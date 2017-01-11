New Convention Aims to Give Home to Self-Proclaimed “Geeks and Nerds”

Popular social media commentator and chief “Black Girl Nerd,” Jamie Broadnax is teaming with The Black Geeks for the first-of-its-kind convention called Universal FanCon. The convention is set to take place in Baltimore, MD on April 27, 2018 at the Baltimore Convention Center and focusing on gaming, anime, TV shows, and Movies. Jamie and The Black Geeks decided to form the Con after a frustration with the lack of diversity noted in other popular conventions that attract the “geekosphere.”

Instead of the convention going for days with breaks for sleep in between, Universal FanCon will be a straight 24-hours of panels and events. The organizers took this route to ensure that as many groups as possible are represented. “Universal Fan Con was created to allow a safe space for marginalized groups to come together and celebrate fandom as a collective. In so many cons where you see the number of “diversity” panels, we are a con that celebrates it, so all of our panels will have lots of representation. We’re giving everyone an opportunity to share their voice,” says Broadnax.