid. Stupid because I eventually came face-to-face with darkish, but beautiful, girls who had been dragged by Daddy and Mommy to meet me. I managed to get out of the situation gracefully but one of the girls did stick her lovely lithe arm next to mine and was happy at how light-skinned the children would be. And with such nice thick hair, too. Yeah, good hair. After this, I began taking Trinh along on on trips to calm things down. She has that effect, thank goodness. 
    Hope this explains things.

  • Law Wanxi

    ElLagoJeff BreannaNouveaux
    Over 30% of the physicians in the USA are PIO’s; Physicians of Indian Origin. Well over 10% are East Asians. What, “doctor money” not good enough for you? CEO’s come and go, they’re employed by the Board of Directors. 

    Also, how many Black CEO’s are there?

  • Law Wanxi

    ElLagoJeff BreannaNouveaux
    Also, what happens to the pampered CEO when the big company gets swallowed up by a bigger foreign company? Out the door, to be replaced by a way cheaper version who knows how to follow orders and kowtow as needed. You’ll see much more of this in the years to come. And, a lot of it will be Chinese or Japanese or South Korean, too.

    Plus, the Asian Money is Quiet Money. Rich Asians are coming here and paying CASH, sight unseen, for houses. These houses went for an average of USD749K in 2012. Yeah, $749,000 cash money. The latest victim of this is Harlem in NYC. Gentrification, Chinese style. Not a happy thing for the people living there, either. California is filling up with rich mainland Chinese who are tossing around money for property like it was Monopoly money. I’ve see ten families move into my complex in the last two years and the buy-in is around a million. I bought in at the bottom of the market for way less than that and it was a bit of a stretch; had to dip into the Trust Fund to swing it, but we paid cash. No mortgage, but my homeowner association dues are higher that some people’s house payments. Worth it, though; nice view of the mountains to the east of Irvine. I’m gonna miss it when I leave sometime before 2025.

  • ElLagoJeff

    Awesee ElLagoJeff BreannaNouveaux Tech definitely has some Asian workers, but being a cubicle jockey programmer isn’t exactly what I meant by “success.”
    There are hardly any Asians in more more traditional industries like banking or energy, especially at the management level.  I can count on one hand the number of Asians I’ve met in my career in the energy sector.  They just don’t seem to do well in jobs that have a high social component.
    In my company, an MS in engineering or geosciences will definitely get you in the door, but you won’t go anywhere if you can’t interact with people.  Asian men seem especially put off by having to talk to white men, either because they don’t like us or don’t feel like there’s any common ground.  They seem more interested in maintaining their subcultures more than in assimilating.  This is why they don’t do very well in corporate America.

  • ChocolateDiva

    jake smith ChocolateDiva  That’s how we roll. It’s our reward for putting up with everyone’s ish! Hope you two go the distance.

  • ChocolateDiva

    BreannaNouveaux  Just about every black approved meme is the result of groupthink. I used to think I was nuts for not buying the lies.

  • Harold13

    SavageTango It’s all good man.

  • Daisy_inthe_Field

    Law Wanxi Brenda55 Beautifully. Clearly. Hopefully the delusion that ‘other minorities’ are less or couldn’t be racist is destroyed once and for all. I live in a country where there are sizeable communities of Portuguese, middle easterners, indians and greeks and the racism…worse than that from the Germanic/Scandinavian and Anglo Saxons majority. That pesky real hierarchy…

  • Daisy_inthe_Field

    Law Wanxi ElLagoJeff BreannaNouveaux Law Wanxi you said nothing but the truth. My government has become the servants of Indian and Chinese magnates. Land, supply chain companies, minerals and other core industry parastatals have been acquired by Asian families and conglomerates. No one seems to care or understand what is going on and how powerless this renders the politicians. Blatant corruption makes the news daily and none have the sense to be clandestine about their ‘deals’. Losers. We were first colonized by the Europeans and now Asians.

  • 321ZYX

    Swirlgirl28 Bellatrix79 SMH That old WW just didn’t want to see or even think about WM dating BW, she  needs to wake up. I think that some WW are very intimated by the thought of WM/BW coupling & marrying, because BW/WM has the lowest divorce rate of any IR pairing, so it’s apparently a match made in heaven.  More and more WM are discovering that media beauty isn’t what it’s all about when it comes dating and romance, its whats on the inside that really matters (personalities) and I must say personally that BW have the best personalities you could ask for period.

  • LadyElleAy

    I’m 26 & my furby is 35. I’ve had a preference for white men since I can remember & it’s always shown. My bf has had a preference for BW since he was in his early 20s… We completely embrace the swirling culture & don’t hesitate to express it. What makes it better is we don’t encounter much negativity. My bf has said he’s noticed older white women giving their unapproved glances & what not but I’m oblivious because I don’t see the color.

  • Tina

    BW should go where they are loved and appreciated and chose the best man for them regardless of his color. I believe that we should chose character over color